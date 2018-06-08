Crowds Converge On Flight Adventures

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 08, 2018

Story and photos by Pacific Aviation Museum

Approximately 1,500 people made their way onto historic Ford Island to attend this year’s Flight Adventures at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, June 2.

Taking the best of the museum’s popular two-day remote control airshow, the Biggest Little Airshow, staff condensed it into a single day and added hands-on STEM activities for the whole family.

In addition over 150 youth participated in the RC flight training program which took them through pre-flight education, flight simulator time, and then hands-on time at the controls of an RC aircraft.

More than a dozen top remote control pilots showcased their award-winning large-scale aircraft. In recognition of the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, pilots from nationally acclaimed Warbirds West performed an epic Battle of Midway reenactment with dive bombers and fighter planes, as well as a reenactment of the Pearl Harbor attack utilizing a fleet of Japanese A6M Zeros.

Aircraft maneuvers, aerobatics and flying formations kept the crowd on their feet.

Hundreds also made their way through historic Hangar 79 for tours of World War II restored aircraft and to climb into open cockpits. The event also included a Jelly Belly “Candy Drop” over the historic Ford Island runway.

Located at 319 Lexington Blvd., on Ford Island, the Pacific Aviation Museum is a nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.PacificAviationMuseum.org.