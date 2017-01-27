CREDO February events

Ho'okele Staff | Jan 27, 2017

Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) events will be held in February and March. The events include free marriage workshops on Feb. 4 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for civilians, veterans, Reservists, engaged couples and active-duty military. The calendar of events is available online.

For more information and to register, visit http:// ow.ly/vhuE308hLcA or email hawaiicredo@gmail. com. https://goo.gl/forms/PYGiB7WBH520zX1j2 and https://goo.gl/forms/dG70lZHxjhnKDELr2.