Creative writing contest submission nears

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

Justin Hirai

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library is currently accepting submissions for their annual Creative Writing Contest. Those who are interested in entering still have time to write a piece. The library is accepting submissions up until March 18.

“The creative writing contest is an opportunity for participants ages 6 and older, to embark on a journey of self-discovery through writing. Although spelling and mechanics are also taken into consideration, originality and the ability to craft a great poem or story are equally important,” said Phyllis Frenzel, JBPHH Library director.

The contest has two divisions, poetry and short story. Each is broken down into three age groups: children ages 6 to 10, young adults ages 11 to 18 and adults ages 19 and up. Participants are allowed to submit up to one entry per division.

Gift cards will be awarded as prizes for the first through third place and honorable mention winners in all three age groups, per division. The prizes are provided by the Hickam Library Friends who sponsor the program and also are providing the refreshments for the final award ceremony, taking place on April 8 at 1 p.m.

Participants should remember that judging is based on content, originality, language usage and quality of expression, while writing their submissions. They should also read the complete list of rules and the entry form, which can be downloaded at www.greatlifehawaii.com. For more information, call 449-8299.