Craft Fair Springs To Life

Ho'okele Staff | May 12, 2017

Spring was in full effect for those attending the 42nd annual Spring Craft Fair at the Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center, May 6. Hundreds of customers weaved through the more than 100 booths, featuring a variety of handmade works.

Donna Sommer, Arts and Crafts Center director, said she was pleased with the turnout.

“There’s a big crowd here today. The parking lots are full. I’m real happy,” Sommer said.

“As far as the crafters go, we have a real nice variety. There’s a lot of creative stuff out there.”

There were newcomers among the vendors, including those featuring decorative glass, hand-sewn golf club covers, succulents (plants that store water) in decorated pots, and even a knife forger. The event also featured a lot of fine art this year.

“A lot of times you won’t find original fine art paintings. But there’s at least three painters selling their original artwork as opposed to prints,” Sommer said.

“There’s also some really, really good photographers out there.”

According to Sommer, Joint Base Arts and Crafts Center craft fair stands out from others on the island.

“We’re not just a craft fair. We’re a facility that promotes crafts and art,” Sommer said.

Those in attendance could visit the different shops within the center, which is located on the Hickam side of Joint Base and take advantage of the sales store onsite. Sommer said that the craft fair features additional activities, such as live music and other family fun.

The family activities included pony rides, make-and-takes, food vendors, music from Hawaiian Slice, and a dog show. Sommer estimated that about a half-dozen entries were accepted for each of the contests in the dog show. Contestants and dog lovers formed a ring around the judging area to see the canines compete for best costume, most obedient, owner/dog look-alike and best trick.

Those who missed the Spring Craft Fair can look forward to another craft fair in the fall on the first Saturday in November. Sommer said the Fall Craft Fair doesn’t include the dog show, but it’s a little bigger.

“We start soliciting crafters to register in August and it sells out really early,” she said.

The items being sold are more Christmas and holiday-oriented, Sommer added.

