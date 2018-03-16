Crab boil to return next week

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

It was a hit last year, so they’re bringing it back. The Historic Hickam Officers’ Club is offering a crab boil on March 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. and it is open to all base-eligible patrons. Last year’s event served as a drive for the club membership program, and it was very popular.

“We had a bunch of great reviews so it seemed like doing it again made sense,” said Mark Lokar Officers’ Club manager. For those unfamiliar, Lokar described how this meal is prepared and served.

“We prepare the crab boil bags beforehand. Once the customer lets us know they’re ready to eat, the cooks drop the bags in seasoned water to boil. Once it’s simmered long enough they pull it out and place it in a bowl and our guests take it back to their table.”

The bags contain an entire meal in one, with Dungeness crab, shrimp, andouille sausage, potatoes and corn.

“It’s an East Coast/Louisiana feel with an amazing view,” Lokar said.

Prices are $30 for adults, but he added, “if you’re a club member you get it $6 cheaper ($24) and you can get that price for up to three other guests.”

Youth prices are $15 for ages 7 to 12 and $7.50 for kids ages 3 to 6. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 448-4608.

The crab boil is the latest in a string of specials that are held at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club.

Because of the name, there is a misconception that only a select audience is eligible to take part. But actually, unless otherwise specified, all the events at the club are open to anyone with base access.

This includes the weekly events like Mongolian barbecue and Sunday brunch, as well as the special upcoming meals like Easter and Mother’s Day brunches.

For more information on upcoming events at the club, go to www.greatlifehawaii.com or call 448-4608.