Country star headlines MWR event next Tuesday

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl

The base goes country when Navy Entertainment presents singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes on Oct. 17. Hayes will perform a free concert at Ward Field on the Pearl Harbor side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The 26-year old country music star already has three number one singles, including “Wanted,” “I Want Crazy” and “Somebody’s Heartbreak.”

A hit from the start, his debut album went double platinum. In addition to his five Grammy nominations, he won the Country Music Association New Artist of the Year in 2012 and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Male Country Artist in 2015.

Now, Hayes is part of the new generation of artists, using the various digital avenues to release new songs. This year, he debuted two songs, “Rescue,” and just this month, “You Should Be Loved.”

Prior to Hayes’ concert, there will be the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Hawaiian Hoe-down. When the gates open, patrons can hear live bluegrass music, play games in the “corral,” and participate in contests where they can win a chance to meet Hayes.

Contests will include arm wrestling, “cow” milking, a barnyard O l y m p i c s a n d m o r e . Those customers who opt to not participate in the contests can still enjoy the games and activities that MWR will spread across the field. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The Hawaiian Hoedown will begin when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. Hunter Hayes will start his performance at 7:30 p.m. Entry to the Hoe-down and participation in the games and contests are free.

Some safety and security measures will be in place, along with other event guidelines. For information on what is and is not permitted into the event, go to www.great-lifehawaii.com.