Countries compete in RIMPAC regatta

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 13, 2018
Multinational service members sail together. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Travis Litke
Competitors retrieve the Australian flag from the sail mast.
Participants of the RIMPAC 2018 exercise compete in a sailboat regatta at Rainbow Bay Marina, July 6.
Multinational service members sailed together in a 2018 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) regatta from Rainbow Bay Marina in Pearl Harbor, July 6. Crews of two to three people raced using 19-foot Rhodes sloops. Countries including Canada and Australia participated in the regatta. The HMAS Melbourne came in first place. USS Lake Champlain took second place.
Category: Life & Leisure