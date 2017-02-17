Concert, demo, garage sale featured by MWR

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 17, 2017

• Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band concert will begin at 7 p.m. today at the Freedom Tower. Patrons can bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the show. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to all Department of Defense ID card holders and their sponsored guests. No glass bottles, video or audio recorders, tents or barbecues authorized. This is a free event. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

• Free police dog demonstration with Spyder will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Joint Base Library. Patrons can join the library and celebrate Dog Training Education Month, by watching a police dog demonstration by Spyder and his owner/handler Bob. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Super Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Richardson Field. All military affiliates are eligible to reserve a 10-foot by 10-foot space (unfurnished, no electricity). Applications are available at www. greatlifehawaii.com or at the Information, Tickets & Travel (ITT) Fleet Store office. Parking is available at Rainbow Bay Marina and overflow parking at Aloha Stadium for minimal cost. No pets are authorized at the event or on the field. The event is open to the public. For more information, call 473-0792.

• Free golf clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Barbers Point Golf Course. For more information, call 682-1911.

• A special program for teens will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Joint Base Library in partnership with the Military and Family Support Center. The theme is “Healthy Relationships.” Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 449-8299.

• Bottom fishing at Hickam Harbor will begin at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the MWR Outdoor Recreation-Hickam Harbor. Patrons can catch a wide variety of reef fish. This trip is for experts and beginners alike. The trip includes gear, bait, guides and the boat. Participants can bring a snack and some drinks. The cost is $30 and the deadline to sign up is Feb. 23. For more information, call 449-5215.

• Kayaking Kahana Valley will begin at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center at the Fleet Store. The area is an “ahupua’a,” which is the wedge-shaped division of land consisting of a beach, fishing area, a stream that irrigates agricultural terraces and forests extending inland to the ridgeline. The cost is $25. The deadline to sign up is Feb 23. For more information, call 473-1198.

• 10 Investment Tips for Military will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The Securities Exchange Commission will be on-site to cover investment options such as an overview of stocks, bonds and mutual funds. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule.

• Junior Outdoor Leadership Training (JOLT) online registration is ongoing through Feb. 28. Camp dates will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and on weekends, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April 5 through May 7. Participants need to be proficient in moderate hiking. Participants need to bring a water bottle, sunscreen, hat and change of clothes. The cost is $200. This event is open to ages 13 to 16 years old. The first meeting will be held April 5 at the MWR Outdoor Adventure Center located next to the Fleet Store. For more information, call 473-0789.

• Introduction to Saving and Investing will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. March 3 at the Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The Securities Exchange Commission will be on-site to cover ways to manage debt and increase your credit score. They will also provide strategies for smart saving and investing, tips to help avoid fraud and creating an investment plan. To register, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule.