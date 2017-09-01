Community Calendar – September

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 01, 2017

Suicide Prevention Proclamation SEPT. 6 — A joint services suicide prevention and awareness proclamation signing will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Missing Man Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The proclamation signing is designed to bring the community together to promote awareness, prevention and intervention during the month of September. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.



FIND THE FORCE

TODAY — Defenders of the Force can become one with the Star Wars universe during “Find the Force,” a special augmented reality event, today, Sept. 1 at the Hickam Main Store Exchange. Star Wars fans can start the smartphone-assisted treasure hunt by downloading the Star Wars app prior to arriving at the store. Participants can then load the “Find the Force” experience and scan signs in the store unlocking an augmented reality experience featuring characters from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Shoppers can also unlock characters from home at www.shopmyexchange.com. Hickam Exchange is at Hickam Main Store Buildings 1232,1235. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. FMI: call 423-1304, or visit www.starwars. com/findtheforce.

ANNIVERSARY OF END OF WWII

SEPT. 2 — The Battleship Missouri Memorial invites the public to attend a free special ceremony at 9:02 a.m. aboard the ship’s fantail, commemorating 72 years of peace between the U.S. and Japan and the end of World War II. Guests should be seated by 8:45 a.m. Keynote speaker Lt. Gen. David H. Berger, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, will present an address also honoring the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal. Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, will also join the ceremony as a distinguished guest speaker. FMI: call 1-877-644-4896 or visit www. USSMissouri.org.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

SEPT. 2 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families monthly pet adoption events on the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX pet shop, 4888 Bougainville Drive. The event will feature a range of pets from kittens and puppies to full-grown dogs and cats for adoption. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

PACFLT BAND WIND ENSEMBLE

SEPT. 2 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Wind Ensemble will perform at a free public concert at the Kailua District Park at 5 p.m. The America In Concert event will be held under the direction of Lt. Kelly Cartwright.

YOUTH SPORTS VOLUNTEERS

SEPT. 4 TO NOV. 2 — Youth Sports and Fitness is looking for volunteer head coaches for soccer and basketball. There will be two practices a week for an hour each with games on Saturday, starting Sept. 23. Soccer will be at Quick Field and Basketball will be at Bloch arena or subbase gym. Coaches should wear athletic shorts and shoes. Volunteer shirts will be provided. FMI: email Brittany Bigham at Brittany.bigham@navy.mil or call 473-0789.

REMEMBRANCE RUN, WALK, ROLL

SEPT. 9 — The Fisher House 8K Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll will be held at 6:30 a.m. starting from the Pacific Aviation Museum on Ford Island. The free event is open to the military and the public. Event shirts will be available for pre-order purchase online for $18 or $20 at the event. Register online at www.eventbrite.com. FMI: anita. clingerman2@gmail.com or 436-5543 and theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com or (931) 217-0800.

POW/MIA DAY CEREMONY

SEPT. 15 — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will hold a National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl).

ARMED FORCES BIRTHDAYS

SEPT. 16-17, OCT. 14-15 —The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is commemorating the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering free pass days to active-duty, retired members and their family members. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 16-17 and to members of the U.S. Navy on Oct. 14-15. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites. The official Air Force birthday is Sept. 18 and the Navy birthday is Oct. 13. FMI: www. pearlharborhistoricsites.org/

DAY FOR KIDS VOLUNTEERS

SEPT. 16 — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Child and Youth Programs is seeking 15 volunteers for their Day for Kids event from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Volunteers are needed to assist with arts and crafts, the maze, beanbag toss, croquet, pop-up movie theater, set-up and break down. The event will be at the kids sports field located behind the Hickam School Age Center (70 Alula Way, Building 1335). FMI: Brittany Bigham at Brittany. bigham@navy.mil or 473-0789.

BELLOWS AFS CENTENNIAL

SEPT. 23 — Bellows Air Force Station will hold its centennial hoolaulea from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Turtle Cove lawn. The event will feature entertainment, food, keiki rides, vendors and military vehicle/historic/environmental displays. FMI: www.facebook.com/bellowsafs/

JOINT SPOUSES’ CONFERENCE

SEPT. 29 — The 2017 Joint Spouses’ Conference will be held at Neal S. Blaisdell Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. The cost of the registration is $75 per person, which includes four workshops, a lunch and an event swag bag. Workshop spaces fill quickly. FMI: email director@ jschawaii.com or visit www.jschawaii.com or jointspousesconferencehawaii on Facebook and #thejschawaii or Instagram.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

ATOMIC BLONDE

Sensual and savage, Lorraine Broughton is the most elite spy in MI6, an agent who’s willing to use all of her lethal skills to stay alive during an impossible mission. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, she travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. Once there, she teams up with an embedded station chief to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — SEPT. 1

7:00 PM • Annabelle: Creation (R)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 2

2:30 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG)

4:40 PM • The Dark Tower (PG-13)

6:50 PM • Girls Trip (R)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 3

2:30 PM • The Emoji Movie (3-D) (PG)

4:40 PM • Atomic Blonde (R)

7:10 PM • Annabelle: Creation (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — SEPT. 1

7:00 PM • The Dark Tower (PG-13)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 2

3:00 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG-13)

6:00 PM • War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 3

3:00 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG-13)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 7

6:00 PM • War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)