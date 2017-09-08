Community Calendar – September

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 08, 2017

REMEMBRANCE RUN, WALK, ROLL SEPT. 9 — The Fisher House 8K Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll will be held at 6:30 a.m. starting from the Pacific Aviation Museum on Ford Island. The free event is open to the military and the public. From 6:50 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 9 the Ford Island Bridge will be closed to traffic. Register online at www.eventbrite.com. FMI: anita.clingerman2@gmail.com or 436-5543 and theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com or (931) 217-0800. Ho‘okele file photo by MC2 Johans Chavarro



NEX PET EXPO

SEPT. 9 —The last Pet Expo of the year will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange pet shop next to the garden center. Oahu SPCA, Kamp K9 Hawaii and the Tripler Army Medical Center Human Animal Bond program and vendors will give away free samples and prizes. There will be pet adoptions available and information on how to care for your new family member along with specials and in-store promotions on pet food and accessories. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

SEPT. 11 — A stress management class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT, INTERVIEW SKILLS

SEPT. 12 — A class on federal employment will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. In addition, a class on job interview skills will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the same location. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

SEPT. 12 — A class on developing self-esteem in children will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SERVICE MEMBER

SEPT. 12-13 — A two-day class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to teach junior Navy and Air Force personnel about budgeting and finances. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

DEPLOYMENT/IA RESOURCE FAIR

SEPT. 14 — A deployment and individual augmentee (IA) resource fair will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS

SEPT. 14 — A class on building healthy relationships will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

SEPT. 14 — A “Smooth Move” class on better understanding the permanent change of station (PCS) process will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HOLIDAY FINANCES

SEPT. 14 — A class on surviving the holidays financially will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

POW/MIA DAY CEREMONY

SEPT. 15 — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will hold a National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl).

ARMED FORCES BIRTHDAYS

SEPT. 16-17, OCT. 14-15 —The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is commemorating the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering free pass days to active-duty, retired members and their family members. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 16-17 and to members of the U.S. Navy on Oct. 14-15. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites. The official Air Force birthday is Sept. 18 and the Navy birthday is Oct. 13. FMI: www. pearlharborhistoricsites.org/.

DAY FOR KIDS VOLUNTEERS

SEPT. 16 — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Child and Youth Programs is seeking 15 volunteers for their Day for Kids event from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Volunteers are needed to assist with arts and crafts, the maze, beanbag toss, croquet, pop-up movie theater, set-up and break down. The event will be at the kids sports field located behind the Hickam School Age Center (70 Alula Way, Building 1335). FMI: Brittany Bigham at Brittany. bigham@navy.mil or 473-0789.

HISPANIC AMERICAN HERITAGE MEAL

SEPT. 20 — In honor of Hispanic American Heritage Month, a special meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Silver Dolphin Bistro, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The special meal is open to all active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. The cost of the meal is $5.55. Cash only is accepted, and please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand.

BELLOWS AFS CENTENNIAL

SEPT. 23 — Bellows Air Force Station will hold its centennial hoolaulea from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Turtle Cove lawn. The event will feature entertainment, food, keiki rides, vendors and military vehicle/historic/environmental displays. FMI: www.facebook.com/bellowsafs/.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

American Assassin

When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment to investigate a wave of random attacks on both military and civilian targets. After discovering a pattern of violence, Hurley and Rapp join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war.

There will be free advance screening of American Assassin at Sharkey Theater Saturday Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. Admission is free to the first 400 patrons. Doors to the theater will open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will also be distributed at 5:30 p.m. Active duty will be able to receive four tickets. Military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense card holders will be able to get two tickets. For more information, call 473-2651.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — SEPT. 8

7:00 PM • The Glass Castle (PG-13)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 9

2:30 PM • The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

7:00 PM • Free advance screening of

American Assassin

SUNDAY — SEPT. 10

2:30 PM • The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (3-D) (PG)

4:30 PM • The Glass Castle (PG-13)

7:10 PM • Girls Trip (R)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 14

7:00 PM • The Dark Tower (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — SEPT. 8

7:00 PM • Annabelle: Creation (R)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 9

3:00 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG-13)

6:00 PM • The Glass Castle (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 10

3:00 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG-13)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 14

7:00 PM • Annabelle: Creation (R)