Community Calendar – Sep~Oct

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 22, 2017

RESILIENCY RUN, FAIR

SEPT. 23 — A Resiliency 5K Run and Fair will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. at Hickam Fitness Center. In recognition of Suicide Prevention and Awareness month, the event will be held by Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fitness to increase awareness of resiliency activities and services available. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com.

LIVING HISTORY DAY

SEPT. 23 — Living History Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor in affiliation with Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live. Two visitors per Museum Day Live ticket will receive free admission. The event will feature student-created exhibits, World War II-themed activities, reenactors, and a special screening of the documentary “Finding Kukan,” at 2:30 p.m. in the museum theater, followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Robin Lung. Download free tickets at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/ museum-day-live-2017.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

SEPT. 25 — An anger management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EARNING SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

SEPT. 25 — A class on ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CFS TRAINING

SEPT. 25-29 — A five-day command financial specialist (CFS) training workshop will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The workshop will be offered to Navy command-sponsored service members who will be assigned this collateral duty. Members attending the class must be E-6 and above with a minimum of one year left on their projected rotation date. To register, call 474-1999.

PARENT, CHILD COMMUNICATION

SEPT. 26 — A class on creating positive parent and child communication will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FIGHTING FALCON DEDICATION

SEPT. 27 — F-16A Fighting Falcon dedication ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor hangar 79. The dedication ceremony will unveil Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor’s newest aircraft. FMI: www. pacificaviationmuseum.org/ or 441-1000.

HEALTHY TEEN RELATIONSHIPS

SEPT. 27 — A class on healthy relationships for teens will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Teens attending the class can learn about high self-esteem, qualities to look for in people, social media and keeping safe. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAFETALK TRAINING

SEPT. 29 — A “safeTALK” class will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Trained suicide alert helpers will teach participants to apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect a person to suicide first-aid caregivers. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AFTER GPS

SEPT. 29 —The After GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. It will include informative briefs and an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

JEWISH HIGH-HOLIDAY SERVICES

SEPT. 29, 30, OCT. 6 — Jewish high-holiday services will be held at the Aloha Jewish Chapel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. There will be Kol Nidre service for Yom Kippur from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29. There will be a morning Yom Kippur service from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30, and an afternoon study with services from 2 to 6 p.m., followed by a meal. In addition, there will be a Shabbat Sukkot service at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. FMI: Chaplain Rosenzweig at emily. rosenzweig@usmc.mil or call 257-2284.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS

OCT. 2 — A proclamation signing for Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Navy Region Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam headquarters memorial fountain. The event will be coordinated by the Military and Family Support Center.

515 AMOW HAUNTED HOUSE

OCT. 13-15 — The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing (515 AMOW) will hold its annual haunted house at 290 Vickers Ave. on the Hickam side of Joint Base. Doors will open at 6 p.m. each night. The cost is $13 for those ages 13 and up, and $7 for those under age 13.

NAVY BIRTHDAY

OCT. 14-15 —The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is commemorating the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering free pass days to active-duty, retired members and their family members. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of the U.S. Navy on Oct. 14-15. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites. The official Navy birthday is Oct. 13. FMI: www. pearlharborhistoricsites.org/

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Leap!

Best friends Felicie and Victor hatch a plan to escape from their rural orphanage in 19th-century France. Felicie dreams of becoming a ballerina, while Victor wants to use his brainpower to invent things. After busting out, Felicie makes her way to the Paris Opera where she joins a class of highly trained dancers who are auditioning for the lead in a production of “The Nutcracker.”

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — SEPT. 22

7:00 PM • Leap! (PG)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 23

2:30 PM • Leap! (PG)

4:40 PM • The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

6:50 PM • The Glass Castle (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 24

2:30 PM • Leap! (PG)

4:30 PM • Logan Lucky (PG-13)

7:00 PM • Wind River (R)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 28

7:00 PM • Wind River (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — SEPT. 22

7:00 PM • Leap! (PG)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 23

3:00 PM • Leap! (PG)

6:00 PM • The Hitman’s Bodyguard (R)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 24

3:00 PM • Leap! (PG)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 28

7:00 PM • All Saints (PG)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.