Community Calendar – October

COACHING OPPORTUNITIES

NOW — Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation Youth Sports is looking for volunteer coaches for baseball, basketball and cheerleading. The winter youth sports season begins Jan. 3 and ends March 10. There will be training and meetings prior to the beginning of the season. FMI: Brittany Bigham at 473-0789 or email Brittany.bigham@navy.mil.

DISCOVER YOUR FUTURE IN AVIATION

OCT. 21 — A Discover Your Future in Aviation education/job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. This event is designed to provide youth and young adults with information related to the aviation and aerospace industries. FMI: call 441-1000 or www. pacificaviationmuseum.org.

STRESS AND SELF-CARE

OCT. 23 — A class on managing stress, preventing burnout and building self-care will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAPR VAIT

OCT. 23-27 — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocate Initial Training (VAIT) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Interested personnel should contact their respective SAPR point of contact or command leaders to express their desire to attend the training. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE

OCT. 24 — A workshop on how to deal with difficult people will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN

OCT. 24 — A class on the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The TSP is a retirement savings and investment plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services. FMI: www.

greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

HOME-BUYING WORKSHOP

OCT. 25 — A workshop about buying a home will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

UNPLUG YOUR MARRIAGE

OCT. 25 — Learn about yourself and your partner by spending a few hours together, technology-free at an “Unplug Your Marriage” event from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EFMP PUMPKIN PATCH

OCT. 26 — Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) families can join in a family and educational event while experiencing an island tradition from 11 a.m. to noon at the Aloun Farms Pumpkin Patch. The cost is $9. Admission includes an educational talk, pumpkin picking, a hayride, a reusable bag and booklet. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENT, CHILD COMMUNICATION

OCT. 26 — A class on maintaining healthy parent and child communication will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

OCT. 26 — A class on discovering ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SOOTHING YOUR BABY

OCT. 26 — A class on soothing your baby and loving touch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hickam medical building. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PACFLT BAND WIND ENSEMBLE

OCT. 26-27 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Wind Ensemble has announced two Halloween-themed Navy “Boo” and

Gold community performances. The band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Ka Makana Ali‘i center court in Kapolei on Oct. 26 and at 6:30 p.m. at Halsey Terrace Community Center Oct. 27. The family-friendly concerts are free and open to the public.

HARVEST FESTIVAL

OCT. 27 — Free Harvest Festival will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, 1600 Pearl Harbor Boulevard. The event will include food, games, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, costumes and more. It is open to all Department of Defense ID holders and their families. FMI: 473-3971.

SAFETALK TRAINING

OCT. 27 — Training on “safeTALK” suicide prevention will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Suicide alert helpers will teach participants to apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect a person with suicide first-aid caregivers. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

The Lego Ninjago Movie

The battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, also secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat the evil warlord Garmadon, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting father against son, the epic showdown tests these fierce but undisciplined modern-day ninjas as they learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash the inner power of Spinjitzu.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — OCT. 20

7:00 PM • Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 21

2:30 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

5:00 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D) (PG)

7:30 PM • American Assassin (R)

SUNDAY — OCT. 22

2:30 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D) (PG)

5:00 PM • Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

THURSDAY — OCT. 26

7:00 PM • Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — OCT. 20

7:00 PM • Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 21

3:00 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

6:00 PM • Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

SUNDAY — OCT. 22

3:00 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

THURSDAY — OCT. 26

6:30 PM • It (R)