Community Calendar – October

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 27, 2017

COACHING OPPORTUNITIES

NOW — Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation Youth Sports is looking for volunteer coaches for baseball, basketball and cheerleading. The winter youth sports season begins Jan. 3 and ends March 10. There will be training and meetings prior to the beginning of the season. FMI: Brittany Bigham at 473-0789 or email Brittany.bigham@ navy.mil.

JBPHH MILITARY RECOGNITION CEREMONY

TODAY — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military Recognition Ceremony will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club. The purpose of the event is to recognize the educational achievements of JBPHH personnel. FMI: CS1 Su Hill at su.henton@navy.mil or (714) 360-2426.

HARVEST FESTIVAL

TODAY — A free Harvest Festival will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, 1600 Pearl Harbor Boulevard. The event will include food, games, crafts, bounce houses, face painting, costumes and more. It is open to all Department of Defense ID holders and their families. For more information, call 473-3971.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

OCT. 30 — An anger management class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TECHNET ASIA PACIFIC CONFERENCE

OCT. 31 TO NOV. 3 —The TechNet Asia Pacific Conference will be held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. It will feature the latest in cyber-security, a leadership forum, and other topics such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), with participation from Hawaii high schools. The AFCEA Hawaii Educational Foundation and Honolulu Navy League will also host a golf tournament Nov. 3 at Navy Marine Golf Course. FMI: http://events.afcea. org/TNAP17/Public/enter.aspx.

NOVEMBER

RESUME WRITING CLASSES

NOV. 1 — A class about writing resumes for the civilian, private sector market will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. In addition, a separate class about applying for federal jobs and navigating the USAJobs website will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the same day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TIME MANAGEMENT

NOV. 1 — A time-management class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING

NOV. 2 — A class on developing positive parenting skills will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

NOV. 2 — A Smooth Move workshop will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

NOV. 4 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX pet shop. The event will include pets from kittens and puppies to fully-grown dogs and cats. The pet shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. This event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Thor: Ragnarok

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

Free advance screening of Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13) at Sharkey Theater Saturday Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth on the day of the movie at 4:30 p.m. Active duty military cardholders may receive up to four tickets. Military retirees, family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive two tickets per ID card.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — OCT. 27

5:00 PM • Mother! (R)

7:30 PM • American Made (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 28

2:30 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

6:00 PM • Free advance screening of Thor:

Ragnarok (PG-13)

SUNDAY — OCT. 29

2:30 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D) (PG)

5:00 PM • American Assassin (R)

7:10 PM • Flatliners (PG-13)

THURSDAY — NOV. 2

7:00 PM • American Made (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — OCT. 27

7:00 PM • American Made (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 28

1:00 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D) (PG)

4:30 PM • Studio screening free admission for a

PG-13 rated movie. Tickets will be available at your

local exchange food court. Seating will be open to

non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

SUNDAY — OCT. 29

1:30 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

4:00 PM • Kingsman: The Golden Circle (R)

THURSDAY — NOV. 2

6:30 PM • Flatliners (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.