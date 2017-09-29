Community Calendar – Oct

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 29, 2017

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS

OCT. 2 — A proclamation signing for Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Navy Region Hawaii and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam headquarters memorial fountain at building 150. Military and Family Support Center (MFSC) will host the event. It is scheduled to have remarks from Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, Capt. Jeff Bernard, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and from MFSC staff. FMI: 474-1999.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

OCT. 2 — A class on writing resumes for private sector, civilian jobs will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

JOB FAIR SUCCESS

OCT. 2 — A workshop on ensuring success at job fairs will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TIME MANAGEMENT

OCT. 2 — A class on time management will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING

OCT. 3 — A class to provide new sponsors with information to assist incoming personnel and their families will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

OCT. 3 — A class on maintaining a healthy work and personal life balance will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS

OCT. 3-4 — A Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Accessing Higher Education track course will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT/LINKEDIN

OCT. 4 — A class on process of creating federal resumes and using LinkedIn will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

KEY SPOUSE CONNECT MEETING

OCT. 5 — A meeting to network with other key spouses/mentors and discover community resources will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The meeting is open to all appointed Air Force key spouses, commanders and first sergeants. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

OCT. 5 — A class for parents about their teens and dating will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ASIST TRAINING

OCT. 5-6 — Applied Suicide Intervention

Skills Training (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

JBPHH Anniversary Meal

OCT. 5 — An Oktoberfest special meal in honor of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam seventh anniversary will be held from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hale Aina Dining Facility. The cost is $10.95 and an optional Mongolian menu is an additional $4.25. The meal is open to U.S. military, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and family members of active duty with a valid ID card. Cash only. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand. FMI: 449-1666.

SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

OCT. 6 — A class on developing self-esteem in children will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

OCT. 7 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) and the Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families a monthly pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX pet shop, 4888 Bougainville Drive. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

TOY TEST DRIVE

OCT. 7 — A free toy “test drive” for children ages 12 and under for this season’s holiday toys will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall heritage wall. Each participant can also enter for a chance to win each featured toy. This event is for authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3274.

515 AMOW HAUNTED HOUSE

OCT. 13-15 — The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing (515 AMOW) will hold its annual haunted house at 290 Vickers Ave. on the Hickam side of Joint Base. Doors will open at 6 p.m. each night. The cost is $13 for those ages 13 and up, and $7 for those under age 13.

Navy Birthday

OCT. 13 — Navy Region Hawaii will host a 242nd Navy Birthday celebration at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at 8 a.m. The theme will be “Sea Power to Protect and Promote.” The celebration will include the presentation of morning colors, music by the Pacific Fleet Band and the ringing of the USS Arizona bell. The event will coincide with the dedication of the Lone Sailor statue donated by the Navy Memorial Foundation. The event is free and open to the public.

Free navy pass days

OCT. 14-15 —The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is commemorating the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering free pass days to active-duty, retired members and their family members. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of the U.S. Navy on Oct. 14-15. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites.�The official Navy birthday is Oct. 13. FMI: www. pearlharborhistoricsites.org/

Free Harlem Globetrotters Show

OCT. 16 — A free Harlem Globetrotters show will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Bloch Arena, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The event will feature a special TV taping. Free ticket distribution begins�Oct. 4 at Fleet Store and Wahiawa Annex Information, Tickets and Travel (ITT) offices, while supplies last.�All tickets are for general seating. The show is open to all Department of Defense identification cardholders and their sponsored guests.�FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com.