Community Calendar – Oct

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 13, 2017

NAVY BIRTHDAY

TODAY — Navy Region Hawaii will host a 242nd Navy Birthday celebration at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center at 8 a.m. The theme will be “Sea Power to Protect and Promote.” The celebration will include the presentation of morning colors, music by the Pacific Fleet Band and the ringing of the USS Arizona bell. The event will coincide with the dedication of the Lone Sailor statue donated by the Navy Memorial Foundation. The event is free and open to the public.

CIAC FORUM

TODAY — A command individual augmentee coordinator (CIAC) forum will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

USS INDIANAPOLIS DOCUMENTARY

TODAY — The first Hawaii screening of the documentary “USS Indianapolis: The Legacy” will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Battleship Missouri Memorial fantail at Ford Island. The cost is $10 for general admission seats. There will be free round-trip shuttle service from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. FMI: www. ussmissouri.org/ussindy

BIKE PATH CLEANUP

OCT. 14 — A Pearl Harbor Bike Path cleanup event hosted by the City and County of Honolulu and Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at Aiea Kai Way. Additional volunteers are being sought for the event. Participants can sign up on the day of the cleanup with the waiver in hand. FMI: Kyle Tokuda at 768-4319 or email kyle. tokuda@honolulu.gov or CTT1 Sunman at Christopher.sunman@navy.mil.

AHUA REEF RESTORATION

OCT. 14 — A wetland restoration event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Ahua Reef on the Hickam side of Joint Base. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes, and bring sun block, water, a hat, gloves and snacks. Expect to get wet and muddy. Boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. FMI: RSVP to Corrina Carnes or Aurelia Gonzales at 471-0378 or email corrina.carnes.ctr@Navy.mil

FREE NAVY PASS DAYS

OCT. 14-15 —The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is commemorating the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering free pass days to active-duty, retired members and their family members. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of the U.S. Navy on Oct. 14-15. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites.�FMI: www. pearlharborhistoricsites.org/

STRESS MANAGEMENT

OCT. 16 — A stress management class will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP SYMPOSIUM

OCT. 17 — The Sea Service Leadership Association will host the 2017 Hawaii Women’s Joint Leadership Symposium at the Ford Island Conference Center, building 89 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vice Adm. Mary Jackson, commander of Navy Installations Command, will be the keynote speaker for the event. FMI: CTIC Aneulena Candelaria at 564-4480.

MILLION DOLLAR SERVICEMEMBER

OCT. 17-18 — The Million Dollar Servicemember class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. This two-day class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about budgeting and finances. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS OBSERVANCE

OCT. 18 — The National Disability Employment Awareness Month observance will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sharkey Theater. This month’s theme is “Unite Our Voices By Speaking Together.” The event will include a panel of speakers discussing success stories at their organizations, including Jennifer Patricio of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Scott Hedrick of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center and Fitha Dahana-Ellis of Wounded Warrior Project. It will be followed by a cake-cutting at the Silver Dolphin Bistro at 11 a.m. FMI: jean.bissainthe@navy.mil or 474-6720.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

OCT. 18 — A class on writing resumes for private sector civilian jobs will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

INTERVIEWING 101

OCT. 18 — A class on learning to become the best candidate in a job interview will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS

OCT. 18 — A class for new and soon-to-be parents, or those thinking about becoming parents, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING

OCT. 18 — A class on how to enhance parenting skills will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AIR FORCE SPOUSE 101: HEARTLINK

OCT. 19 — A program for new Air Force spouses or those who have been one for a while but still have questions will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EFMP COMMAND POC TRAINING

OCT. 19 — Training for newly designated Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) points of contact will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAPR VICTIM ADVOCATE REFRESHER TRAINING

OCT. 19 — Refresher training for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocates will be held from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Contact the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for information. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

AVIATION EDUCATION/JOB FAIR

OCT. 21 — A Discover Your Future in Aviation education/job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor. FMI: 441-1000 or www.pacificaviationmuseum.org.