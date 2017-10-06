Community Calendar – Oct

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 06, 2017

PET ADOPTION EVENT

OCT. 7 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) and the Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families a monthly pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX pet shop, 4888 Bougainville Drive. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

TOY TEST DRIVE

OCT. 7 — A free toy “test drive” for children ages 12 and under for this season’s holiday toys will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall heritage wall. Each participant can also enter for a chance to win each featured toy. This event is for authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3274.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

OCT. 10 — A class on applying for federal jobs will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Service Wahiawa. The class will also cover topics such as hiring preferences for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PEOPLE SKILLS

OCT. 10 — A class on mastering the art of people skills in the workplace will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SERVICEMEMBER

OCT. 10-11 — A two-day class for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about proper budgeting and financial techniques will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS

OCT. 10-11 — A two-day Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Boots to Business seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This seminar, provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, is designed to assist participants in launching a business as a post-military career. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS FOR TEENS

OCT. 11 — A class for teens about building healthy relationships will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PAYING FOR COLLEGE

OCT. 12 — A class designed for those entering college now or in the near future will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It will discuss how to research different college funding options based on the student’s specific needs. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

OCT. 12 — A workshop on conflict resolution will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

OCT. 12 — A Smooth Move workshop will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It is designed to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

OCT. 12 — A suicide prevention awareness class will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RECRUITING EVENT

OCT. 13 — The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will hold an employment recruiting event from 8 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

515 AMOW HAUNTED HOUSE

OCT. 13-15 — The 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing (515 AMOW) will hold its annual haunted house at 290 Vickers Ave. on the Hickam side of Joint Base.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. each night. The cost is $13 for those ages 13 and up, and $7 for those under age 13.

FREE NAVY PASS DAYS

OCT. 14-15 —The Pearl Harbor Historic Sites is commemorating the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering free pass days to active-duty, retired members and their family members. The Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor and USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park will all offer free admission to the service members of the U.S. Navy on Oct. 14-15. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each of the historic sites. FMI: www.pearlharborhistoricsites.org/

AHUA REEF WETLAND RESTORATION EVENT

OCT. 14 — A wetland restoration event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Ahua Reef on the Hickam side of Joint Base. Volunteers should wear closed-toed shoes, and bring sun block, water, a hat, gloves and snacks.Expect to get wet and muddy, so boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. FMI: RSVP to Corrina Carnes or Aurelia Gonzales at 471-0378 or email corrina.carnes.ctr@ Navy.mil

WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP SYMPOSIUM

OCT. 17 — The Sea Service Leadership Association will host the 2017 Hawaii Women’s Joint Leadership Symposium at the Ford Island Conference Center, Bldg. 89 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vice Adm. Mary Jackson, commander of the Navy Installations Command will be the keynote speaker for the event. FMI: CTIC Aneulena Candelaria at 564-4480.

AMERICAN GIRL EVENT

OCT. 21 — Children can join the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) and American Girl for a free day of activities, treats and crafts inspired by Nanea Mitchell. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX mall welcome wall. There will be three, one-hour sessions available for participation. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Visit the NEX aloha center until Oct. 10 to register. The event is for authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3287.