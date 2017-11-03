Community Calendar – November

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 03, 2017

PET ADOPTION EVENT

NOV. 4 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX pet shop. The pet shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. This event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

TOY TEST DRIVE

NOV. 4 — A free toy test drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange heritage wall. Children ages 12 and under can test drive this season’s holiday toys. Each participant can also enter for a chance to win each toy featured. This event is for authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3274.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

NOV. 6 — A class on balancing work and personal life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ASIST WORKSHOP

NOV. 6-7 — Two-day Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS

NOV. 6-7 — Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Career and Technical Training will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The workshop is designed to provide transitioning personnel with information to obtain technical training in their chosen field. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CAR-BUYING STRATEGIES

NOV. 7 — A class on car-buying strategies will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

KEY SPOUSE INITIAL TRAINING

NOV. 7 — Key spouse initial training will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at

Military and Family Support Center Hickam. It is open to all appointed U.S. Air Force key spouses, commanders and first sergeants. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

KEY SPOUSE SAPR, SUICIDE AWARENESS

NOV. 7 — Key spouse Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and suicide awareness training will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING

NOV. 7 — Sponsor training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center. It is designed to give the new sponsor information to assist incoming personnel and families. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CFS FORUM

NOV. 8 — A command financial specialist (CFS) forum will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Command master chiefs/career counselors are also encouraged to attend. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

NOV. 8 — A class on applying for federal jobs will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. It will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS FOR TEENS

NOV. 8 — A class for teens on building healthy relationships will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

LINKEDIN: WHAT THEY WILL SEE

NOV. 8 — A class on LinkedIn will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will cover the proper way to build a professional profile and summary, how to use the job search functions, market to LinkedIn recruiters, strengthen your network, and leverage resources. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

NOV. 9 — Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) families can attend a coffee talk from 9 to 10 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This is an opportunity to learn, share and connect with other EFMP families. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

STRESS AND SELF-CARE

NOV. 9 — A class on managing stress and building self-care into your daily routine will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

USAF SMALL KINE BAND

NOV. 11 — The Small Kine Band of the U.S. Air Force will perform a free, public concert at 7:30 p.m. at Atherton Performing Arts Studio, 738 Kaheka Street, Honolulu in honor of Veterans Day. The band performs a mix of rock, pop, country and local favorites. FMI: Call 955-8821 for reservations or reserve seats at hprtickets.org.

NAVY LEAGUE SEA SERVICE AWARDS

NOV. 16 —Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, will be this year’s keynote speaker at the Navy League Sea Service Awards, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ala Moana Hotel, Hibiscus Room. The Navy League annually honors outstanding Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard service members for overall outstanding performance of duty, individual achievement, and excellence in leadership. Fifty-two service members will be recognized this year.

U.S. PACIFIC FLEET BAND

NOV. 17 — U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band will perform a free, public chamber music showcase for brass, wind and percussion ensembles at 7:30 p.m. at Atherton Performing Arts Studio, 738 Kaheka Street, Honolulu. FMI: Call 955-8821 for reservations or reserve seats at hprtickets.org.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

DADDY’S HOME 2

Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down.

Free advance screening of Daddy’s Home 2 (PG-13). Admission is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth on the day of the movie at 5:30 p.m. Active duty military cardholders may receive up to four tickets. Military retirees, family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive two tickets per ID card. Patrons need to be seated by 6:30 p.m.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 3

7:00 PM • Blade Runner 2049 (3-D) (R)

SATURDAY — NOV. 4

2:30 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

7:00 PM • Daddy’s Home 2 (PG-13)

free advance screening

SUNDAY — NOV. 5

2:30 PM • Wonder Woman (PG-13), free admission

to the first 400 authorized patrons.

5:10 PM • The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)

7:20 PM • American Made (R)

THURSDAY — NOV. 9

7:00 PM • Flatliners (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 3

7:00 PM • Blade Runner 2049 (R)

SATURDAY — NOV. 4

3:00 PM • My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

6:00 PM • Blade Runner 2049 (R)

SUNDAY — NOV. 5

1:30 PM • My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

4:00 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (PG)

THURSDAY — NOV. 9

6:30 PM • The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.