Community Calendar – November

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 24, 2017

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA DEC. 9 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange patrons can enjoy food and games from 8 to 9 a.m. at the annual Breakfast with Santa on the NEX food court lanai. The event will also feature glitter tattoos, balloon art, holiday card-making, arts and crafts and prizes. The event will include a pancake and bacon breakfast, goodie bags and a framed picture with Santa. The cost is $12 for children and $8 for adults. The event is open to authorized patrons only. Tickets go on sale this weekend. FMI: 423-3287.

BELLOWS SNOWFEST

NOV. 25 — Bellows Air Force Station will hold a Snowfest from 4 to 8 p.m. at Turtle Cove. The event will include photos with Santa, holiday activities, hot cocoa, entertainment, and 12 tons of snow to play in. FMI: call 253-1508 or visit the Bellows Air Force Station Facebook page.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

NOV. 27 — An anger management class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS

NOV. 28-29 — Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Accessing Higher Education Track will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The course is designed to guide participants through the decisions involved in choosing a degree program, college institution, and funding, as well as completing the admissions process. Academic acculturation and connection to veteran student organizations is integrated into this learning course. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

COORDINATOR, MANAGER TRAINING

NOV. 29 — Command sponsor coordinator (CSC) and individualized newcomer treatment and orientation (intro) manager training will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class covers the regulations that govern the programs, how to assign sponsors, implementing rewards/awards to ensure a successful sponsorship program, and more. It is open to Navy CSCs, Air Force Intro managers, commanders, command master chiefs, command chiefs, and first sergeants. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PARENT-CHILD COMMUNICATION

NOV. 29 — A parent-child communication class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to improve parents’ communication skills with their children of all ages. It will discuss techniques suitable for each age group. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EARNING SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

NOV. 29 — A class to discover ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This course will cover legitimate, remote employment opportunities, local part-time, temporary, and seasonal jobs, self-employment and government contracting, leveraging your hobby into a money-maker, quick-start income opportunities and money saving apps. The class will also help participants identify red flags for scams and determine your entrepreneurial risk tolerance and potential. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SAPR COMMAND POC TRAINING

NOV. 29 — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) point of contact (POC) training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This is essential training to provide SAPR points of contact with the knowledge and responsibilities to perform their duties. Contact the Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for more information and to register for this course, which will require a letter of designation. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

DECEMBER

AFTER GPS

DEC. 1 — An After GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) class will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class will include briefings including survivor benefit, Tricare, Veterans Affairs, Workforce Development Office, and Capstone preparation. This workshop also includes an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process and how to best present themselves as the best candidate. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SURVIVOR BENEFIT PLAN (SBP)

DEC. 1 — A class on the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. When a military retiree dies their retirement pay stops. This means the surviving spouse will be left without a substantial income source. Participants in this class can learn more about the SBP, an insurance plan that will pay a surviving spouse a monthly payment (annuity) to help make up for the loss of retirement income. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999 for more information.

TOWER LIGHTING CELEBRATION

DEC. 8— The 48th annual free Tower Lighting Celebration will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Freedom Tower. Patrons can bring a blanket or lawn chairs to the event. The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific Hawaii will provide entertainment. Round-trip shuttle service will be provided from the BX Garden Shop to the event, starting at 4:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. Festivities will include bounce houses, holiday crafts, a special kids’ clinic, glow jewelry provided by JBPHH chapels, story time with the Joint Base Library and free photos with Santa. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com.

HOLIDAY HEROES

DEC. 9 — A free Holiday Heroes kids and family event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall food court lanai. The event will include ornament-making, holiday card-making, photo booth sessions with costumed characters, photo frame coloring, door prizes and entertainment. No purchase necessary. Authorized patrons are invited to register their child (12 and under) at www. MyNavyExchange.com. FMI: 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

My Little Pony

Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. Along the way, the Mane 6 meet new friends and face exciting challenges as they travel beyond Equestria to defeat the evil Storm King and his minion unicorn — Tempest Shadow.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 24

7:00 PM • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

SATURDAY — NOV. 25

2:30 PM • Free admission to Top Gun (PG)

5:00 PM • The Foreigner (R)

7:20 PM • Thank You For Your Service (R)

SUNDAY — NOV. 26

2:30 PM • Free admission to Spider-Man

Homecoming (PG-13)

5:10 PM • Geostorm (3-D) (PG-13)

7:20 PM • Jigsaw (R)

THURSDAY — NOV. 30

7:00 PM • Geostorm (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 24

7:00 PM • Only the Brave (PG-13)

SATURDAY — NOV. 25

3:00 PM • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea

Halloween (PG-13)

6:00 PM • The Snowman (R)

SUNDAY — NOV. 26

1:30 PM • My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

4:00 PM • Geostorm (PG-13)

WEDNESDAY — NOV. 29

7:00 PM • Advance screening with free admission to a movie rated PG-13.

THURSDAY — NOV. 30

6:30 PM • Suburbicon (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.