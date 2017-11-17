Community Calendar – November

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 17, 2017

MAKAHIKI AT HICKAM HARBOR

NOV. 18 — The 2017 Makahiki (a Native Hawaiian ceremony of thanksgiving) will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Hickam Harbor, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Makahiki, or festival, will feature ho‘okupu (gift) presentations, cultural demonstrations, and ancient makahiki games (which were a test of strength and skill for competitors to win recognition for their prowess.)The event is free and open to military and civilian personnel with base access, their families and sponsored guests.

DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE

NOV. 20 — A workshop about dealing with difficult people will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Those who attend the workshop can learn all about those types of people who seem to create a toxic work environment. The class is design to teach participants some tips on how to identify who they are, why they get under our skin, and the best way to deal with each specific type of difficult person. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

NOV. 21 — A class on people skills for professional development will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This class is designed to teach participants about communication, conversation, and the value of soft skills in the workplace. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

LINKEDIN: WHAT WILL THEY SEE

NOV. 22 — A class on LinkedIn will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Through LinkedIn, instructors can show participants in the class how to connect with like-minded professionals in their desired industry, build those connections into a strong network, and market themselves to a target audience. The class will go over the proper way to build your professional profile and summary, how to use the job search functions, market yourself to LinkedIn recruiters, strengthen your network, and leverage the LinkedIn resources to your advantage. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SOOTHING YOUR BABY

NOV. 22 — A class on soothing your baby and loving touch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hickam Medical Building. The class will include a new way to understand a baby’s crying and introduction to infant massage. It will discuss the time in a baby’s life when they cry more than any other time. The class aims to help parents find ways to soothe their baby and build resilience. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SNACKS WITH SANTA

DEC. 2 — The Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club (HOSC) will host its annual Snacks with Santa event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ka Makani Community Center on the Hickam side of Joint Base. The event is free, but registration is required since space is limited. The registration link will go live Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. and can be found on the HOSC Web site at: https:// hickamosc.wildapricot.org/santa. Snacks with Santa activities will include a visit with Santa, face painting, crafts, games, cookies and drinks. Attendees will need to present proof of registration via print out or cell phone when checking in the day of the event. Also, attendees must have base access. FMI: Kimberly Vann at hoscsnackswithsanta@gmail.com.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Blade Runner 2049

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 17

7:00 PM • The Foreigner (R)

SATURDAY — NOV. 18

2:30 PM • The LEGO Batman Movie (PG) (free admission)

4:50 PM • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

7:00 PM • Blade Runner 2049 (3-D)

SUNDAY — NOV. 19

2:30 PM • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (PG) (free admission)

4:40 PM • The Mountain Between Us (PG-13)

7:00 PM • The Foreigner (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 17

7:00 PM • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

SATURDAY — NOV. 18

3:00 PM • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

6:00 PM • Marshall (PG-13)

SUNDAY — NOV. 19

1:30 PM • My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

4:00 PM • Geostorm (PG-13)