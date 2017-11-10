Community Calendar – November

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 10, 2017

NOV. 18 — The 2017 Makahiki (a Native Hawaiian ceremony of thanksgiving) will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Hickam Harbor, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Makahiki, or festival, will feature ho‘okupu (gift) presentations, cultural demonstrations, and ancient makahiki games (which were a test of strength and skill for competitors to win recognition for their prowess.)The event is free and open to military and civilian personnel with base access, their families and sponsored guests.

MEET RETIRED CHAPLAIN

TODAY — NEX patrons can meet retired Navy chaplain David Reid Brown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange gift wear department. Brown will introduce his three-volume series covering the aftermath of the bombing of the USS Cole (CG-67), the attacks of 9/11, a wartime deployment to Afghanistan, and homecoming to America. There is no purchase required to meet and greet Brown. FMI: 423-3287.

VETERANS DAY OBSERVANCE ON MISSOURI

NOV. 11 — A free special Veterans Day sunset ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial fantail at Ford Island. Col. Kara A. Gormont, commander for the 15th Medical Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, will deliver the keynote address. Jacqueline Ashwell, superintendent of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, will be the distinguished guest speaker. Retired Rear Adm. Alma Grocki will present the ceremony’s opening address. Attendance is open to the public. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service for the ceremony will be offered from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center beginning at 3:30 p.m.

FMI: call 1-877-6444896 or visit www.USSMissouri.org.

MEET SURF STARS

NOV. 11 — NEX patrons can meet celebrity surf stars Anthony Walsh, Jamie O’Brien, Kala Alexander and Kalani Chapman from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall camera department. The surfers will give their gratitude to those who served and currently serve in the military. There is no purchase necessary to meet, greet and take pictures with the celebrities. FMI: 423-3287.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

NOV. 13 — A stress management class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

NOV. 14 — A class on developing self-esteem in children will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EXPLORING CAREER CHOICES

NOV. 14 — A class on exploring career choices will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PART-TIME INCOME

NOV. 14 — A class on discovering ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SERVICEMEMBER

NOV. 14-15 — A two-day Million Dollar Servicemember class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about proper budgeting and finances. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HERITAGE MONTH EVENT

NOV. 15 — A National American Indian Heritage Month event will be held at 10 a.m. at Hickam Memorial Theater.

A special performance will follow the observance, featuring members of the Oahu Intertribal Council. A cake-cutting ceremony will also be held at 11 a.m. at the Hale Aina Dining Facility.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

NOV. 15 — A class on acing a job interview to position yourself as the best candidate will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

NOV. 15 — A class on writing resumes for civilian private sector jobs will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS

NOV. 15 — A class for new and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING

NOV. 15 — A class to give a new sponsor information to assist incoming personnel and families, in order to ease their transition to a new environment will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SURVIVING THE HOLIDAYS FINANCIALLY

NOV. 15 — A class on how to survive the holidays financially will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NAVY LEAGUE SEA SERVICE AWARDS NOV. 16 —Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, will be this year’s keynote speaker at the Navy League Sea Service Awards, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ala Moana Hotel, Hibiscus Room. The Navy League annually honors outstanding Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard service members for overall outstanding performance of duty, individual achievement, and excellence in leadership. Fifty-two service members will be recognized.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

NOV. 16 — A workshop on conflict resolution will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: 474-1999.

FINANCIALLY SAVVY RETIREES NOV. 16 — A quarterly seminar called “Financially Savvy Retirees: Organizing Your Paperwork Due to Death of Disability” will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Justice League Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The screening is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Active duty military cardholders can get four tickets per ID card. Retired military, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders can get two tickets per ID card. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth on the day of the movie at 5:30 p.m. Doors to the theater will open at 5:30 p.m.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 10

7:00 PM • Blade Runner 2049 (R)

SATURDAY — NOV. 11

2:30 PM • The Lego Ninjago Movie (3-D) (PG)

7:00 PM • Free advance screening of Justice League (PG-13).

SUNDAY — NOV. 12

2:30 PM • The Mountain Between Us. (PG-13)

5:00 PM • The Foreigner (R)

7:20 PM • Happy Death Day (PG-13)

THURSDAY — NOV. 16

7:00 PM • Happy Death Day (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — NOV. 10

7:00 PM • Happy Death Day (PG-13)

SATURDAY — NOV. 11

3:00 PM • Studio appreciation advance screening with free admission to a rated (PG-13) movie. Tickets will be available at your local Exchange food court. Seating is open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

6:00 PM • The Foreigner (R)

SUNDAY — NOV. 12

1:30 PM • My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

4:00 PM • Happy Death Day (PG-13)

THURSDAY — NOV. 16

6:30 PM • Stronger (R)