Community Calendar – March~April

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

BLOOD DRIVE

TODAY — An Armed Services Blood Program drive will be held today, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in the Building 2 classroom. All blood types are needed, especially O Negative blood. FMI: Michelle Lele-Himalaya, public affairs specialist, Tripler Army Medical Center, at 433-6699 or email Michelle.V.Himalaya2.civ@mail.mil.

TSUNAMI TROT

APRIL 2 — An annual event including a mile trot to safety will be held at Aloha Aina Park at 2000 Singer Boulevard. Participants should gather at 11:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 11:45 a.m. Refreshments and transportation back to the starting point will be provided. FMI: 448-2751.

PROCLAMATION SIGNING AND PINWHEEL PLANTING

APRIL 3 — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor will host a proclamation signing and pinwheel planting ceremony at 10 a.m. on the lawn of building 150 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Pearl Harbor side). The pinwheel is a symbol of the whimsy all children should experience in childhood, and a symbol tied to the Child Abuse Prevention campaign. FMI: call 474-0089.

WOMEN’S ALTERNATIVE TO VIOLENCE GROUP

APRIL 3, 10, 17, 24 — A Women’s Alternative to Violence 20-week group will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The group will address women’s violence toward their intimate partners. The group is designed to offer alternatives to abusive behavior by increasing problem solving skills, identifying personal triggers, use of timeouts to reduce tension and making non-abusive choices in their behaviors. FMI: Call 474-1999 and ask to speak to the group facilitator.

WORK/PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

APRIL 3 —A class on work and personal life balance will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

HART UPDATE/ROAD CLOSURE

APRIL 3 —The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transporation (HART) will hold a public informational meeting at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center starting at 5 p.m. Beginning mid-April, the left turn exiting Arizona Memorial Place onto Kamehameha Highway West will be closed for several months as crews continue guideway construction activities. During this closure, all westbound traffic exiting the National Park Service will follow a short detour to Radford Drive and Center Drive. Work will begin the week of April 9. FMI: www. honolulutransit.org.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS 101

APRIL 4 — A class on developing healthy relationships will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MEN’S ALTERNATIVE TO VIOLENCE GROUP

APRIL 4, 11, 18, 25 — A 20-week Men’s Alternative to Violence group will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This 20-week group addresses male violence toward their intimate partners. FMI: Call 474-1999 and ask to speak to the group facilitator.

TEAL RIBBON CAMPAIGN

APRIL 5, 12, 19, 26 — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). Every Thursday of the month, stop by the SAAPM table at the Hickam BX and commissary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a teal ribbon and other awareness items when answering a question about sexual assault facts. FMI: call 448-3192/3193.

FREE ADVANCE SCREENING

APRIL 7 — A free advance screening of the movie “Rampage” rated PG-13 starring Dwayne Johnson will be held at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. The ticket booth and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Active duty military may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. FMI: call 473-2651 or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

FORD ISLAND BRIDGE RUN

APRIL 7 — The 21st annual Ford Island 10K Bridge Run will begin at 7 a.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The 10K (6.2) route starts at the entrance to Adm. Bernard “Chick” Clarey Bridge, crosses the bridge to Ford Island, where it circles the island, then crosses back and finishes on Richardson Field. Online registration closes midnight March 30. Late entries will be accepted until April 6 for a fee of $40 and the race day entry fee is $45, accepted until 6:45 a.m. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com or 473-0784.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Red Sparrow

Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She soon turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons. Egorova emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow after completing the sadistic training process. As she comes to terms with her new abilities, Dominika meets a CIA agent who tries to convince her that he is the only person she can trust.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 30

7:00 PM • Red Sparrow (R)

SATURDAY — MARCH 31

2:30 PM • A Wrinkle In Time (PG) 4:50 PM • The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13) 6:50 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 1

2:30 PM • Early Man (PG) 4:30 PM • A Wrinkle In Time (3-D) (PG) 6:50 PM • Red Sparrow (R)

THURSDAY — APRIL 5

7:00 PM • Black Panther (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 30

7:00 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MARCH 31

3:00 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG) 5:30 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 1

2:00 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

THURSDAY — APRIL 5

6:30 PM • Red Sparrow (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.