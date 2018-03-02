Community Calendar – March

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

MARCH 6-7 — The Million Dollar Service Member class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This two-day class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about all aspects of budgeting and finances. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MWR COACHES NEEDED

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation is in need of volleyball assistant coaches and head/assistant flag football coaches for youth sports teams. FMI: Brittany Bigham, Youth Sports and Fitness coordinator at 473-0789.

TAX ASSISTANCE CENTER

NOW— The Navy Tax Assistance Center is now open at the Navy College Building, 1260 Pierce St., building 679, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The center is in classroom 11 on the first floor. The Tax Assistance Center will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unlike in past years, the tax assistance center will only provide service to service members E1-E6 and their dependents with the ability to electronically file individual tax returns through internet-based software applications.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

MARCH 3 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families a pet adoption event at the NEX Pet Shop at 4888 Bougainville Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. OSPCA will have a range of pets from kittens and puppies to full grown dogs and cats. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3287.

KOLEKOLE 10K

MARCH 3 — Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation will hold the third annual Kolekole 10K from 7 a.m. to noon. The course starts on Schofield Barracks and turns around at the lookout on the Navy side of Kolekole Pass. The event is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders, sponsored guests and the general public with valid ID. All ages are welcome. Strollers are permitted but pets are not permitted. Awards will be provided for overall and age group winners. FMI: call 655-5975 or 655-8007 or visit www.HiMWR.com/kolekole10k for registration options.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

MARCH 5 — A class on balancing work and personal life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS 101

MARCH 5 — A class on healthy relationships will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

MARCH 6— A class on developing self-esteem in children will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING

MARCH 6 — Sponsor training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The training is designed to give the new sponsor information to assist incoming personnel and families to ease their transition to a new environment. Spouses are invited to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TECHNOLOGY DAY

MARCH 7 — The annual Technology Day at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Historic Hickam Officers Club. The free event is an information fair for mission-oriented IT, cybersecurity and communications products and services. The event will include educational cyber sessions. Complimentary refreshments and pupus will be served. Optional pre-registration is available at www.fedpage. com. FMI: email dennis@fbcdb.com.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

MARCH 7 — A class on acing the job interview will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: visit the website www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FITNESS DAYS VOLUNTEERS

MARCH 7, 13 — Volunteers are needed for two Leeward Fitness Days events. A Campbell Complex fitness/field day event will be held March 7 at Campbell High School on the football field. In addition, a Kapolei Complex fitness/field day will be held March 13 at Kapolei High school gym or field. FMI: Lisa Hockenberger at Lisa_Hockenberger/ LEEDO/HIDOE@notes.k12.hi.us or 221-7957.

TEENS AND DATING

MARCH 7 — A class called “Parents: Your Teens and Dating” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is designed to provide participants with information to help guide a teen in building positive dating relationships and keeping the teen safe. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

MARCH 8 — An Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) coffee talk event will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can connect with other EFMP families. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

MARCH 8 — A class on mastering people skills for professional development will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING

MARCH 8 — A class on positive parenting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

RECRUITING EVENT

MARCH 8 — A recruiting event for the CIA will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. CIA representatives will provide information about career opportunities available. People with all types and levels of experience can attend. All positions require U.S. citizenship and relocation to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

MARCH 8 — A “Smooth Move” workshop will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ST. PADDY’S DAY 5K

MARCH 16 — The 118th Submarine Officers’ Birthday Ball Committee will hold the 10th annual St. Paddy’s Day 5K race at the Navy Lodge on Ford Island. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m. The event is open to all active duty military, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and family members. Registration is required for those ages 12 and older. ID is required for access onto Ford Island. Awards will be provided for the top overall man and woman finishers, best costume and the largest boat participation. Registration can also be done online. FMI: www.cspbirthdayball.wixsite.com/2018.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

MARCH 24 — The annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange food court lanai. The event will include a French toast and ham breakfast, balloon art, crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny and prizes. The cost for children ages 3 and up is $12, and for adults is $8. The event is for authorized patrons only. Tickets go on sale in the beginning of March. FMI: 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a treehouse creating comic books. When their mean principal threatens to separate them into different classes, the mischievous boys accidentally hypnotize him into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 2

7:00 PM • The Shape of Water (R)

SATURDAY — MARCH 3

2:30 PM • Free admission to Captain Underpants:

The First Epic Movie (PG)

4:40 PM • Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

7:30 PM • Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built

(PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 4

2:30 PM • Paddington 2 (PG)

4:50 PM • The Shape of Water (R)

7:20 PM • The Post (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MARCH 8

7:00 PM • 12 Strong (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 2

7:00 PM • Winchester (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MARCH 3

3:00 PM • Paddington 2 (PG)

6:00 PM • The Greatest Showman (PG)

SUNDAY — MARCH 4

1:30 PM • Paddington 2 (PG)

4:00 PM • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

(PG-13)

THURSDAY — MARCH 8

6:30 PM • Forever My Girl (PG)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.