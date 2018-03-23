Community Calendar – March

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

CAREER EXPO 2018 AT THE BLAISDELL CENTER

MARCH 28 — A Career Expo 2018 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center. The event will include free admission for military service members in uniform.

General admission to the event is $3. The admission fee for military and students is $1.

NMCRS DRIVE

NOW — The 2018 Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) active duty fund drive is being held for Navy activities in the Navy Region Hawaii area. This year’s theme is “By Our Own — For Our Own.” FMI: Lt. Stephen Gubbins at 473-7946 or stephen.gubbins1@navy.mil.

NATIONAL PUPPY DAY WITH OSPCA

MARCH 24 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX) and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to celebrate National Puppy Day at the NEX pet shop at 4888 Bougainville Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. OSPCA will bring puppies and full-grown dogs for adoption. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

BLOOD DRIVE

MARCH 26 — Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) officials are asking for blood donors to stop by Tripler Army Medical Center’s second floor oceanside blood center in March or anytime they are at the hospital to make a life-saving donation. In addition, a blood drive will be held March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay chapel. FMI: www.militaryblood.dod. mil or call 433-6148 to make a blood donation appointment.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

MARCH 26 — An anger management class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS

MARCH 26-30 — A Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) for retirees class will be held at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

DATING WITH A PURPOSE

MARCH 27 — A “Dating with a Purpose” class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can evaluate the qualities they want to bring to, and receive from a relationship, use improved communication skills and remain mindful to ensure they are not settling. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

USAF PRE-SEPARATION BRIEFING

MARCH 28 — A U.S. Air Force pre-separation briefing will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This mandatory counseling covers VA benefits and entitlements, employment, education, medical, and community resources, among others. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP

MARCH 29 — A fraud prevention workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can learn about affinity fraud and Ponzi schemes and ways to protect themselves. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

AFTER GPS

MARCH 30 — An After GPS (Goals, Plans, Success) workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Informational briefings will include survivor benefit, Tricare, Veterans Affairs, Workforce Development Office and more. This workshop will also include an employer panel to assist participants in understanding the civilian hiring process. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EASTER SUNRISE VOLUNTEERS

MARCH 31, APRIL 1 — The Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel needs volunteers to assist with setup for the Easter Sunrise Service aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial. Volunteers are needed March 31 from noon to 3 p.m. to set up chairs under the fantail tent and from 4 to 5 p.m. to set up chairs under gun turret three.

In addition, April 1 from 4:30 to 8 a.m., volunteers are needed as parking attendants, ushers, security and moving chairs after the service. The Easter Sunrise Service will start at 6:30 a.m. April 1. FMI: RP2 Dominic Tinoco at dominic.tinoco@navy.mil or 473-3971.

VOLUNTEERS FOR KIDS’ FITNESS

MARCH, APRIL, MAY — Special Olympics Hawaii partners with the state Department of Education for district Fifth Grade Fitness Meets and Preschool Play Days. Volunteers are needed to assist at Oahu schools and parks from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout March, April and May. T-shirts and certificates of appreciation will be available to volunteers. FMI: YN1 Dena Sinclair at 257-0716 or email dena.sinclair@navy. mil.

EARTH MONTH EVENTS

APRIL 7, 14, 20, 21 — In celebration of Earth Month, several events have been planned. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will partner with the City and County of Honolulu for a cleanup from 8 to 11 a.m. April 7 along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path. The Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation Family Fun Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at Hickam Harbor. The event will include storm water and energy displays, touch pools, bounce houses, trash boat races and more. The state Department of Agriculture will participate with information and kids’ games to increase awareness of the coconut rhinoceros beetle. The semi-annual Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam base-wide cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. April 20. The event is in support of the Joint Base commander’s “Clean It Up and Keep It Up” campaign. A Loko Pa’aiau Fishpond cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 21.

FORD ISLAND BRIDGE RUN

APRIL 7 — The 21st annual Ford Island 10K Bridge Run will begin at 7 a.m. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The 10K (6.2) route starts at the entrance to Adm. Bernard “Chick” Clarey Bridge, crosses the bridge to Ford Island, where it circles the island, then crosses back and finishes on Richardson Field. The late entry fee from now through April 6 is $40 and race day entry fee is $45 accepted until 6:45 a.m. Online registration closes midnight March 30. Packet pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 at Richardson Pool Building 1, across from Rainbow Bay Marina. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com or call 473-0784, 473-2494 or 473-2437.