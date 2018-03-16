Community Calendar – March

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 16, 2018

ST. PADDY’S DAY 5K

TODAY — The 118th Submarine Officers’ Birthday Ball Committee will hold the 10th annual St. Paddy’s Day 5K race today, March 16, at the Navy Lodge on Ford Island. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m. The event is open to all active duty military, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and family members. Registration is required for those ages 12 and older. ID is required for access onto Ford Island. Awards will be provided for the top overall man and woman finishers, best costume and the largest boat participation. Registration can also be done online. FMI: www. cspbirthdayball.wixsite.com/2018.

TAX ASSISTANCE CENTER

NOW — The Navy Tax Assistance Center is now open at the Navy College Building, 1260 Pierce St., building 679, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The center is in classroom 11 on the first floor. The Tax Assistance Center will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unlike in past years, the tax assistance center will only provide services to active duty service members E1-E6 and their dependents with the ability to electronically file individual tax returns through internet-based software applications. Volunteers are also needed. The center relies on local commands for supplies, including papers, pens and toner cartridges. FMI: 473-1394 or email Rosemarie. Lombardi@navy.mil or 473-1387 or email Kevin.R.Griffin@navy.mil.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

MARCH 19 — A workshop on conflict resolution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop is designed for people to manage conflict by examining their attitudes/behaviors when faced with conflicting situations. They can learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BLOOD DRIVES

MARCH 20, 26 — Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) officials are asking for blood donors to stop by

Tripler Army Medical Center’s second floor oceanside blood center in March or anytime they are at the hospital to make a life-saving donation. In addition, a blood drive will be held March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NOAA building main entrance on Ford Island. A blood drive will also be held March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay chapel. FMI: www. militaryblood.dod.mil or call 433-6148 to make a blood donation appointment.

SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME OPPORTUNITIES

MARCH 20 — A class on ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This course is designed to cover legitimate remote employment opportunities, local part-time/temporary/ seasonal jobs, self-employment and government contracting, leveraging a hobby into a money-maker, quick-start income opportunities and money saving apps. The class can also help participants identify red flags for scams and determine their entrepreneurial risk tolerance and potential. They can learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS

MARCH 21 — A class for new and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Participants can learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. The session will also include discussion of early childhood social, emotional and physical development, crying and consoling, basic care information, and what to expect in the first year. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH OBSERVANCE, MEAL

MARCH 21 — The Joint Force Diversity Committee will hold a celebration of Women’s History Month event March 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sharkey Theater. This month’s theme is “Honoring Women Who Fight All Forms of Discrimination.” A special meal will follow at the Silver Dolphin Bistro at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meal is open to active duty personnel (they may escort guests), escorted family members of active duty personnel, retirees (they may not escort guests), and Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card (they may not escort guests). Please bring exact change for cash transactions. Silver Dolphin Bistro is now accepting Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards.

PUPPET THEATER

MARCH 21 — Puppet theater featuring the “The Hungry Caterpillar” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The event will include children’s story time with props for an interactive puppet theater experience. Following the story, children and parents will complete an activity to promote creativity and quality time. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

DEALING WITH DIFFICULT PEOPLE

MARCH 22 — A class on dealing with difficult people will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY

MARCH 24 — The annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange food court lanai. The event will include a French toast and ham breakfast, balloon art, crafts, photos with the Easter Bunny and prizes. The cost for children ages 3 and up is $12, and for adults is $8. The event is for authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3287.

CAREER EXPO 2018 AT THE BLAISDELL CENTER

MARCH 28 — A Career Expo 2018 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center. The event will include free admission for military service members in uniform. General admission to the event is $3. The admission fee for military and students is $1.

BELLOWS EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

MARCH 31 — Bellows Air Force Station will hold an Easter Egg-Stravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bellows Ahiki Mini Golf pavilion. The event will include five categories for all ages so even grown-ups can join in. FMI: www. bellowsafs.com or call 864-0144 or visit Bellows AFS on Facebook.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Black Panther

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king -— and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 16

7:00 PM • Black Panther (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MARCH 17

2:30 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG)

4:50 PM • The Shape of Water (R)

7:20 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 18

2:30 PM • Early Man (PG)

4:40 PM • Winchester: The House that Ghosts Built (PG-13)

6:50 PM • Black Panther (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MARCH 22

7:00 PM • Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 16

7:00 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MARCH 17

3:00 PM • Early Man (PG)

5:30 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 18

1:30 PM • Early Man (PG)

4:00 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

THURSDAY — MARCH 22

6:30 PM • Fifty Shades Freed (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.