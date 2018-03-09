Community Calendar – March

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 09, 2018

SPECIAL OLYMPICS VOLUNTEERS

MARCH 12 — Volunteers are needed to assist with the Hawaii Special Olympics Department of Education Fitness Day from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kaimuki High School. There are 25 volunteers needed for the event. Volunteers will assist in fitness testing of fifth-grade students at the school. T-shirts and certificates of appreciation will be available to all volunteers. FMI: YN1 (AW) Dena M. Sinclair at dena.sinclair@navy.mil or call (808) 257-0176.

BLOOD DRIVES

MARCH 12, 13, 26 — Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) officials are asking for blood donors to stop by Tripler Army Medical Center’s second floor oceanside blood center in March or anytime they are at the hospital to make a life-saving donation. Blood drives will be held March 12-13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Fort Shafter 205 MI Battalion building 520. In addition, a blood drive will be held March 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay chapel. FMI: www.militaryblood.dod.mil or call 433-6148 to make a blood donation appointment.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

MARCH 12 — A stress management class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will include techniques to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

RESUME WRITING CLASSES

MARCH 13 — A class on federal employment will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed to help participants navigate the USAJobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. Federal resumes are different than private sector resumes. The class will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. In addition, a separate class on writing resumes for private sector civilian jobs will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. Participants can learn how to write powerful accomplishments that help them stand out from the competition, proper formatting and common mistakes to avoid. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

STRESS AND SELF-CARE

MARCH 13 — A class on managing stress and self-care will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can evaluate ways to build self-care into their daily routine, be mindful through activities and reach their fullest potential. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FITNESS DAYS VOLUNTEERS

MARCH 13, APRIL 2 — Volunteers are needed for a Leeward Fitness Day. A Kapolei Complex fitness/field day will be held March 13 at Kapolei High school gym or field. FMI: Lisa Hockenberger at Lisa_ Hockenberger/LEEDO/HIDOE@notes.k12. hi.us or 221-7957. In addition, volunteers are also needed for a Fitness Day at Radford High School on April 2. FMI: Yvette Ikari at yikari@cendo.k12.hi.us or Yvette_Ikari/ CENDO/HIDOE@notes.k12.hi.us.

ACCESSING HIGHER EDUCATION

MARCH 13-14 — A course called “Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Accessing Higher Education Track will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor.

The course is designed to guide participants through the complicated decisions involved in choosing a degree program, college institution, and funding, as well as completing the admissions process. Academics and connection to veteran student organizations is also integrated into this course. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

UNSTOPPABLE ME!

MARCH 14 — Patrons can bring their kids to the Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor from 3 to 5 p.m. for story time with the book “Unstoppable Me!” This book focuses on the amazing people kids are, and how they persevere and shine. Following the end of the reading, kids can participate in an activity designed to empower them. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

DEPLOYMENT RESOURCE FAIR

MARCH 15 — A deployment resource fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The fair is open to all service members, their families, command coordinators, ombudsmen, key spouses and command support teams to learn about the deployment process and the organizations that support it and to meet with other families. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

STOP BULLYING

MARCH 15 — A workshop on the dynamics of bullying and ways to defend against it will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The goal is to build up children today to help end bullying now and in the future. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ST. PADDY’S DAY 5K

MARCH 16 — The 118th Submarine Officers’ Birthday Ball Committee will hold the 10th annual St. Paddy’s Day 5K race at the Navy Lodge on Ford Island. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the race starts at 7 a.m. The event is open to all active duty military, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and family members. Registration is required for those ages 12 and older.

ID is required for access onto Ford Island. Awards will be provided for the top overall man and woman finishers, best costume and the largest boat participation. Registration can also be done online. FMI: www. cspbirthdayball.wixsite.com/2018.

CAREER EXPO 2018 AT THE BLAISDELL CENTER

MARCH 28 — A Career Expo 2018 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center. The event will include free admission for military service members in uniform. General admission to the event is $3. The admission fee for military and students is $1.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

MARCH 31, APRIL 1 — The Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel needs volunteers to assist with setup for the Easter Sunrise Service aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial. Volunteers are needed March 31 from noon to 3 p.m. to set up chairs under the fantail tent and from 4 to 5 p.m. to set up chairs under gun turret three. In addition, April 1 from 4:30 to 8 a.m., volunteers are needed as parking attendants, ushers, security and moving chairs after the service. The Easter Sunrise Service will start at 6:30 a.m. April 1. FMI: RP2 Dominic Tinoco at dominic.tinoco@ navy.mil or 473-3971.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Tomb Raider

Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared.

Free advance screening of Tomb Raider (PG-13) at Sharkey Theater Sat. March 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be distributed at the Sharkey Theater ticket booth at 5:30 pm. Active duty military card holders may receive up to four tickets per ID card. Military family members, military retirees, and Department of Defense card holders may receive two tickets per ID card. Doors to the theater will open at 5:30 p.m.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 9

7:00 PM • The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

SATURDAY — MARCH 10

2:30 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG)

7:00 PM • Free advance screening of Tomb Raider (PG-13)

SUNDAY — MARCH 11

2:30 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG)

4:40 PM • The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

6:50 PM • The Shape of Water (R)

THURSDAY — MARCH 15

7:00 PM • Den of Thieves (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — MARCH 9

7:00 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG)

SATURDAY — MARCH 10

Free advance screening (movie information and time to be announced)

6:00 PM • Fifty Shades Freed (R)

SUNDAY — MARCH 11

1:30 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG)

4:00 PM • Fifty Shades Freed (R)

THURSDAY — MARCH 15

6:30 PM •

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.