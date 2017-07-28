Community Calendar – July~August

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 28, 2017

POTHOLING WORK NOW — There will be scheduled potholing operations now through Aug. 11 at the Center Drive intersection, between H-1 Interchange and Radford Drive, near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Lane closures will affect up to two lanes town-bound (east) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and up to two lanes Ewa-bound (west) from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work will include intermittent closures around the Center Drive intersection. Various left-turn and right-turn pockets along Kamehameha Highway may be closed for short periods of time. Special duty officers will be on-site to assist with traffic movements, and motorists should obey posted work zone signs. Bike lanes, bus stops and sidewalks may be impacted by the work. FMI: contact Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) hotline at 566-2299 or email info@HonoluluTransit.org.



FEDS FEED FAMILIES

NOW TO AUG. 31 — The annual Feds Feeds Families Campaign has officially begun. Please contact your command representative to make nonperishable food donations. Donations will go to the Hawaii Foodbank. Boxes are placed around the command or items can be dropped off next to room 315 in building 150, third floor). The point of contact is ITCS (IW/AW) Carrie Allen. FMI: 473-0054 or email carrie.allen@navy.mil.

OPERATION HELE ON

NOW —Volunteers are needed for Operation Hele On, a mock deployment for children. The event will be held Aug. 18 at Bloch Arena. Volunteers are needed for the following positions: registration table, trained medics, general floaters, team leads, set up and tear down, food tables, recruit division commanders/training instructors E-6 and up, photographers and more.

A mandatory training session prior to the event is planned. FMI: email MFSCHawaii@navy.mil or call 474-1999.

JBPHH RECYCLING PROGRAM

NOW — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) has two recycling program operating locations at Hickam and Pearl Harbor, for customer convenience and support. The Pearl Harbor recycling center is located on Russell Avenue, building 159. The Hickam Recycling Center is at Kuntz Avenue, building 1715. Another service available through the Hickam Recycling Center is the use of a large commercial shredder by appointment. FMI: call the JBPHH Recycling Program at 474-9207.

SPONSOR TRAINING

AUG. 1 — A sponsor training class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed to give the new sponsor information, resources, and tools needed to assist incoming personnel and families, in order to ease their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RESUME WRITING CLASSES

AUG. 2 — A class on writing resumes for the civilian sector will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. In addition, a separate class about applying for federal employment will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The federal employment class will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FINANCIAL PLANNING FOR RETIREMENT

AUG. 2 — A class on financial planning for retirement will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It will focus on long-term planning for retirement, including how to calculate what you will need to live a life of financial freedom at retirement age. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

AUG. 3 — A workshop on conflict resolution will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This workshop is designed to help people to manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors when faced with conflicting situations. Participants can learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAVING AND INVESTING

AUG. 4 — A workshop on saving and investing will begin at 9 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop is designed to teach participants the basic skills and techniques of managing and budgeting money, how to shop for investments, the difference between stocks, bonds, Roth and traditional IRAs, CDs, money market accounts, and more. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MUSIC FESTIVAL

AUG. 11 — Hawaii International Music Festival will hold its second annual recital at 6:30 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The program is a mix of solo and ensemble classical performances. Additional artists from both U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and U.S. Air Force Band of the West-Hawaii will participate in this international lineup.

SILENT DISCO

AUG. 11 — Silent disco will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pier Foxtrot 5 aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial fantail. Music beats are transmitted live over channels mixed by different DJs, synched onto specialized wireless headsets. Attendees can dance together to the same music or change to a completely different playlist at the flip of a switch. The event is open to ages 18 and up. To get to the Battleship Missouri Memorial, guests without base access need to proceed to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and ride the shuttle to the venue. FMI: www.ussmissouri.org/silentdisco.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Despicable Me 3

The mischievous minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — JULY 28

7:00 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

SATURDAY — JULY 29

2:30 PM • Cars 3 (G)

4:50 PM • Despicable Me 3 (3-D) (PG)

7:00 PM • Baby Driver (R)

SUNDAY — JULY 30

2:30 PM • Despicable Me 3 (3-D) (PG)

4:40 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (PG-13)

7:30 PM • The House (R)

THURSDAY — AUG. 3

7:00 PM • Megan Leavey (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — JULY 28

7:00 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (PG-13)

SATURDAY — JULY 29

3:00 PM • Cars 3 (G)

6:00 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (PG-13)

SUNDAY — JULY 30

3:00 PM • Cars 3 (G)

THURSDAY — AUG. 3

7:00 PM • The House (R)