Community Calendar – December

SPONSOR TRAINING

DEC. 5 — A class on sponsor training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It is designed to give the new sponsor information needed to assist incoming personnel and families, in order to ease their transition to a new environment. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TIME MANAGEMENT

DEC. 5 — A time management class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to help participants acquire skills to make better choices about time management and achieve their goals. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS: BOOTS TO BUSINESS

DEC. 5-6 — A Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Boots to business seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This twoday seminar, provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, is designed to assist participants in understanding how to launch and grow a business as a post-military career. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RESUME WRITING CLASSES

DEC. 6 — A class on writing resumes for civilian, private sector jobs will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. In addition, a separate class on writing resumes for federal employment and navigating the USAJobs website will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING

DEC. 6 — A positive parenting class will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Topics will include establishing positive relationships, disciplining assertively and creating realistic expectations. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PEARL HARBOR DAY PARADE

DEC. 7 — The Pearl Harbor Day parade and opening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. in Waikiki. The parade will travel from Ft. DeRussy to Kapiolani Park. The event will include a Joint Service Color Guard and military marching bands and units.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS 101

DEC. 7 — A class on building healthy relationships will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class will outline characteristics of a healthy relationship, how self-esteem affects our choices, effective communication, and conflict resolution. This is geared for any personal relationship, whether working, family or romantic. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.



DEC. 7 — On Dec. 7, the National Park Service and the United States Navy will host the 76th Anniversary National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Commemoration Ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 7:50 a.m. and take place on the Ceremonial Lawn at World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, This year’s theme, “Rising to the Challenge,” highlights events during the first year after the attack. Members of the general public are required to park at Aloha Stadium and board shuttle buses to the ceremony. Shuttle space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating for the ceremony is limited and preference will be given to those with ADA needs. Additional seating will be available in the theater, where a live broadcast of the ceremony will be shown. In addition, a Hickam Field Commemoration will be begin at 7:50 a.m. at Atterbury Circle, hosted by the 15th Wing. FMI: www.pearlharborevents.com. Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder wipes away tears during the 75th Commemoration Event of the attacks on Pearl Harbor and Oahu at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Dec 7, 2016. U.S. Navy file photo by MC1 Rebecca Wolfbrandt

DEC. 8 — A class on safeTALK training will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The safeTALK trained suicide alert helpers learn to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people with thoughts of suicide, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect a person to suicide first-aid caregivers. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

DEC. 9 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange patrons can enjoy food and games from 8 to 9 a.m. at the annual Breakfast with Santa on the NEX food court lanai. The event will also feature glitter tattoos, balloon art, holiday card-making, arts and crafts and prizes. The event will include a pancake and bacon breakfast, goodie bags and a framed picture with Santa. The cost is $12 for children and $8 for adults. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: 423-3287.

HOLIDAY HEROES

DEC. 9 — A free Holiday Heroes kids and family event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall food court lanai. The event will include ornament-making, holiday card-making, photo booth sessions with costumed characters, photo frame coloring, door prizes and entertainment. There is no purchase necessary. Authorized patrons are invited to register their child (12 and under) at www.MyNavyExchange.com. FMI: 423-3287.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Thank You for Your Service

Sgt. Adam Schumann tries to readjust to civilian life after returning home from the war in Iraq. Fellow soldier Tausolo Aeiti must deal with the aftermath of a bombing that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Will Waller searches for normalcy after surviving several explosions, while Michael Emory must deal with the effects of a sniper’s bullet to the head. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the Soldiers soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — DEC. 1

7:00 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — DEC. 2

2:30 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

5:10 PM • Tyler Perry’s Boo 2!

A Madea Halloween (PG-13)

7:10 PM • Thank You For Your Service (R)

SUNDAY — DEC. 3

2:30 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (3-D) (PG-13)

5:00 PM • The Foreigner (R)

7:20 PM • A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

THURSDAY — DEC. 7

7:00 PM • A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — DEC. 1

7:00 PM • Jigsaw (R)

SATURDAY — DEC. 2

3:00 PM • My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

6:00 PM • A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

SUNDAY — DEC. 3

1:30 PM • My Little Pony: The Movie (PG)

4:00 PM • Jigsaw (R)

THURSDAY — DEC. 7

6:30 PM • Thank You For Your Service (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.