Community Calendar – December

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 08, 2017

READY, SET, RUN! VOLUNTEERS

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation is looking for volunteer coaches for the “Ready, Set, Run!” youth cross country running club program being held from Jan. 3 to Aug. 18. Contact Brittany Bigham at brittany. bigham@navy.mil to volunteer as a coach. The program is for youth ages 7 to 18 and registration runs through Jan. 1. FMI: 473-0789 or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

PACFLT BAND CONCERTS

DEC. 8, 9, 12 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band invites the public to join them for upcoming community concerts. Free U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Wind Ensemble Holiday Concerts will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Halsey Terrace Community Center, and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Hale Koa Hotel Luau Garden. Holiday music will include jazz, contemporary wind band, marches and popular hits from today.

NAVIGATING HOLIDAY STRESS

DEC. 11 — An interactive workshop on navigating holiday stress will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The workshop is designed to assist military service members and families in managing their stress during the holiday season. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

DEC. 12 — A class on acing the job interview will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. Participants can learn how to position themselves as the best candidate, discover different interview styles, practice interview questions and learn about common pitfalls to avoid. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

DEC. 12 — A class on federal employment will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The class is designed to help participants navigate the USAJobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. The class will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SERVICEMEMBER

DEC. 12-13 — The two-day Million Dollar Servicemember class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. It is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about proper budgeting techniques and all aspects of finances. Topics will include credit management, savings and investment options, insurance, military pay and allowances. The discussion will also include consumer rip-offs, how to obtain a loan, credit scores and reports, and new/used car purchasing techniques. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

RAIL TRANSIT MEETING

DEC. 13 — A business and community meeting about the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s airport guideway and stations will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at Radford High School cafeteria. The project has announced a notice of possible noise from December to March due to use of construction equipment along Kamehameha Highway at Halawa Stream near Pearl Harbor. HART’s 24-hour project hotline is 566-2299 and the project website is www.HonoluluTransit.

org. FMI: bit.ly/STGHawaii or visit STGHawaii on Facebook.

SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

DEC. 13 — A class on discovering ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. This course will cover legitimate remote employment opportunities, local part-time/temporary/seasonal jobs, self-employment and government contracting, leveraging a hobby into a money maker, quick-start income opportunities and moneysaving apps. The class is also designed to identify red flags for scams, determine entrepreneurial risk-tolerance and potential. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

DEC. 13 — A class on balancing work and personal life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class will focus on strategies to create realistic expectations and challenge negative thinking patterns. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

DEC. 14 — A class on developing self-esteem in children will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class will focus on learning the “language of encouragement,” discovering the power of mutual respect and how to understand the difference between praise and encouragement. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

DEC. 14 — An Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) coffee talk program families will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The program is designed to help EFMP families learn, share and connect with each other. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

DEC. 14 — A Smooth Move workshop will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop will feature speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. Topics will include travel regulations, shipping a vehicle, filling out necessary paperwork, clearing quarters, researching new the base and location and financial planning. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BLOOD DRIVE

DEC. 19 — An Armed Services Blood Program drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ford Island NOAA building, 1845 Wasp Blvd. FMI: www.militaryblood. dod.mil/ or call 433-6699 or 433-6148.

SPECIAL CHRISTMAS MEALS

DEC. 22, 25 — A special Christmas meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 at Silver Dolphin Bistro, Cromwell Circle building 654. The cost is $9.05 cash only. In addition, a special Christmas meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Hale Aina Dining Facility, Andrews Street building 1860. The cost is $13.50 cash only. There is no charge to RIK/ESM members. The meals are open to all active-duty personnel, escorted family members of active-duty personnel, retirees and Department of Defense employees with valid ID card. Please bring exact change. FMI: call Silver Dolphin Bistro at 473-2948 or Hale Aina at 449-1666.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Murder on the Orient Express

A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. When an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks, the world’s greatest detective — Hercule Poirot — arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — DEC. 8

7:00 PM • Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

SATURDAY — DEC. 9

2:30 PM • The Star (PG)

4:30 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

7:10 PM • Thank You For Your Service (R)

SUNDAY — DEC. 10

2:30 PM • The Star (PG)

4:40 PM • Geostorm (3-D) (PG-13)

7:00 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — DEC. 14

7:00 PM • Thank You For Your Service (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — DEC. 8

6:30 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

SATURDAY — DEC. 9

2:30 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

6:00 PM • Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

SUNDAY — DEC. 10

2:00 PM • Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

THURSDAY — DEC. 14

6:30 PM • Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)