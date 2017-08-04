Community Calendar – August

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 04, 2017

SUPPLEMENTAL INCOME

AUG. 7 — A class on creative ways to earn supplemental income will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will also discuss red flags for scams, entrepreneurial risk tolerance and potential. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

AUG. 7 — A class on stress management will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Participants can learn how to interrupt the stress cycle and use relaxation techniques. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ASIST TRAINING

AUG. 7-8 — Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Trainings (ASIST) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This is an interactive workshop, where attendees learn and practice skills of identifying those at risk of suicide, how to better listen to and care for those at risk, and how to link them to appropriate resources. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

EXPLORING CAREER CHOICES

AUG. 8 — A class on exploring career choices will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

JOB FAIR SUCCESS

AUG. 8 — A workshop on job fairs will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. The event will include tips to help participants prepare for the fair, maneuver the event with ease, and set themselves apart as the top candidate. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

WORK, PERSONAL LIFE BALANCE

AUG. 8 — A class on work and personal life balance will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class will focus on strategies to create realistic expectations and challenge negative thinking patterns. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

AUG. 8, 9 — A class on federal employment will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. In addition, the class will also be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. The class will also cover topics such as hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

AUG. 8-9 — The Million Dollar Sailor/ Airman class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This two-day class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about proper budgeting techniques and many other aspects of finances. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PEOPLE SKILLS

AUG. 10 — A class on mastering people skills for professional development will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class will discuss communication, conversation, and the value of soft skills in the workplace. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SMOOTH MOVE

AUG. 10 — The Smooth Move workshop will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop features speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS

AUG. 10 — A suicide prevention awareness class will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. Participants can learn to identify risk and protective factors that raise suicide risk, and how to apply ACT (Ask, Care, Treat) steps. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MUSIC FESTIVAL

AUG. 11 — Hawaii International Music Festival will hold its second annual recital at 6:30 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The free program is a mix of solo and ensemble classical performances. Additional artists from both U.S. Pacific Fleet Band and U.S. Air Force Band of the West-Hawaii will participate in this international lineup. FMI: www.himusicfestival.com.

POSITIVE PARENTING

AUG. 11 — A class on positive parenting will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 4

7:00 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

SATURDAY — AUG. 5

2:30 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

4:30 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (3-D) (PG-13)

7:20 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 6

2:30 PM • Cars 3 (G)

4:50 PM • Despicable Me 3 (3-D) (PG)

7:00 PM • Baby Driver (R)

THURSDAY — AUG. 10

7:00 PM • Spider-Man Homecoming (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 4

7:00 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

SATURDAY — AUG. 5

3:00 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

6:00 PM • Transformers: The Last Knight (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 6

3:00 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

THURSDAY — AUG. 10

7:00 PM • Baby Driver (R)