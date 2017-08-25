Community Calendar – August

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 25, 2017

SEPT. 2 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Wind Ensemble will perform at a free public concert at the Kailua District Park at 5 p.m. The America In Concert event will be held under the direction of Lt. Kelly Cartwright. U.S. Navy file photo



MCCS TRIATHLONS

AUG. 26, 27 — Marine Corps Community Services Hawaii (MCCS) will hold a Keiki Tradewind Triathlon on Aug. 26 and a Tradewind Triathlon on Aug. 27. Both events begin at 6:30 a.m. at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. FMI: www. mccshawaii.com/tradewindtri

SELF-ESTEEM IN CHILDREN

AUG. 28 — A class on building self-esteem in children will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TIME MANAGEMENT

AUG. 29 — A time management class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

RECRUITING EVENT

AUG. 30 — A recruiting event for BWX Technologies Inc. will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The company is a supplier of nuclear components and fuel to the U.S. government. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PEOPLE SKILLS

AUG. 31 — A class on mastering people skills for professional development will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FEDS FEED FAMILIES

THROUGH AUG. 31 — The annual Feds Feeds Families Campaign has begun. Please contact your command representative to make non-perishable food donations. Donations will go to the Hawaii Foodbank. Boxes are placed around the command or items can be dropped off next to room 315 in building 150, third floor). The point of contact is ITCS (IW/AW) Carrie Allen. FMI: 473-0054 or email carrie.allen@navy.mil.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

SEPT. 2 — Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange and Oahu SPCA have teamed up to bring military families monthly pet adoption events on the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NEX pet shop, 4888 Bougainville Drive. The event will feature a range of pets from kittens and puppies to full-grown dogs and cats for adoption. Animals need your love and they will love you in return. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

YOUTH SPORTS VOLUNTEERS

SEPT. 4 TO NOV. 2 — Youth Sports and Fitness is looking for volunteer head coaches for soccer and basketball. There will be two practices a week for an hour each with games on Saturday, starting Sept. 23. Soccer will be at Quick Field and Basketball will be at Bloch arena or subbase gym. Coaches should wear athletic shorts and shoes. Volunteer shirts will be provided. For more information, email Brittany Bigham at Brittany.bigham@navy.mil or call 473-0789.

REMEMBRANCE RUN, WALK, ROLL

SEPT. 9 — The Fisher House 8K Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll will be held at 6:30 a.m. starting from the Pacific Aviation Museum on Ford Island. The free event is open to the military and the public. Event shirts will be available for pre-order purchase online for $18 or $20 at the event. Register online at www.eventbrite.com. FMI: anita. clingerman2@gmail.com or 436-5543 and theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com or (931) 217-0800.

POW/MIA DAY CEREMONY

SEPT. 15 — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will hold a National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl).

BELLOWS AFS CENTENNIAL

SEPT. 23 — Bellows Air Force Station will hold its centennial hoolaulea from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Turtle Cove lawn. The event will feature entertainment, food, keiki rides, vendors and military vehicle/historic/environmental displays. FMI: www.facebook.com/bellowsafs/

JOINT SPOUSES’ CONFERENCE

SEPT. 29 — The 2017 Joint Spouses’ Conference will be held at Neal S. Blaisdell Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Registration for the event will open on Aug. 31. The cost of the registration is $75 per person, which includes four workshops, a lunch and an event swag bag. Workshop spaces fill quickly. FMI: email director@ jschawaii.com or visit www.jschawaii. com or /jointspousesconferencehawaii on Facebook and #thejschawaii or Instagram.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

The Emoji Movie

Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone’s very existence.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 25

7:00 PM • War for the Planet of the Apes (3-D) (PG-13)

SATURDAY — AUG. 26

2:30 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG)

4:30 PM • Girls Trip (R)

7:00 PM • Atomic Blonde (R)

SUNDAY— AUG. 27

2:30 PM • The Emoji Movie (3-D) (PG)

4:40 PM • Dunkirk (PG-13)

7:00 PM • The Big Sick (R)

THURSDAY — AUG. 31

7:00 PM • Atomic Blonde (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 25

7:00 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG)

SATURDAY — AUG. 26

3:00 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

6:00 PM • Dunkirk (PG-13)

SUNDAY— AUG. 27

3:00 PM • The Emoji Movie (PG)

THURSDAY — AUG. 31

7:00 PM • Atomic Blonde (R)