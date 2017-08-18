Community Calendar – August

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 18, 2017

ACING THE INTERVIEW

AUG. 21 — A class on acing the job interview will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

AUG. 21 — A stress management class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

VAIT TRAINING

AUG. 21-25 — Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocate Initial Training (VAIT) will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

COORDINATOR AND MANAGER TRAINING

AUG. 22 — Command sponsor coordinator and individualized newcomer treatment and introduction to orientation manager training will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class covers the regulations that govern the programs, how to assign sponsors, implementing rewards/awards to ensure a successful sponsorship program and other topics. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

KEY SPOUSE TRAINING

AUG. 22 — Key spouse initial training will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. In addition, Key spouse Sexual Assault Prevention and Response and suicide awareness training will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS

AUG. 22-23 — Transition GPS (Goals, Plans, Success): Career and Technical Training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This class is designed to prepare transitioning personnel with information to obtain technical training in their chosen field. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PACFLT BAND WIND ENSEMBLE

AUG. 23, SEPT. 2 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Wind Ensemble will perform at two upcoming free America In Concert events, under the direction of Lt. Kelly Cartwright Wind Ensemble members will perform at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Hale Koa Hotel Courtyard. In addition, the Wind Ensemble will perform a public concert at the Kailua District Park at 5 p.m. Sept. 2.

CFS FORUM AND REFRESHER

AUG. 23, 24 —A command financial specialist (CFS) forum will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. In addition, CFS refresher training will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

AUG. 24 — A workshop on conflict resolution will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/ family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SOOTHING YOUR BABY

AUG. 24 — A class on soothing your baby and loving touch will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Hickam Medical Building. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SAFETALK

AUG. 25 — A “safeTALK” class will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Trained suicide alert helpers will teach participants how to apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen, Keep Safe) to connect a person to suicide first aid caregivers. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FEDS FEED FAMILIES

THROUGH AUG. 31 — The annual Feds Feeds Families Campaign has begun. Please contact your command representative to make non-perishable food donations. Donations will go to the Hawaii Foodbank. Boxes are placed around the command or items can be dropped off next to room 315 in building 150, third floor). The point of contact is ITCS (IW/AW) Carrie Allen. FMI: 473-0054 or email carrie.allen@navy.mil.

REMEMBRANCE RUN, WALK, ROLL

SEPT. 9 — The Fisher House 8K Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll will be held at 6:30 a.m. starting from the Pacific Aviation Museum on Ford Island. The free event is open to the military and the public. Event shirts will be available for pre-order purchase online for $18 or $20 at the event. Register online at www.eventbrite.com. FMI: anita. clingerman2@gmail.com or 436-5543 and theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com or (931) 217-0800.

JOINT SPOUSES’ CONFERENCE

SEPT. 29 — The 2017 Joint Spouses’ Conference will be held at Neal S. Blaisdell Center. Doors open at 8 a.m. Registration for the event will open on Aug. 31. The cost of the registration is $75 per person, which includes four workshops, a lunch and an event swag bag. Workshop spaces fill quickly. FMI: email director@ jschawaii.com or visit www.jschawaii. com or /jointspousesconferencehawaii on Facebook and #thejschawaii or Instagram.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

In the 28th century, special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline work together to maintain order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the minister of defense, the duo embarks on a mission to Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis where diverse species gather to share knowledge and culture. When a dark force threatens the peaceful city, Valerian and Laureline must race against time to identify the menace that also jeopardizes the future of the universe.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 18

7:00 PM • Girls Trip (R)

SATURDAY — AUG. 19

2:30 PM • Despicable Me 3 (3-D) (PG)

4:50 PM • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (PG-13)

7:30 PM • Dunkirk (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 20

2:30 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

4:40 PM • Dunkirk (PG-13)

7:00 PM • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 24

7:00 PM • Dunkirk (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 18

7:00 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

SATURDAY — AUG. 19

3:00 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

6:00 PM • War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 20

3:00 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

THURSDAY — AUG. 24

7:00 PM • Girls Trip (R)