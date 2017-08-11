Community Calendar – August

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 11, 2017

FREE CONCERT AT CHAPEL TODAY — The Hawaii International Music Festival will hold a free concert at 6:30 p.m. today, Aug. 11, at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The event will feature artists including Metropolitan Opera soprano Amy Shoremount, virtuoso violinist Eric Silberger, Argentinean bandoneon virtuoso JP Jofre and Hawaii Symphony cellist Sung Chan Chang. The concert will also feature Tech Sgt. Anthony Balester and Tech. Sgt. Ryan Leatherman, saxophonists with the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific—Hawaii. The event is open to everyone with base access. FMI: www.himusicfestival.com. Courtesy Hawaii International Music Festival



SILENT DISCO

TODAY — Silent disco will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pier Foxtrot 5 aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial fantail. Music beats are transmitted live over channels mixed by different DJs, synched onto specialized wireless headsets. Attendees can dance together to the same music or change to a completely different playlist at the flip of a switch. The event is open to ages 18 and up. To get to the Battleship Missouri Memorial, guests without base access need to proceed to the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center and ride the shuttle to the venue. FMI: www.ussmissouri.org/silentdisco.

FEDS FEED FAMILIES

THROUGH AUG. 31 — The annual Feds Feeds Families Campaign has begun. Please contact your command representative to make non-perishable food donations. Donations will go to the Hawaii Foodbank. Boxes are placed around the command or items can be dropped off next to room 315 in building 150, third floor. The point of contact is ITCS (IW/AW) Carrie Allen. FMI: 473-0054 or email carrie.allen@navy.mil.

LEGO FREE-BUILD EVENT

AUG. 12 — A LEGO free-build event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange mall welcome wall. This event will be a free, loose brick build activity to promote creativity and engineering. There will also be a drawing for two LEGO prizes at the end of the event. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: Stephanie. Lau@nexweb.org or 423-3287.

ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS

AUG. 14 — An anger management class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SAILOR/AIRMAN

AUG. 15-16 — The Million Dollar Sailor/ Airman class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. This two-day class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel who will learn about proper budgeting techniques and all aspects of finances. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

AUG. 16 — A class on acing the job interview will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

AUG. 16 — A class on writing resumes for private sector civilian jobs will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

FINANCIALLY SAVVY RETIREES

AUG. 16 — A class called “Financially Savvy Retirees: Wills and Trust, Estate Planning” will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS CLASS

AUG. 16 — A class for new moms and dads will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center

Hickam. New and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) can learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

PARENTS: YOUR TEENS AND DATING

AUG. 16 — A class called “Parents: Your Teens and Dating” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class will examine how to model positive relationships, build kids self-esteem to prevent poor relationships and what to do if they experience violence. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

SPONSOR TRAINING

AUG. 16 — Sponsor training will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to give the new sponsor information needed to assist incoming personnel and families. Spouses are encouraged to attend. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

COMMUNICATION SKILLS

AUG. 16, 23, 30 — A class on developing and strengthening communication skills will be held from 10 a.m. to noon each day at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS 101

AUG. 17 — A class on healthy relationships will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

CIAC FORUM

AUG. 18 — A command individual augmentee coordinator (CIAC) forum will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. CIACs can meet, network and receive updated information to help them to assist individual augmentee Sailors and their families. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or 474-1999.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless colonel (Woody Harrelson). After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both of their species and the future of the planet.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 11

7:00 PM • War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)

SATURDAY — AUG. 12

2:30 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

4:40 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

7:20 PM • The Big Sick (R)

SUNDAY — AUG. 13

2:30 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

5:10 PM • Baby Driver (R)

7:30 PM • Wish Upon (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 17

7:00 PM • War for the Planet of the Apes (3-D) (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — AUG. 11

7:00 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

SATURDAY — AUG. 12

3:00 PM • Despicable Me 3 (PG)

6:00 PM • War for the Planet of the Apes (PG-13)

SUNDAY — AUG. 13

3:00 PM • Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13)

THURSDAY — AUG. 17

7:00 PM • The Big Sick (R)