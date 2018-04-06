Community Calendar – April

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

EARTH MONTH EVENTS

APRIL 7, 11, 14, 21 — In celebration of Earth Month. • Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will partner with the City and County of Honolulu for a cleanup from 8 to 11 a.m. April 7 along the Pearl Harbor Bike Path. • The semi-annual Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam base-wide cleanup will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. April 11 in support of the Joint Base commander’s “Clean It Up and Keep It Up” campaign. Date changed from April 20 to April 11.

In addition, The Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation free Family Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at Hickam Harbor. The event will include storm water and energy displays, bounce houses and more. Patrons can watch the trash boat regatta early in the day from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. • Camping in the Park at Hickam Harbor will be held from April 13 to 14 for fees ranging from $30-35. FMI: Call 449-5215 or visit www.greatlifehawaii.com. • A Loko Pa‘aiau Fishpond cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 21.

FREE ADVANCE SCREENING

APRIL 7 — A free advance screening of the movie “Rampage” rated PG-13 starring Dwayne Johnson will be held at 7 p.m. at Sharkey Theater. The ticket booth and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Active duty military may receive up to four tickets. Retired military, family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive up to two tickets. FMI: Call 473-2651 or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

APRIL 8 — A pet adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX)

Pet Shop outdoor living center, 4888 Bougainville Drive. NEX and Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) have teamed up to bring military families monthly pet adoption events. HHS will have a range of pets from kittens and puppies to full-grown dogs and cats. The event is open to authorized patrons only. FMI: call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

IMAGINATION MOVERS

APRIL 9 — In celebration of the Month of the Military Child, recording artists Imagination Movers will perform for kids at 5:30 p.m. at Freedom Tower. The celebration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with games and activities. The event is open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders and their sponsored guests. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com.

STRESS MANAGEMENT

APRIL 9 — A stress management class will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SERVICE MEMBER

APRIL 10-11 — A two-day Million Dollar Service Member class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at Military and Family Support Center. This class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about proper budgeting techniques. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

APRIL 10 — A class on acing a job interview will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. In this interactive class, participants will also have an opportunity to observe and take part in mock interviews. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

POSITIVE PARENTING

APRIL 10 — A class on positive parenting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

KERNEL POPCORN KIDS’ SHOW

APRIL 11, 15 — Free kids shows by Kernel Popcorn will be held at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 11 at The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Library. Kernel Popcorn will also hold a show at 12:30 p.m. at Sharkey Theater, where the doors and the snack bar will open at 11:30 a.m. Kernel Popcorn is a professional magician and family entertainer. Seating is limited and no tickets are necessary. The shows are open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com.

TEAL RIBBON CAMPAIGN

APRIL 12, 19, 26 — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). Every Thursday of the month, stop by the SAAPM table at the Hickam BX and commissary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a teal ribbon and other awareness items when answering a question about sexual assault facts. FMI: call 448-3192/3193.

SMOOTH MOVE

APRIL 12 — A Smooth Move workshop will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. This workshop will feature speakers from various departments to give participants a better understanding of the permanent change of station (PCS) process. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BOOKS ON BASES

APRIL 13 — The 15th Wing, in conjunction with the Blue Star Families program, are hosting “Books on Bases” at Ka Makani Community Center, 1215 Owens Street from 2 to 4:30 p.m. This program donates books to military children, base libraries, DoD schools and military-impacted public schools and libraries across the world. Six hundred books will be given away to children at JBPHH. This event is free and open to all DoD ID cardholders.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

A Wrinkle in Time

Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

SHARKEY THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 6

7:00 PM • Game Night (R)

SATURDAY — APRIL 7

2:30 PM • A Wrinkle In Time (PG)

7:00 PM • Free advance screening of Rampage (PG-13)

SUNDAY — APRIL 8

1:30 PM • A Wrinkle In Time (3-D) (PG)

3:50 PM • Love, Simon (PG-13)

6:10 PM • Red Sparrow (R)

THURSDAY — APRIL 12

7:00 PM • Game Night (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

TODAY — APRIL 6

7:00 PM • A Wrinkle In Time (PG)

SATURDAY — APRIL 7

3:00 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG)

5:30 PM • A Wrinkle In Time (PG)

SUNDAY — APRIL 8

1:30 PM • Peter Rabbit (PG)

4:00 PM • Black Panther (PG-13)

THURSDAY — APRIL 12

6:30 PM • Gringo (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.