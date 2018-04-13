Community Calendar – April

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 13, 2018

ACTIVE DUTY NMCRS FUND DRIVE

NOW — Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) extended the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Fund Drive campaign through April 27. CNRH requests continued support to support the duration of this year’s fund drive. To view the status of the NMCRS Fund Drive, visit http:// nmcrsfunddrive.org/pearlharbor. FMI: email stephen.gubbins1@navy.mil.

EARTH MONTH EVENTS

APRIL 13, 14, 18, 21 — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a Phase 2 Nimitz Corridor cleanup and beautification project at the Catlin Park fenceline running along Nimitz Highway from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13. Joint Base Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host a free Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at Hickam Harbor. The event will include storm water and energy displays, bounce houses and more. Patrons can watch the trash boat regatta early in the day from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Camping in the Park at Hickam Harbor will be held from April 13 to 14 for fees ranging from $30-35. A special meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 18 at the Silver Dolphin Bistro. The meal is open to active duty personnel and escorted family members, retirees and DoD employees with a valid ID card. The cost is $5.60 per person. Cash (exact change) and credit card accepted. A Loko Pa‘aiau Fishpond cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 21. FMI: call 449-5215.

HICKAM EXCHANGE HOSTS MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD

APRIL 14 — The JBPHH Hickam Exchange is helping military children get hands-on with their creativity during in-store events to celebrate Month of the Military Child. A build-it-up and make-n-take events will be held at the main store’s toy department from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. FMI: email Carmelita Patu at patuct@aafes.com

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

APRIL 16 — A workshop on managing conflict will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

BOOTS TO BUSINESS

APRIL 17, 18 — A two-day seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor to assist participants in understanding the steps, stages, and activities related to launching and growing a business as a post-military career. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

STOP BULLYING

APRIL 17 — Has your child been a victim of bullying? This workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. In this workshop, it looks at the dynamics of bullying and ways to defend against it. FMI: www. greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/ mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS

APRIL 18 — This class will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam. New and soon-to-be parents will learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. This session will include early childhood social, emotional and physical development, and what to expect the first year. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii.com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

AIR FORCE SPOUSE 101: HEART LINK

APRIL 19 — Are you a new Air Force spouse but have questions about the way of life? The Heart Link program will be held from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Hickam.

This program will introduce you to all aspects of Air Force life, an opportunity to establish a peer network with other spouses, and help you learn tools to adapt to military life. A complimentary lunch will be provided. FMI: www.greatlifehawaii. com/family-support/mfsc-class-schedule or call 474-1999.

TEAL RIBBON CAMPAIGN

APRIL 19, 26 — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). Every Thursday of the month, stop by the SAAPM table at the Hickam BX and commissary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a teal ribbon and other awareness items when answering a question about sexual assault facts. FMI: call 448-3192/3193.

NATIONAL TAKE-BACK INITIATIVE

APRIL 28 — Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe, anonymous disposal at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange main lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28. Other military locations include Marine Corps Exchange and the Schofield Barracks Exchange. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. FMI: www.dea.gov or call 541-1930.

BLOOD DRIVE

APRIL 30 — In support of the Armed Services Blood Program, Tripler Army Medical Center’s Donor Center will host a blood drive at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are interested in donating blood, please call to schedule an appointment at 433-6148.

