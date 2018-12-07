Ho'okele Staff | Dec 07, 2018

NAVCO OFFERING SHOUT-OUTS

NOW — The Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) is offering another opportunity to create and share short, recorded shout-outs (15-20 seconds) with a Navy key message for all Sailors. Call the toll-free number: 1-855-OUR-NAVY (1-855-687-6289) before Dec. 17 at 8 a.m. EST. Have the below script ready and follow the recorded voice directions after calling. Wait for a three to five-second pause after voice directions and record message after beep. NAVCO asks that participants speak audibly, clearly and with enthusiasm. The script is as follows:

“Hi, I’m Navy (rank) (full name) from (home-town), (home state) and currently serving at (command) or aboard (ship), operating out of (duty station) or forward in the (AOR) providing the Navy the nation needs.

I want to wish my (spouse, family, mom and dad) and everyone in my hometown of (hometown) happy holidays (or Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, etc.) and a Happy New Year! I hope to see you all very soon. Go Navy!”

Sailors should tailor it to their command, area of responsibility, hometown and family. Hang up and the audio file will automatically be sent to NAVCO’s email.

Once received, NAVCO will thoroughly screen and share usable audio files with a full range of radio media outlets in the Sailor’s hometown. Shout-outs will be unusable if the message is indiscernible.

PACFLT BAND TO PERFORM

DEC. 8, 12, 14 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band has upcoming performances scheduled for Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Ka Makani Ali’i Center in Kapolei, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Hickam Memorial Theater and Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Kailua District Park.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

DEC. 8 — Authorized patrons may attend the annual Breakfast with Santa on the NEX food court lanai from 8 to 9 a.m. Get a glitter tattoo, make holiday cards for your family and more. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 423-3287.

HOLIDAY HEROES

DEC. 8 — The Holiday Heroes event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor food court lanai. There will be ornament making, holiday card-making, photo booth sessions and more. No purchase necessary. For more information, call 423-3287.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

DEC. 9 — Authorized patrons may adopt a pet at the NEX Pet Shop Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

GREEN CARD/IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION

DEC. 10 — This workshop is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This class will provide step-by-step instructions and help navigate the U.S. citizen immigration application process. Call 474-1999 for more information.

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS WITH USO JBPHH

DEC. 10-21 — The details for the 12 Days of Christmas with USO JBPHH, an online Facebook contest, can be found at www. facebook.com/USOJBPHH. The first challenge is scheduled for Dec. 10. Participate in each daily challenge for a chance to win a prize. Details and rules apply.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

DEC. 11 — This class is scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. This class teaches people how to approach job interviews. Call 474-1999 for more information about the class.

NAVFAC HAWAII HIRING EVENT

DEC. 12 — NAVFAC Hawaii’s hiring event is scheduled from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12 at Aloha Tower Multi-purpose Room 3. There is a wide variety of positions available including: engineers (e.g. electrical, mechanical, structural), architects and more. Bring your resume and be prepared for an interview. Direct questions to navfachrohawaii@navy.mil.

TRANQUIL SEAS: MINDFULNESS AND SELF-CARE

DEC. 12 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Self-care is a critical element in managing stress, preventing burnout and achieving a sense of fulfillment. It is not a luxury. It is a necessity. Learn ways you can build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful through your activities and reach your fullest potential. For more information, call 474-1999.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

DEC. 13 — The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) is hosting a coffee talk, Dec. 13 from 9 to 10 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn, share and connect with other EFMP families. For more information about the event, call 474-1999.

AHUA REEF RESTORATION

DEC. 14 — Help restore a coastal wetland by creating habitat for native plants and birds, Friday, Dec. 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. Volunteers ages 12 and older are welcome to join. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of JBPHH, near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. Parking is available. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy – Wellington boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Additionally, bring sunblock, water, hat and snacks. Please RSVP to Noel Dunn by email at Ashley.n. dunn.ctr@navy.mil or at 224-249-2180.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

DEC. 17-20 — Makalapa Elementary School is looking for volunteers for their upcoming Holiday Shop, Dec. 17-20 from 9 a.m. to noon. If interested, contact Kasey Lahousse at Kasey_Lahousse/MAKALAPA/ HIDOE@notes.k12.hi.us or 421-4110. The school also seeks a military command to partner with for future events.

Upcoming projects include:

• December classroom projects • April Reading books to classrooms to support Read Across America

• May Field Day Volunteers to run stations

Commands who wish to volunteer for or partner with a school can contact Melissa Johnson, the JBPHH MFSC school liaison officer at 471-3673.

USO MOVIE ON THE LAWN

DEC. 21 — The USO JBPHH Movie on the lawn, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” is scheduled at 7 p.m. The event is open to active duty service members and their families. The event will be held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam AMC Terminal Lawn at 355 Mamiya Avenue, building 2028. Refreshments will be provided. Bring blankets and low-seated chairs.

BLESSING OF THE BIKES

JAN. 11 — The Blessing of the Bikes is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The event is a chance for motorcycle riders on base to have their bikes blessed for the new year. The purpose is to pray for safety for each rider. There will be chaplains of various faiths and denominations present. This event is open to all riders on JBPHH. Information about other programs will be provided as well as refreshments while they last. Just ride up to chapel through the roundabout. For more information, contact Chaplain Nick Suddath at 334-707-2343 or suddatn@cg73.navy.mil.

BLOOD, PLATELET DONORS NEEDED

DEC. 26 AND 27, JAN. 2 AND 3 — Consider donating blood or platelets this holiday season. Donors are needed Dec. 26 and 27, as well as Jan. 2 and 3, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call Tripler Army Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center at 433-6148.