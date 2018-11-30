Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018

SUGGESTED USPS MAILING DATES NOW — Below are the dates that the U.S. Postal Service suggests Hawaii residents mail their letters, cards and packages to give them the best chances of reaching their destinations by Christmas. Note that the dates apply to the mail received by each Post Office’s daily cutoff time. The suggested mailing dates are Dec. 6 for first-class and priority mail headed to international and overseas military destinations, and Dec. 17 for first-class and priority mail headed to the mainland. Procrastinators have until Dec. 20 to send their holiday cheer to the mainland via an expedited Priority Express shipping service.

Dates apply to mail received by each Post Office’s cutoff time. For more information, visit www.usps.com.

SEEKING YOUTH SPORTS COACHES

NOW — Volunteer coaches are still needed for Youth Sports winter basketball, baseball and cheer seasons. Practices will start January 2019 and games will run from the end of January to the middle of March. Teams will have two days of practice twice a week and a game on Saturday. Coaches’ meetings, as well as first aid and CPR classes, start Dec. 1. Call 473-0789 or visit the Youth Sports office at Bloch Arena.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

TODAY — Dec. 7 commemoration ceremonies are fast approaching and the coordinators are looking for volunteers. Interested parties can email their name, email and cellphone number to Lt. Cmdr. Don Roberts at donald.a.roberts@navy.mil. Please make contact by today. Volunteers are needed for:

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

• Dec. 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. Set up chairs at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.

• Dec. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. Dress rehearsal at Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. Early dismissal is likely.

• Dec. 7 from 6 to 10 a.m. About 60 ushers, escorts and others needed

• Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Break down chairs. Oklahoma Ceremony Dec. 7 (by Oklahoma Memorial on Ford Island)

• Dec. 6 Set up approximately 250 chairs.

• Dec. 7 Eight to 10 escorts and ushers are needed at 12:30 p.m. to help people to their seats.

• Dec. 7 at 2:15 p.m. Break down chairs. Utah Ceremony Dec. 6 from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 6 Volunteers are needed to set up approximately 150 chairs. (Time TBD)

• Dec. 6 Approximately eight to 10 escorts and ushers are needed at 4:30 p.m. to help people to their seats.

• Dec. 6 Break down chairs.

PET ADOPTION EVENTS

DEC. 1 AND 9 — Authorized patrons may adopt a pet at the NEX Pet Shop Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

PACFLT BAND TO PERFORM

DEC. 2, 8, 12, 14 — The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band has an upcoming performance Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at the International Marketplace in Waikiki. Additional performances are scheduled for Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Ka Makani Ali‘i Center in Kapolei, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Hickam Memorial Theater and Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Kailua District Park.

CREDO SAFETALK WORKSHOP

DEC. 6 — The next safeTALK class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the JBPHH Chapel Fellowship Hall. Email Religious Program Specialist Williams at lester.j.williams@ navy.mil or visit https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiCREDO/.

BUDGET FOR BABY WORKSHOP

DEC. 6 — The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is hosting a free Budget for Baby Workshop Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the NMCRS building on 1514 Makalapa Drive. The workshop gives parents tools to manage life after a newborn. Each workshop covers:

• Finances after having a newborn

• Consumer pressures targeting new parents • Available entitlements via government and private sources

The workshop itself is only for adults. Exceptions are made for babies ages 1 to 3 months old who are held in one’s arms. Call to schedule a one-on-one appointment if needed due to childcare concerns. Call to RSVP for the workshop at 473-0282.

WINDWARD CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT

DEC. 7 AND 9 — Windward Choral Society’s free 11th annual Holiday Concert, entitled “Glow,” will feature the 100 voices of the Windward Choral Society, the UH Brass Quintet, and Jieun Newland on organ. This is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 920 Keolu Drive in Kailua. For more information about the performance, email WindwardChoralSociety@gmail.com.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

DEC. 8 — Authorized patrons may attend the annual Breakfast with Santa on the NEX Food Court lanai from 8 to 9 a.m. Get a glitter tattoo, make holiday cards for your family and more. Tickets go on sale Nov. 24. For more information, call 423-3287.

HOLIDAY HEROES

DEC. 8 — The Holiday Heroes event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor food court lanai. There will be ornament making, holiday card-making, photo booth sessions and more. No purchase necessary. For more information, call 423-3287.

GREEN CARD/IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION

DEC. 10 — This workshop is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This class will provide step-by-step instructions and help navigate the U.S. citizen immigration application process. For more information, call 474-1999.

12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS WITH USO

DEC. 10-21 — The details for the 12 Days of Christmas with USO JBPHH, an online Facebook contest, can be found at www.facebook.com/USOJBPHH. The first challenge is scheduled for Dec. 10. Participate in each daily challenge for a chance to win a prize. Details and rules apply.

ACING THE INTERVIEW

DEC. 11 — This class is scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. Preparation and determination is the key to a successful interview. This class will provide you with the tools to be able to answer different types of interview questions and prepare you for the many interview styles that are popular today. In this interactive class participants will have an opportunity to observe and take part in mock interviews. For more information, call 474-1999.

TRANQUIL SEAS: MINDFULNESS AND SELF-CARE

DEC. 12 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Self-care is a critical element in managing stress, preventing burnout and achieving a sense of fulfillment. It is not a luxury. It is a necessity. Learn ways you can build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful through your activities and reach your fullest potential. For more information, call 474-1999.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

DEC. 13 — The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) is hosting a coffee talk, Dec. 13 from 9 to 10 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn, share and connect with other EFMP families. For more information, call 474-1999.

AHUA REEF RESTORATION

DEC. 14 — Help restore a coastal wetland by creating habitat for native plants and birds, Friday, Dec. 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. Volunteers ages 12 and older are welcome to join. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of JBPHH, near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard (see map). There is parking. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy – Wellington boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Additionally, bring sunblock, water, hat and snacks. Please RSVP to Noel Dunn by email at Ashley.n.dunn.ctr@navy.mil or at 224-249-2180.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 30

7 p.m. • Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

SATURDAY — DEC. 1

2:30 p.m. • The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (PG)

4:40 p.m. • Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

7:20 p.m. • Nobody’s Fool (R)

SUNDAY — DEC. 2

1:30 p.m. • The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (3-D) (PG)

3:40 p.m. • Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

6:20 p.m. • Hunter Killer (R)

THURSDAY — DEC. 6

7 p.m. • Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 30

7 p.m. • The Nutcraker and the Four Realms (PG)

SATURDAY — DEC. 1

3 p.m. • The Nutcraker and the Four Realms (PG)

6 p.m. • Johnny English Strikes Again (PG)

SUNDAY — DEC. 2

2 p.m. • The Nutcraker and the Four Realms (PG)

4:30 p.m. • Johnny English Strikes Again (PG)

THURSDAY — DEC. 6

6:30 p.m. • Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.