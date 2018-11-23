Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 23, 2018

SEEKING YOUTH SPORTS COACHES

NOW — Volunteer coaches are still needed for Youth Sports winter basketball, baseball and cheer seasons. Practices will start January 2019 and games will run from the end of January to the middle of March. Teams will have two days of practice ranging between one hour to an hour-and-a-half (depending on age) twice a week and a game on Saturday. Coaches’ meetings, as well as first aid and CPR classes start Dec. 1. Call 473-0789 or visit the Youth Sports office at Bloch Arena.

NEX HOLIDAY HOURS

NOV. 23-25 — Here are the Thanksgiving holiday hours for the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor:

NOV 23 – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. NOV 24 – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. NOV 25 – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MARFORPAC TO HOST FREE CONCERT

NOV. 25 — The 11th annual Na Mele o na Keiki (Music for the Children) Christmas Concert is scheduled at the historic Hawaii Theatre Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25. This concert will feature the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band and various artists. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the theatre box office, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www. hawaiitheatre.com.

NATIONAL AMERICAN INDIAN HERITAGE

NOV. 28 — November is National American Indian Heritage Month. This year’s theme is “Sovereignty, Trust and Resilience.” An event is scheduled for Nov. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. For more information, visit email Chief Jean Bissainthe at jean.bissainthe@navy.mil.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOV. 30 — Dec. 7 commemoration ceremonies are fast approaching and the coordinators are looking for volunteers. Interested parties can email their name, email, and cellphone number to Lt. Cmdr. Don Roberts at donald.a.roberts@navy.mil. Please make contact by Nov. 30. Volunteers are needed for:

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

• Dec. 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. Set up chairs at Pearl Harbor Visitors Center.

• Dec. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. Dress rehearsal at Pearl Harbor Visitors Center. Early dismissal is likely.

• Dec. 7 from 6 to 10 a.m. About 60 ushers, escorts and others needed

• Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Break down chairs. Oklahoma Ceremony Dec. 7 (by Oklahoma Memorial on Ford Island)

• Dec. 6 Set up approximately 250 chairs.

• Dec. 7 Eight to 10 escorts and ushers are needed at 12:30 p.m. to help people to their seats.

• Dec. 7 at 2:15 p.m. Break down chairs. Utah Ceremony Dec. 6 from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 6 Volunteers are needed to set up approximately 150 chairs. (Time TBD)

• Dec. 6 Approximately eight to 10 escorts and ushers are needed at 4:30 p.m. to help people to their seats.

• Dec. 6 Break down chairs.

CREDO SAFETALK WORKSHOP

DEC. 6 — The next safeTALK class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the JBPHH Chapel Fellowship Hall. Email Religious Program Specialist Williams at lester.j.williams@ navy.mil or visit https://www.facebook.com/ HawaiiCREDO/.

BUDGET FOR BABY WORKSHOP

DEC. 6 — The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is hosting a free Budget for Baby Workshop Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the NMCRS building on 1514 Makalapa Drive. The workshop gives parents tools to manage life after a newborn. Each workshop covers:

• Finances after having a newborn

• Consumer pressures targeting new parents

• Available entitlements via government and private sources

The workshop itself is only for adults. Exceptions are made for babies ages 1 to 3 months old who are held in one’s arms. If necessary, call to schedule a one-on-one appointment if needed due to childcare concerns. Call to RSVP at 473-0282.

PET ADOPTION EVENTS

DEC. 1 AND 9 — Authorized patrons may adopt a pet at the NEX Pet Shop Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

WINDWARD CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT

DEC. 7 AND 9 — Windward Choral Society’s free 11th annual Holiday Concert, entitled “Glow,” will feature the 100 voices of the Windward Choral Society, the UH Brass Quintet, and Jieun Newland on organ. This is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9, 4 p.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 920 Keolu Drive in Kailua. For more information, email WindwardChoralSociety@ gmail.com.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

DEC. 8 — Authorized patrons are eligible to attend the annual Breakfast with Santa on the NEX Food Court lanai from 8 to 9 a.m. Get a glitter tattoo, make holiday cards for your family and more. Also included are: holiday arts & crafts table, pancake and bacon breakfast, goodie bags, framed picture with Santa, and much more. Tickets go on sale Navy Blue weekend (Nov. 24). For more information, call 423-3287.

HOLIDAY HEROES

DEC. 8 — The Holiday Heroes event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor food court lanai. There will be ornament-making, holiday card-making, photo booth sessions and more. No purchase necessary. For more information, call 423-3287.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

DEC. 17-20 — Makalapa Elementary School is looking for volunteers for their upcoming Holiday Shop, Dec. 17-20 from 9 a.m. to noon. If interested, contact Kasey Lahousse at Kasey_Lahousse/MAKALAPA/ HIDOE@notes.k12.hi.us or 421-4110. The school also seeks a military command to partner with for future events.

Upcoming projects include:

• December classroom projects

• April Reading books to classrooms to support Read Across America

• May Field Day Volunteers to run stations Commands who wish to volunteer for or partner with a school can contact Melissa Johnson, the JBPHH MFSC school liaison officer at 471-3673.

BLOOD, PLATELET DONORS NEEDED

DEC. 26 AND 27, JAN. 2 AND 3 — Consider donating blood or platelets this holiday season. Donors are needed Dec. 26 and 27, as well as Jan. 2 and 3, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call Tripler Army Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center at 433-6148.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Johnny English Strikes Again

The UK is in peril. Five days before the PM is to host her first G12 summit, MI7’s security is breached and every agent in the field identified and exposed.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY NOV. 23

7 p.m. • The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (3-D) (PG)

SATURDAY NOV. 24

2:30 p.m.• The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (PG)

4:40 p.m. • Venom (3-D) (PG-13)

7:10 p.m. • Hunter Killer (R)

SUNDAY NOV. 25

1:30 p.m. • The Nutcracker and The Four Realms (3-D)

(PG)

3:40 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

5:40 p.m. • Hunter Killer (R)

THURSDAY NOV. 29

7 p.m. • A Star Is Born (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 23

7 p.m. • Johnny English Strikes Again(PG)

SATURDAY — NOV. 24

3 p.m. •Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween(PG)

6 p.m. • Johnny English Strikes Again(PG)

SUNDAY — NOV. 25

2 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween(PG)

4:30 p.m. • Venom(PG-13)

THURSDAY — NOV. 29

6:30 p.m. • Hunter Killer(R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.