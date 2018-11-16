Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 16, 2018

NOV. 30 — Dec. 7 commemoration ceremonies are fast approaching and the coordinators are looking for volunteers. Interested parties can send their name, email, and cellphone number to Lt. Cmdr. Don Roberts at 473-5752 or donald.a.roberts@navy.mil.

Please make contact by Nov. 30. Volunteers are needed for the following:

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – Dec. 7

• Dec. 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. Set up chairs at Pearl Harbor Visitors Center.

• Dec. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. Dress rehearsal at Pearl Harbor Visitors Center. Early dismissal is likely.

• Dec. 7 from 6 to 10 a.m. – About 60 ushers, escorts and others needed

• Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. Break down chairs.

Oklahoma Ceremony Dec. 7 (by Oklahoma Memorial on Ford Island)

• Dec. 6 Set up approximately 250 chairs.

• Dec. 7 Eight to 10 escorts and ushers are needed at 12:30 p.m. to help people to their seats.

• Dec. 7 at 2:15 p.m. Break down chairs.

Utah Ceremony Dec. 6 from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Dec. 6 Volunteers are needed to set up approximately 150 chairs. (Time TBD)

• Dec. 6 Approximately eight to 10 escorts and ushers are needed at 4:30 p.m. to help people to their seats.

• Dec. 6 Break down chairs after ceremony.



TODAY — Join Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility in building 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a blood drive. All blood types are needed, especially O Negative and O Positive. All donations made will directly support Tripler Army Medical Center, deployed service members, their families and military missions. There are a few basic requirements that must be met in order to donate blood with the Armed Services Blood Program.

In general, donors must:

• Have not donated blood previously within the last eight weeks.

• Weigh at least 110 pounds.

• Have been feeling well for at least three days prior to donating.

• Be well hydrated and have eaten something prior to donating.

• Have picture ID and know when/where you have traveled.

• Be able to list the types of medications currently being taken.

For more information, call 433-6148. Appointments are highly encouraged.

FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT 101

NOV. 19 — Federal Employment 101 is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Learn how to navigate the USAJobs website and understand the application process from start to finish. Other topics include hiring preferences and programs for veterans and military spouses. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

NOV. 21 — Learn about handling conflict resolution from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This workshop helps people to manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors when faced with conflicting situations. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/ support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

NEW MOMS AND DADS

NOV. 21 — MFSC is offering a New Moms and Dads class for potential or soon-to-be parents from 5 to 8 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. For more information, visit https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

PRESTON SHARP

NOV. 23 — Preston Sharp will be in Hawaii Nov. 23 at 8 a.m., at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. The 13 year old has traveled to numerous places to decorate each grave at veteran cemeteries. Flags and flowers are provided. Please wear weather-appropriate clothing for the occasion.

MARFORPAC TO HOST FREE CONCERT

NOV. 25 — The 11th Annual Na Mele o na Keiki (Music for the Children) Christmas Concert is scheduled at the historic Hawaii Theatre Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25. This concert will feature the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band performing holiday favorites with a variety of guest artists. This free concert is an opportunity for the community to help support the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots Hawaii. Free tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Hawaii Theatre Box Office, 1130 Bethel St. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.hawaiitheatre.com.

SNACKS WITH SANTA

DEC. 1 — The Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club (HOSC) will host its annual Snacks with Santa event, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ka Makani Community Center on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The event is free and open to military children, but registration is required since space is limited. All children older than 6 months old must have a ticket. The registration link will go live Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. and can be found at https://hickamosc.wildapricot.org/santa. Activities include a visit with Santa, face painting, crafts, games, cookies and drinks. Attendees will need to present proof of registration on paper or via cellphone when checking in the day of the event. For more information, contact Lisa Jansheski, HOSC Snacks with Santa chairperson, at hoscsnackswithsanta@gmail.com.

CREDO SAFETALK WORKSHOP

DEC. 5 — The next safeTALK class is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the JBPHH Chapel Fellowship Hall. Personnel may register for the classes by emailing RP2 Williams at lester.j.williams@navy.mil. For more information, visit https://www.facebook. com/HawaiiCREDO/.

BUDGET FOR BABY WORKSHOP

DEC. 6 — The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is hosting a free Budget for Baby Workshop Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the NMCRS building on 11514 Makalapa Drive. NMCRS Budget For Baby Workshops strives to teach you everything you need to know about managing life after a newborn. Each workshop covers:

• Finances after having a newborn

• Consumer pressures targeting new parents

• Available entitlements via government and private sources

While this is a workshop about babies, the workshop itself is for adults only. Exceptions are made for babies ages 1 to 3 months old who are held in one’s arms. If necessary, call to schedule a one-on-one appointment if needed due to childcare concerns. Call to RSVP at 473-0282.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

DEC. 17-20 — Makalapa Elementary School is looking for volunteers for their upcoming Holiday Shop, Dec. 17-20 from 9 a.m. to noon. If interested, contact Kasey Lahousse at Kasey_Lahousse/MAKALAPA/ HIDOE@notes.k12.hi.us or 421-4110. The school is also looking for a military command to partner with for future student and school events.

Upcoming projects include:

• December classroom projects

• April Reading books to classrooms to support Read Across America

• May – Field Day Volunteers to run stations

If your command is interested in partnering with another local school, contact Melissa Johnson, school liaison officer of the JBPHH MFSC, at 471-3673.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Goosebumps 2

While collecting junk one day, best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous talking dummy from an unpublished “Goosebumps” book by R.L. Stine. Hoping

to start his own family, Slappy kidnaps Sonny’s mother and brings all of his ghoulish friends back to life -just in time for Halloween.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 16

7 p.m. • A Star Is Born (R)

SATURDAY — NOV. 17

2:30 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

4:40 p.m. • Halloween (R)

7 p.m. • First Man (PG-13)

SUNDAY — NOV. 18

1:30 p.m. • Smallfoot (3-D) (PG)

3:50 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

5:50 p.m. • A Star Is Born (R)

THURSDAY — NOV. 22

Closed on thanksgiving day

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 16

7 p.m. • halloween (PG)

SATURDAY — NOV. 17

1:30 p.m. • goosebumps 2: haunted halloween (PG)

6 p.m. • Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders variety show. doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY — NOV. 18

2 p.m. • goosebumps 2: haunted halloween (PG)

4:30 p.m. • halloween (PG)

THURSDAY — NOV. 22

Closed on Thanksgiving day

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.