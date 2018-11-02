Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 02, 2018

MWR SEEKS COACHES

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation needs volunteer coaches for the winter Youth Sports baseball, basketball and cheerleading seasons. Practices start in the beginning of January and games run from the end of January to the middle of March. Teams will have two practice days per week ranging between one and one-anda-half hours. Games are played on Saturdays. Coach meetings as well as first aid and CPR classes start at the end of November. To sign up call 473-0789 or visit the Youth Sports office at Bloch Arena.

RAIL CLOSURES

NOW TO NOV. 16 — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The affected area covers Arizona Street from Halawa Gate to Center Drive. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage. Intermittent overnight closures will take place from Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, contact HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www. honolulutransit.org.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

NOV. 3 — Authorized patrons may attend a monthly pet adoption event at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor Pet Shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be kittens, puppies and adult dogs and cats. The pet shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

FLU SHOT DRIVE

NOV. 3 — The Tripler Family Medicine Clinic is offering flu shots fom 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is open only to Tripler Family Medicine Clinic patients. For more information, call 433-3300.

NOV. 3 — The annual Makahiki will be celebrated at Rainbow Bay Marina, located at 57 Arizona Memorial Drive, Saturday Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Makahiki, or Thanksgiving festival, will feature ho‘okupu (gift) presentations, cultural demonstrations and ancient traditional games. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Kathy Isobe, environmental public affairs officer, at 473-0662.

OPERATION SANTA

NOV. 4 — Registration ends Nov. 4 for Operation Santa, an overnight encampment aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial for children of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam deployed service members. The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m. Slots are limited to the first 40 children ages 10 to 16 years old with an accompanying parent or guardian. This free event includes meals, ship tours and more. All required forms must be completed and submitted to the JBPHH Military and Family Support Center front desk or via email to mcfschawaii@ navy.mil by Nov. 4. For more information, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com or call 474-1999.

FUN FAIR NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

NOV. 5 — Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School is hosting their annual Family Fun Fair Friday, Nov. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. The school is looking for 50 volunteers. The school will give letters of appreciation to all the volunteers Tuesday, Nov. 20. The school is located at 1 C Avenue in Honolulu. Attire is physical training gear.

Check-in time for volunteers will be at 1:30 p.m. The check-in booth will be next to the Administration front office. Volunteers will perform the duties of a game attendant and monitor bounce houses. Any interested Sailors or Airmen may contact NCC Loribelle Valdez at 473-1932 or email (preferred) at Loribelle.valdez@navy.mil no later than Nov. 5.

SECURITY GUARDS HIRING FAIR

NOV. 5 — There is a hiring fair for security guards and security assistants scheduled for Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 650 Center Dr. Guard position requirements include: • High school graduate or equivalent • U.S. citizen • Pass a physical exam and physical agility test and drug test • Obtain and maintain a secret clearance • Valid Hawaii driver’s license • Males registered in selective service (born after 12/31/59)

Bring resumes. Qualified applicants may be interviewed on site. There are more than 40 contingent job offers are available. Veterans bring DD214 and veteran status documents.

ELECTION DAY HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

NOV. 6 — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 6 for Election Day. Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a weekday schedule. For more information, visit www. thebus.org. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. The People’s Open Markets will not be held. All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed. On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

FLU SHOTS FOR CIVILIAN EMPLOYEES

NOV. 6 AND 14 — Kaiser Permanente is offing free flu shots to civilian employees aboard JBPHH Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Location is the JBPHH MWR training room at Bloch Arena. Employees must have a common access card and/or a picture ID. Please note: This is for civilian employees only, no active duty. For more information, contact Cheryle Puu at 422-3776.

MALAMA AHUA WETLANDS

NOV. 10 — Volunteer to help restore a coastal wetland and create habitat for native plants and birds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ahua Reef Wetland, located near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. Bring closed-toe shoes, sunblock, hat, reusable water bottle and snacks. RSVP to Noel Dunn at 224-249-2180 or ashley.n.dunn.ctr@navy.mil.

PET ADOPTION EVENT

NOV. 11 — Authorized patrons may attend a monthly pet adoption event at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor Pet Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be kittens, puppies and adult dogs and cats. The pet shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

EXPLORING CAREER CHOICES

NOV. 13 — This class is scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. Understand your personality type, focus on your strengths and see what paths may lead you to your dream career. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

ONWARD 2 OPPORTUNITY

NOV. 13-16 — Scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor, this class supports transitioning service members or military spouses interested in obtaining a professional certification. Check out onward2opportunity-vctp.org to register for a cohort hosted by JBPHH MFSC. Call 474-1999 for more information.

CREDO SAFETALK WORKSHOP

NOV. 14 — The next CREDO safeTALK Workshop is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The workshop prepares anyone over the age of 15 to identity persons with thoughts of suicide and connect them to first aid resources. As a safeTALK-trained suicide alert helper, you will be better able to: • Move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide • Identify people who have thoughts of suicide • Apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe) to connect a person with suicide thoughts to suicide first aid caregivers.

CREDO retreats are open to all active-duty military and their immediate family members as well as active reservists and their immediate family members. For more information, contact CREDO Hawaii at credo_hawaii@ navy.mil or 473-1434.

TEAM BUILDING WORKSHOP

NOV. 14 — The next CREDO Team Building Workshop (TBW) is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Camp Erdman. The TBW is a one-day event designed to enhance resiliency and morale, and strengthen cohesion amongst individuals in commands. Specifically, this unique workshop fosters team building in a low-stress environment. All costs associated with the TBW are paid for by CREDO, including meals, activities, materials and lodging when applicable. TBWs are command specific. For more information, contact CREDO Hawaii at credo_hawaii@navy.mil or 473-1434.

POSITIVE PARENTING

NOV. 15 — Positive Parenting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. Enhance your parenting skills and make your parenting goals attainable. Register at https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION

NOV. 16 — This workshop is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. It is designed to provide step-by-step instructions and help you understand and navigate the U.S. citizen immigration application process. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SOHI

NOV. 16-18 — The Special Olympics Holiday classic will be held across JBPHH from Nov. 16-18. This event is one of four held throughout the year for Special Olympics Hawaii and one of the largest events held here on base. Due to local security measures SOHI is trying to get as many military and/or Department of Defense ID cardholders as possible. Interested parties can contact Master Sgt. Josephine Santana at 449-2314 or Josephine. santana@us.af.mil.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Venom

One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award® nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom. When Eddie Brock acquires the powers of a symbiote, he will have to release his alter-ego “Venom” to save his life.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 2 7 p.m. • A Star Is Born (R)

SATURDAY — NOV. 3 2:30 p.m. • Smallfoot (PG) 7 p.m. • Advance screening of “Overlord,” rated R.

SUNDAY — NOV. 4 1:30 p.m. • Smallfoot (3-D) (PG) 3:50 p.m. • Venom (PG-13) 6:10 p.m. • A Star Is Born (R)

THURSDAY — NOV. 8 7 p.m. • Hell Fest (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 2 7 p.m. • Venom (PG-13)

SATURDAY — NOV. 3 3 p.m. • Smallfoot (PG) 5:30 p.m. • Venom (PG-13)

SUNDAY — NOV. 4 2 p.m. •Smallfoot (PG) 4:30 p.m. • Venom (PG-13)

THURSDAY — NOV. 8 6:30 p.m. • Searching (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.