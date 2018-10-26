Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 26, 2018

JBPHH RECOGNITION CEREMONY

TODAY — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Education Centers are hosting a Higher Education Recognition Ceremony at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club lanai, today at 10 a.m. The staff of the education centers will be honoring all active duty service members, reservists, Department of Defense civilians and non-appropriated fund civilians receiving services from either the Hickam or Pearl Harbor education centers.

MWR SEEKS COACHES

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation needs volunteer coaches for the winter Youth Sports baseball, basketball, and cheerleading seasons. Practices start in the beginning of January and games run from the end of January to the middle of March. Teams will have two practice days per week ranging between one and one and a half hours. Games are played on Saturdays. Coach meetings and first aid/CPR classes start at the end of November. To sign up call 473-0789 or visit the Youth Sports office at Bloch Arena.

RAIL CLOSURES

NOW TO NOV. 16 — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The affected area covers Arizona Street from Halawa Gate to Center Drive. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage. Intermittent overnight closures will take place from Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, contact HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www.honolulutransit.org.

LOVE SHOULDN’T HURT

TODAY — The Military and Family Support Center and the Liberty Center are scheduled to host “Love Shouldn’t Hurt: Open Mic Night” today from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Beeman Center to give Airmen and Sailors the opportunity to speak out against domestic violence through story, poetry or song. For more information, email MFSCHawaii@navy. mil or call 474-1999.

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK

OCT. 27 — Fire Prevention Week was Oct. 7-13. This year’s theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” Come to the events and see fire trucks and educational booths.

• Oct. 27 from 3 to 10 p.m. – Boofest at Bellows Air Force Station

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit firepreventionweek.org.

FLU SHOT DRIVE

OCT. 27 AND NOV. 3 — It’s time to get your flu shot. To help alleviate long immunization wait times during normal business hours, the Tripler Family Medicine Clinic is offering two Saturday clinics. The staff will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is open only to Tripler Family Medicine Clinic patients. For more information, call 433-3300.

PEARL HARBOR BIKE PATH CLEANUP

OCT. 27 — Help pick up debris at the Pearl Harbor Bike Path, Oct. 27. Meet the USS Chafee at Aiea State Recreation Area at 8 a.m. Meet Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific at Aiea Kai Way at 8 a.m. Volunteers must be 12 years of age or older to participate in cleanup events around the island. Minors must bring parent/guardian signed waiver. Form is available at https://goog.gl/ LUt91W. For more information, call 768-3300 or visit www.cleanwaterhonolulu.com.

NATIONAL TAKE-BACK INITIATIVE

OCT. 27 — The National Take-Back Initiative is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives will be at the front entrance of the Hickam Commissary, Marine Corps Exchange, the Mall at Pearl Harbor, and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service post exchange at Schofield Barracks. Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe, anonymous disposal. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. For more information, visit www. dea.gov or call 541-1930.

MAKAHIKI

NOV. 3 — The annual Makahiki will be celebrated at Rainbow Bay Marina, located at 57 Arizona Memorial Drive, Saturday Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Makahiki, or Thanksgiving festival, will feature ho‘okupu (gift) presentations, cultural demonstrations and ancient Makahiki games. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Kathy Isobe, enviromental public affairs officer, at 473-0662.

FUN FAIR NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

NOV. 5 — Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary School is hosting their annual Family Fun Fair Friday, Nov. 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. The school is looking for 50 enthusiastic volunteers. The school will give letters of appreciation to all the volunteers Tuesday, Nov. 20. The school is located at 1 C Avenue in Honolulu. Attire is physical training gear. Check-in time for volunteers will be at 1:30 p.m. The check-in booth will be next to the Administration front office. Volunteers will perform the duties of a game attendant and monitor bounce houses. Any interested Sailors or Airmen may contact NCC Loribelle Valdez at 473-1932 or email (preferred) at Loribelle.valdez@navy.mil no later than Nov. 5.

FREE FLU SHOTS FOR CIVILIAN EMPLOYEES

NOV. 6 AND 14 — Kaiser Permanente is offing free flu shots to civilian employees aboard JBPHH Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Location is the JBPHH MWR training room at Bloch Arena. Employees must have a common access card and/or a picture ID. Please note: This is for civilian employees only, no active duty. For more information, contact Cheryle Puu at 422-3776.

MALAMA AHUA WETLANDS

NOV. 10 — Volunteer to help restore a coastal wetland and create habitat for native plants and birds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ahua Reef Wetland, located near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. Bring closed-toe shoes, sunblock, hat, reusable water bottle and snacks. RSVP to Noel Dunn at 224-249-2180 or ashley.n.dunn. ctr@navy.mil.

PERSONAL RESILIENCY PROGRAMS

NOV. 14 — The next Team Building Workshops (TBW) are scheduled for Nov. 14 at Camp Erdman. The Team Building Workshop (TBW) is a one-day event designed to enhance resiliency and morale, and strengthen cohesion amongst individuals in commands. Specifically, this unique workshop fosters team-building in a low-stress environment. For more information, email credo_hawaii@navy.mil or call 473-1434.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SOHI

NOV. 16 TO 18 — The Special Olympics Holiday classic will be held across JBPHH from Nov 16 to 18. This event is one of four held throughout the year for Special Olympics Hawaii and one of the largest events held here on base. Due to local security measures SOHI is trying to get as many military and/or DoD ID cardholders as possible. Interested parties can contact Master Sgt. Josephine Santana at 449-2314 or Josephine.santana@us.af.mil.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Smallfoot

A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as “humans” really do exist.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 26

7 p.m. • The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG)

SATURDAY — OCT. 27

2:30 p.m. • Smallfoot (3-D) (PG)

5 p.m. • Night School (PG-13)

7:20 p.m. • The Predator (R)

FRIDAY — OCT. 28

4 p.m. • Magnum P.I. screening for ticket winners.

THURSDAY — NOV. 1

7 p.m. • Hell Fest (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 26

7 p.m. • Smallfoot (PG)

SATURDAY — OCT. 27

3 p.m. • Smallfoot (PG)

5:30 p.m. •Night School (PG-13)

SUNDAY — OCT. 28

2 p.m. • Smallfoot (PG)

4:30 p.m. • The Predator (R)

THURSDAY — NOV. 1

6:30 p.m. • Searching (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.