Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 19, 2018

OCT. 27 — The National Take-Back Initiative is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives will be at the front entrance of the Hickam Commissary and Marine Corps Exchange, the main lobby of the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor, and near the flower shop of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service post exchange at Schofield Barracks. Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe, anonymous disposal. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. For more information, visit www. dea.gov or call 541-1930.

MWR SEEKS COACHES

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation needs volunteer coaches for the winter Youth Sports baseball, basketball and cheerleading seasons. Practices start in the beginning of January and games run from the end of January to the middle of March. Teams will have two practice days per week ranging between one and one-and-a-half hours. Games are played on Saturdays. Coach meetings and classes for first aid and CPR start at the end of November. To sign up call 473-0789 or visit the Youth Sports office at Bloch Arena.

LIBERTY CENTER MOVED

NOW — The Wahiawa Annex Express Liberty Center has temporarily moved to the Escape Bowling Center at 410 Center St. All eligible liberty patrons, including single active-duty military ranked E-1 to E-6, can enjoy normal liberty amenities and bowl free when they visit. Liberty hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. The Escape Bowling Center hours of operation are Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. During these hours the Liberty Center will still be functional. If the bowling center has been reserved for a private function the Liberty Center will be closed during those times. For more information, call 473-2651 or visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

RAIL CLOSURES

NOW TO NOV. 16 — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The affected area covers Arizona Street from Halawa Gate to Center Drive. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage. Intermittent overnight closures will take place from Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. An overnight closure will take place from Oct. 19-20 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. For more information, contact HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www.honolulutransit.org.

LOVE SHOULDN’T HURT

NOW — The Military and Family Support Center and the Liberty Center are scheduled to host “Love Shouldn’t Hurt: Open Mic Night” Oct. 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Beeman Center to give Airmen and Sailors the opportunity to speak out against domestic violence through story, poetry or song. Victims and survivors can also submit their stories anonymously to be read by a volunteer by dropping their story or poem into any purple “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” box located at MFSC Pearl Harbor, Silver Dolphin Bistro, Makalapa Health Clinic, or Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. To share your story or volunteer, email MFSCHawaii@navy.mil or call 474-1999.

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK

OCT. 20 AND 27 — Fire prevention week was Oct. 7-13. This year’s theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” Come to the events and see fire trucks and educational booths.

• Oct. 20 from 3 to 10 p.m. — Fire prevention event at Aloha Stadium University of Hawaii vs. Nevada game

• Oct. 27 from 3 to 10 p.m. — Boofest at Bellows Air Force Station

For more information about the week, visit firepreventionweek.org.

TRUNK OR TREAT FALL FESTIVAL

OCT. 24 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Command Religious Program is hosting a Trunk or Treat Fall Festival at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be hot dogs, cotton candy, bounce houses, volleyball, games, trick or treating at festive trunks. Come in costume for a chance to win a prize. To volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e44a4a92fa3fb6-trunk.

ENERGY FAIR

OCT. 26 — For October’s Energy Action Month, the Naval Facilities Engineer Command Hawaii energy team and JBPHH will be hosting an Energy Fair at the Hickam Memorial Theater, Friday Oct. 26 from 8 to 11 a.m. Information booths will plug the latest on energy awareness and conservation.

NEX SPOOKTACULAR

OCT. 27 — The Navy Exchange Spook-tacular will rise at the NEX Mall at Pearl Harbor, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rotunda. There will be arts and crafts, games, a costume contest for children ages 12 and younger and treats. This is a free event for authorized patrons only. For more information, call 423-3287.

NEX CARE PACKAGE EVENT

OCT. 27 — The Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor invites all children 12 & under for a care package event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lots of arts and crafts. Decorate your care package box and send goodies to your deployed Navy loved one. Reservations for this event are limited to the first 100 families. Register now at Customer Service. For more information, call 423-3287.

FLU SHOT DRIVE

OCT. 27 AND NOV. 3 — It’s time to get your flu shot. To help alleviate long immunization wait times during normal business hours, the Tripler Family Medicine Clinic is offering two Saturday clinics. The staff will accept walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic is open only to Tripler Family Medicine Clinic patients. For more information, call 433-3300.

PEARL HARBOR BIKE PATH CLEANUP

OCT. 27 — Help pick up debris at the Pearl Harbor Bike Path, Oct. 27. Meet the USS Chafee at Aiea State Recreation Area at 8 a.m. Meet Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific at Aiea Kai Way at 8 a.m. Volunteers must be 12 years of age or older to participate in cleanup events around the island. Minors must bring parent/guardian signed waiver. Form is available at https://goog.gl/LUt91W. For more information, call 768-3300 or visit www.cleanwaterhonolulu. com.

MARRIAGE ENRICHMENT RETREAT

NOV. 2 AND 3 — The next CREDO Marriage Enrichment Retreat (MER) is scheduled for Nov. 2 and 3 in Waikiki. A free, all-inclusive weekend away, the MER is for any couple wanting to re-connect after a deployment, enhance couple communication or understand your partner better. Dinner Date Nights vary in duration and content, but are all designed to enhance a couple’s marriage on various topics. For more information, contact CREDO Hawaii at credo_hawaii@navy.mil or 473-1434.

CIVILIANS GET YOUR SHOT

NOV. 6 AND 14 — Kaiser Permanente is offering free flu shots to civilian employees aboard JBPHH Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Location is the JBPHH MWR Training Room at Bloch Arena. Employees must have a common access card and/or picture ID. This is for civilian employees only, no active duty. The point of contact for CNRH N9 is Cheryle Puu, nonappropriated funds personnel director, at 422-3776.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Hunter Killer

An advance screening of “Hunter Killer,” rated R, is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at the ticket booth and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Active-duty ID cardholders may receive up to four tickets per ID card. Military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense ID cardholders may receive two tickets. Everyone with tickets must be seated by 6:45 p.m.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 19

7 p.m. • A Simple Favor (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 20

2:30 p.m. • The House with a Clock in its Walls (PG)

7 p.m. • Advance screening of Hunter Killer (R)

SUNDAY — OCT. 21

1:30 p.m. • The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG)

3:50 p.m. • Night School (PG-13)

6:20 p.m. • The Predator (R)

THURSDAY — OCT. 25

7 p.m. • The Nun (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 19

7 p.m. • The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG)

SATURDAY — OCT. 20

3 p.m. • The House With A Clock In Its Walls (PG)

5:30 p.m. • Crazy, Rich, Asians (PG)

SUNDAY — OCT. 21

2 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

4:30 p.m. • The Predator (R)

THURSDAY — OCT. 25

6:30 p.m. • Life Itself (R)