Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 12, 2018

FEDS FEED FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE NOW — The annual Feds Feed Families food drive has officially kicked off and will run until Oct. 18. All donations will be dropped off at the Hawaii Foodbank. Box locations are at the following:

Building 150

• Third deck outside room 315 (chaplain’s office)

• First and third deck outside elevator

• Second deck elevator

Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel

(Inside main entrance)

For more information, visit https://www.usda.gov/our-agency/initiatives/feds-feed-families, or contact Chief Religious Program Specialist Weisenberger at 473-0054.

MWR SEEKS COACHES

NOW — Morale, Welfare and Recreation needs volunteer coaches for winter Youth Sports baseball, basketball and cheerleading seasons. Practices start in the beginning of January and games run from the end of January to the middle of March. Teams will have two practice days per week ranging between one and one-and-a-half hours. Games are played on Saturdays. Coach meetings and first aid/CPR classes start at the end of November. To sign up call 473-0789 or visit the Youth Sports office at Bloch Arena.

LIBERTY CENTER MOVED

NOW — The Wahiawa Annex Express Liberty Center has temporarily moved to the Escape Bowling Center at 410 Center St.

All eligible liberty patrons, including single active-duty military ranked E-1 to E-6, can enjoy normal liberty amenities and bowl free when they visit. Liberty hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 10 p.m. The Escape Bowling Center hours of operation are Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. During these hours the Liberty Center will still be functional. Note: if the bowling center has been reserved for a private function the Liberty Center will be closed. For more information, call 473-2651.

LOVE SHOULDN’T HURT

NOW — The Military and Family Support Center and the Liberty Center are scheduled to host “Love Shouldn’t Hurt: Open Mic Night” Oct. 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Beeman Center to speak out against domestic violence through story, poetry or song. Victims and survivors can also submit their stories anonymously to be read by a volunteer by dropping their story or poem into any purple “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” box located at MFSC Pearl Harbor, Silver Dolphin Bistro, Makalapa Health Clinic, or Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. To share your story or volunteer, email MFSCHawaii@navy.mil or call 474-1999.

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK

OCT. 12-13 — Fire prevention week is Oct. 7-13. Events include fire trucks and educational booths.

• Today from 4 to 10 p.m. National Night Out at Aliamanu Military Reservation

• Oct. 13 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hickam Exchange

• Oct. 20 from 3 to 10 p.m. Aloha Stadium University of Hawaii vs. Nevada game

• Oct. 27 from 3 to 10 p.m. – Boofest at Bellows Air Force Station

For more information about the week, visit firepreventionweek.org.

MONTHLY PET ADOPTION EVENT

OCT. 14 — The Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor and Hawaiian Humane Society are hosting monthly pet adoption events for authorized patrons (second Sunday of every month of 2018) at the NEX Pet Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

AUTUMN CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR

OCT. 14 — Hickam Enlisted Spouses Club is hosting a free Autumn Craft & Vendor Fair, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hickam’s Earhart Community Center, located on 210 Kokomalei St. Use the parking lot at the shoppette and gas station across the street from the community center. This event is for those with base access.

MILITARY SPOUSE EMPLOYMENT SYMPOSIUM

OCT. 15 — The Military Spouse Employment Symposium is scheduled for Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hickam Officers’ Club. Military spouse job seekers register at hiringourheroes.org/events.

CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

OCT. 15 — Join the Military and Family Support Center at a candlelight vigil to honor those who have lost their lives and offer support to survivors of abuse Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel.

CFC KICKS OFF NEXT WEEK

OCT. 17 — This year, the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 14 for the Hawaii-Pacific region. The CFC is a 57-year federal workplace giving tradition that has raised more than $8.3 billion for charitys. It is one of the largest workplace giving campaigns in the world. Rear Adm. Brian P. Fort, the commander of Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, will be giving opening remarks for the campaign, Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at Hickam Memorial Theater. For more information, visit https://cfc-hawaii.org/.

BLOOD DRIVE

OCT. 17 — The Tripler Army Medical Center Blood Donor Center is hosting a blood drive at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor, located on 4725 Bougainville Drive. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.militaryblood.dod. mil or call 433-6148.

HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR

OCT. 18 — The free Halloween Spook-tacular is scheduled for Oct. 18 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., for Hickam Communities families. All activities will take place at Ka Makani Community Center, located at 1215 Owens St. There will be a pet costume contest and trunk or treat. Register to be a trunker by Monday, Oct. 15. Email events@hickamcommunities.com.

NATIONAL DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS SPECIAL EVENT

OCT. 18 — The Joint Force Diversity Committee cordially invites you to attend our Special Event in celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the JBPHH Memorial Chapel on 1601 Frederick St. National Disability Employment Awareness Month is observed from Oct. 1-31 of each year.

AHUA REEF WETLAND RESTORATION

OCT. 19 AND 20 — On Oct. 19 and 20, from 8 to 11 a.m., volunteers are needed to help restore a coastal wetland. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and collecting trash. Volunteers age 12 and older are welcome to join. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. There is a parking lot. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy — Wellington boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Additional items to bring include sunblock, water, a hat and snacks. Navy Natural Resources will provide tools, gloves and water refills. RSVP to Noel Dunn via Ashley.n.dunn.ctr@navy.mil or 224-249-2180.

TRUNK OR TREAT FALL FESTIVAL

OCT. 24 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Command Religious Program is hosting a Trunk or Treat Fall Festival at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, Oct. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be food, bounce houses, volleyball, games and a trunk or treat. Come in costume for a chance to win a prize. To volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e44a4a92fa3fb6-trunk.

FAMILY FUN NIGHT

OCT. 25 — The Military and Family Support Center invites Air Force and Navy Exceptional Family Member Program families and deployed families (Deployed families include 90 days pre and post deployment) to Family Fun Night for games and activities from 4 to 6 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. Participate in the costume contest. Bring your own pineapple (BYOP) to carve a pineapple jack-o-lantern. Register for this free event through the MFSC calendar or email MFSCHawaii@navy.mil. Registration is appreciated but not mandatory.

ZOMBIE GLOW FAMILY FUN RUN

OCT. 26 —The Zombie Glow Family Fun run is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Aloha Aina Park, by the Wright Brothers Cafe, on Julian Ave. The 1.44-mile race is free and no registration is required. Dressing as a zombie is optional. All ages and strollers are welcome. Email 15wg.sarc@us.af.mil or call 448-3192 or 448-3193 for more information.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

The Predator

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of former service members and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 12

7 p.m. •The Predator (3-D) (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 13

2:30 p.m. •Avengers: Infinity War

(NDVD Free Admission) (PG-13)

5:40 p.m. •Alpha (PG-13)

7:40 p.m. •The Predator (R)

SUNDAY — OCT. 14

1:30 p.m. •Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

(NDVD – Free Admission) (PG-13)

4:30 p.m. •The Predator (3-D) (R)

6:40 p.m. • Peppermint (R)

THURSDAY — OCT. 18

7 p.m. • White Boy Rick (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 12

7 p.m. • The Predator (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 13

3 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

5:30 p.m. • The Predator (R)

SUNDAY — OCT. 14

2 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (PG)

4:30 p.m. • Crazy, Rich, Asians (PG)

THURSDAY — OCT. 18

6:30 p.m. • White Boy Rick (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.