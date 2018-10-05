Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 05, 2018

FEDS FEED FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE

NOW — The annual Feds Feed Families food drive has officially kicked off and will run until Thursday, Oct. 18. Visit the link provided to learn more about the program. All donations will be dropped off at the Hawaii Foodbank. Box locations are at the following: • Building 150 Third deck outside room 315 (chaplain’s office) First and third deck outside elevator Second deck elevator • JBPHH Chapel (Inside main entrance)

For more information, visit https://www.usda.gov/our-agency/initiatives/feds-feed-families, or contact Chief Religious Program Specialist Weisenberger at 473-0054.

STORIES, VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOW — The Love Shouldn’t Hurt Open Mic Night is scheduled for Oct. 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Beeman Center, located on 711 Pierce St. Share your story live through poem, song or other talent. You may also share your story anonymously with the help of volunteers. Now through Oct. 19, drop your story or poem into any purple “Love Shouldn’t Hurt” drop box located at the Military and Family Center, Silver Dolphin Bistro, the Makalapa Health Clinic or the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. Volunteer to be a voice for a survivor or share your talent to shine awareness on domestic violence. To register, share your story or volunteer, email mfschawaii@navy.mil or call 474-1999.

DOD POLICY ON ELECTIONS

NOW — The Department of Defense has a longstanding and well-defined policy regarding political campaigns and elections to avoid the perception of DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any political candidate, campaign or cause. The Department encourages and actively supports its personnel in their civic obligation to vote, but makes clear members of the armed forces on active duty shall not engage in partisan political activities. To mitigate the perception of endorsement or support, no candidate for civil office is permitted to engage in campaign or election-related activities while on a DoD installation or in a DoD facility. Any activity that may be reasonably viewed as directly or indirectly associating the DoD, or any component or personnel of the department, with or in support of political campaign or election events is strictly prohibited.

MONTHLY PET ADOPTION EVENT

OCT. 6 — The Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor and Oahu SPCA are bringing monthly (first Saturday of every month of 2018) pet adoption events at the NEX Pet Shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oahu SPCA will have a range of pets from kittens, puppies to adult dogs and cats for authorized patrons to adopt. The NEX Pet Shop is located at 4888 Bougainville Drive. For more information, call Stephanie Lau, customer relations manager, at 423-3287.

CIVILIAN RESUME WRITING

OCT. 9 — This class is scheduled for Oct. 9 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Military and Family Support Center Wahiawa. This class will cover the different resume formats and the advantages and disadvantages of each. Learn how to write powerful accomplishments that help you stand out from the competition, proper formatting, common mistakes to avoid, and so much more. Note: this class targets private sector resumes only. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

OCT. 9 — This class is scheduled for Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Would you like to master the art of people skills and maximize the impact of your first impressions? Having strong interpersonal skills can open many avenues in work and in life. This class will teach you about communication, conversation, and the value of soft skills in the workplace. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.

MINDFULNESS AND SELF-CARE

OCT. 10 — This class is scheduled for Oct. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Self-care is a critical element in managing stress, preventing burnout and achieving a sense of fulfillment. Evaluate ways you can build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful through your activities and reach your fullest potential. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.

EFMP COFFEE TALK

OCT. 11 — This event is scheduled for Oct. 11 from 9 to 10 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Would you like to know more about the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) over coffee? For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

OCT. 11 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. A conflict is more than just a disagreement. It is a situation in which one or both parties perceive a threat (whether or not the threat is real). Conflicts continue to fester when they’re ignored and until we face and resolve them, they stay with us. This workshop helps people to manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors when faced with conflicting situations and learning how to prevent it from escalating. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.

PERSONAL RESILIENCY PROGRAMS

OCT. 12 — The next Team Building Workshops (TBW) are scheduled for Oct. 12 at Camp Erdman and Nov. 14 at Camp Erdman. The Personal Resiliency Retreat (PRR) is a time to invest in yourself. This retreat provides an opportunity for facilitating individual growth and building resiliency in an atmosphere of a trusting community. It also offers a place to decompress and re-focus, in order to better handle stress and other painful or emotional issues. The TBW is a one-day event designed to enhance resiliency and morale, and strengthen cohesion amongst individuals in commands. Specifically, this unique workshop fosters team building in a low-stress environment. During the experience, participants can expect outdoor recreational activities designed to promote healthy communication, unity, courage, and even leadership. All costs associated with the TBW are paid for by CREDO, including meals, activities, materials and lodging when applicable. The TBWs are command specific. Call 473-1434.

AUTUMN CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR

OCT. 14 — Hickam Enlisted Spouses Club is hosting an Autumn Craft & Vendor Fair event, supporting military spouse home businesses. Shop for holiday decor, gift giving and more. The fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hickam’s Earhart Community Center, located on 210 Kokomalei St. (next to the Hickam Main Chapel and across the street from the Kuntz Ave shoppette and gas station). Use the parking lot at the shoppette and gas station across the street from the community center. This event is free to the military community to attend (must have base access in order to attend).

MILITARY SPOUSE JOB SYMPOSIUM

OCT. 15 — The Military Spouse Employment Symposium is scheduled for Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Hickam Officers’ Club, located on 900 Hangar Ave. Military spouse job seekers register at hiringourheroes.org/events.

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK

OCT. 7-13 — Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 7-13. This year’s theme is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” Come to the events and see fire trucks and educational booths.

• Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. –

Fire Prevention event at Schofield Barracks Exchange

• Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. –

Fourth annual Fire Prevention Week kick-off event at Honolulu Zoo

• Oct. 12 from 4 to 10 p.m. –

National Night Out at Aliamanu Military Reservation

• Oct. 13 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. –

Fire prevention event at Hickam Exchange

• Oct. 20 from 4 to 10 p.m.

Fire prevention event at Aloha Stadium University of Hawaii vs. Nevada game

• Oct. 27 from 3 to 10 p.m. –

Boofest at Bellows Air Force Station

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

FIrst Man

A look at the life of astronaut Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon July 20, 1969.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 5

7 p.m. • A Simple Favor (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 6

2:30 p.m. • Incredibles 2 (NDVD Free admission) (PG) 7 p.m. • Advanced screening of “First Man,” rated PG-13 free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed at 5:30 p.m. at the Sharkey Theater ticket booth. Active-duty military ID cardholders may receive up to four tickets per ID card. Retired military, military family members and Department of Defense ID cardholders may receive two tickets per ID card. Theater doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY — OCT. 7

1:40 p.m. • Alpha (PG-13) 3:50 p.m. • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (NDVD Free Admission) (PG-13) 6:30 p.m. • Peppermint (R)

THURSDAY — OCT. 11

7 p.m. • Peppermint

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — OCT. 5

7 p.m. • The Nun (R)

SATURDAY — OCT. 6

3 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation (PG) 5:30 p.m. • Peppermint (R)

SUNDAY — OCT. 7

2 p.m. • Alpha (PG-13) 4:30 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

THURSDAY — OCT. 11

6:30 p.m. • The Nun (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.