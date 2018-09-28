Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 28, 2018

LOKO PA‘AIAU FISHPOND VOLUNTEERS

NOW — Active duty service members, military families and community members are encouraged to volunteer to help maintain the Loko Pa‘aiau Fishpond Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Access to the fishpond will be via McGrew Point Military Housing. Bring closed-toe shoes, hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, bug spray, water and a snack. Water refills, gloves, first aid kit, hand tools or power tools, a rest station and restroom shuttle to Aiea State Park will be provided. Email jeff.pantaleo@navy.mil.

ITT CLOSING FOR RENOVATION

NOW — Effective Saturday, Sept 29, the Navy Exchange Information, Tickets & Tours and Travel Connections will be temporarily closed for renovation. They will resume operations Monday, Nov. 19. Please visit nearby locations Fleet Store ITT & Travel Connections in building 1786, on Willamette St., and Hickam ITT in building 1760 on Kuntz Ave. The Fleet Store ITT can be reached at 473-0792. The Hickam ITT can be reached at 448-2295.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOW — Special Olympics Hawaii is seeking volunteers Oct. 13 and 27 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center. For more information, call YN1 (AW) Dena M. Sinclair at 257-0716 or email dena. sinclair@navy.mil.

FEDS FEED FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE

NOW — The annual Feds Feed Families Food Drive has officially kicked off and will run until Oct. 18. Please take a look at the link provided to learn more about the program. All donations will be dropped off at the Hawaii Food Bank. Box locations are at the following:

• Building 150

Third deck outside room 315 (chaplain’s office) First and third deck outside elevator Second deck elevator

• JBPHH Chapel (Inside main entrance)

For more info, go to https://www.usda.gov/ our-agency/initiatives/feds-feed-families, or contact RPC Weisenberger at 473-0054.

NOMINATE A MILITARY CHILD

NOW — Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit, is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Military Child of the Year® Awards, as well as applications for the 2019 Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation. Nominations are open through Dec. 5. The annual awards will recognize seven outstanding young people ages 13 to 18 who are legal dependents of a service member or military retiree. To nominate a child for the award, visit www.militarychildoftheyear.org and click the Nominations tab. For more information, visit www.militarychildoftheyear.org.

NISEI SOLDIERS TO BE REMEMBERED

SEPT. 30 — The 13th annual Joint Memorial Service (JMS), will honor Japanese American Soldiers who served in World War II, Sunday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. author Tom Coffman will be the keynote speaker. For more information, contact Larry Enomoto at 255-8971 or visit www.nvlchawaii.org.

ASIST WORKSHOPS

OCT. 2 AND 3 — The next CREDO Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training Workshop is scheduled aboard the USS Port Royal Oct. 2 and 3, and Oct. 16 and 17 at Barber’s Point. The emphasis of the ASIST workshop is on helping a person at risk stay safe and to seek further help. This two-day workshop teaches you how to recognize invitations for help, reach out and offer support, review the risk of suicide, apply a suicide intervention model and link people with community resources. For more information, email credo_hawaii@navy.mil or call 473-1434.

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS RUN

OCT. 5 — Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Health Promotion Department is hosting a 2-mile Pink Day Fun Walk/Run for Breast Cancer Awareness Friday, Oct. 5. Check-in will be from 6:15 to 6:45 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange parking lot with the walk/run beginning at 7 a.m. Bring the registration form, located on the flier, the day of the event. The flier and waiver are accessible at www.facebook.com/nhchawaii. For more information, call the NHCH Health Promotion Office at 471-2280.

CREDO SAFETALK WORKSHOP

OCT. 10 — The next CREDO safeTalk Workshop is scheduled for Oct. 10 at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The safeTALK Workshop is tailored for those older than 15. As a safeTALK-trained suicide alert helper, you will be better able to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people who have suicidal thoughts, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe) to connect them with suicide first aid caregivers. Preregistration is required for all CREDO events. To sign up for a CREDO event, registration can be done on the Facebook page. For more information, email credo_ hawaii@navy.mil.

HIGHER EDUCATION CEREMONY

OCT. 13 — Have you earned a college degree and would like the opportunity to “walk the stage” and be recognized? The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Education Centers are hosting a Higher Education Recognition Ceremony at the Historic Hickam Officers’ Club lanai, Friday, Oct. 26. The staff of the education centers will be honoring all active duty service members, reservists, Department of Defense civilians and non-appropriated fund civilians receiving services from either the Hickam or Pearl Harbor education centers. Eligible students have earned or will earn an associate degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or doctorate between September 2017 and December 2018. Email JBGraduation2018@ gmail.com no later than Oct. 13 with full name, rate/rank, current command, contact phone number, email address, proof of degree completion (transcript or diploma), name of awarding college or university and if applicable, honors received. Those who have earned or will earn a Community College of the Air Force degree are not eligible to participate in this graduation ceremony.

MILITARY SPOUSE EMPLOYMENT SYMPOSIUM

OCT. 15 — The Military Spouse Employment Symposium is scheduled at Historic Hickam Officers’ Club Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit hiringourheroes.org/events.

TRANSITION SUMMIT

OCT. 18 — The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Transition Summit, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 850 Ticonderoga St. Connect directly with HR experts and hiring managers via industry-specific employment briefs, attend resume building and digital networking workshops. This event is free and is open to active duty service members, guard and reserve, veterans and military spouses. Tickets available at www. uschamberfoundation.org.

UPCOMING CREDO EVENTS

OCT. 19-21 — The next CREDO Marriage Enrichment Retreat (MER) is scheduled for Oct. 19-21 in Waikiki. The next CREDO Dinner Date Night is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Honolulu Country Club. A free, all-inclusive weekend away, the MER is for any couple that wants to re-connect after a deployment, enhance couple communication. Dinner Date Nights vary in duration and content, but are all designed to enhance a couple’s marriage on various topics. Preregistration is required for all CREDO events and can be done on the Facebook page. For more information, email credo_hawaii@navy.mil.

NATIONAL TAKE-BACK INITIATIVE

OCT. 27 — The National Take-Back Initiative is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives will be at the front entrance of the Hickam Commissary, Marine Corps Exchange, the Mall at Pearl Harbor, and the Schofield Barracks Exchange. Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe, anonymous disposal. New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted. For more information, visit www. dea.gov or call 541-1930.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 28

7 p.m. • The Nun (R)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 29

2:30 p.m. • Alpha (PG-13)

4:40 p.m. • Searching (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Crazy, Rich, Asians (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 30

1:30 p.m. • Alpha (PG-13)

3:40 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

6:10 p.m. • The Nun (R)

THURSDAY — OCT. 4

7 p.m. • Searching (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 28

7 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 29

3 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation (PG)

5:30 p.m. • Crazy Rich Asians (PG)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 30

2 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation (PG)

4:30 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

THURSDAY — OCT. 4

6:30 p.m. • Searching (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.