Community Calendar

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

NOW — Special Olympics Hawaii is seeking volunteers Oct. 13 and 27 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center. For more information, call YN1 (AW) Dena M. Sinclair at 257-0716 or email dena.sinclair@navy.mil.

AHUA REEF RESTORATION EVENT

SEPT. 22 — There will be an Ahua Reef restoration event Saturday, Sept. 22, 8 to 11 a.m. Help restore a coastal wetland by creating habitat for native plants and birds. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, near Hickam Harbor and the Hawaii Air National Guard building. There is a parking lot with plenty of stalls. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy — Wellington boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Additional items to bring include sunblock, water, hat and snacks. Navy Natural Resources will provide tools, gloves and water refills. RSVP to Noel Dunn by emailing at Ashley.n.dunn.ctr@ navy.mil or by calling 224-249-2180.

9TH ANNUAL RICE FEST

SEPT. 22 — Hawaii’s largest annual rice event will be held on Auahi Street fronting Ward Centre from 3 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. At Rice Fest, you will experience Hawaii’s culinary diversity via food eating contests, entertainment and more. Various restaurant vendors and food trucks will be offering a variety of rice dishes for sale. Free parking will be available throughout Ward Village. For more information, visit www. ricefest.com.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

SEPT. 24 — This class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at Military and Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. The class is designed to help you better understand, channel and control your anger. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

DEALING WITH DIFFICULT BEHAVIOR

SEPT. 25 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor.

Do you ever encounter difficult behavior at work? How well do you work with people that handle situations differently than you do? Learn about different behavior types people encounter in the workplace. Learn tips on how to identify difficult behavior patterns, and the best way to deal with each specific one. For more information, visit https://jbphh. greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

GREEN CARD/IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION

SEPT. 26 — This class is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Want to apply for your American citizenship? The MFSC in partnership with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services presents an immigration information workshop to assist you. This class will provide step-by-step instructions and help you understand and navigate the U.S. citizen immigration application process. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

STOP BULLYING

SEPT. 26 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The effects of bullying can be long lasting for victims and can include fear, anxiety, depression and thoughts of suicide. This workshop looks at the dynamics of bullying and providing ways to defend against it. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN (TSP)

SEPT. 27 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. The TSP is a retirement savings and investment plan for federal employees and members of the uniformed services. This class is designed to explain the benefits of the Thrift Savings Program, the different funds that are available to invest in, TSP withdrawals and much more. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/

military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

NISEI SOLDIERS TO BE REMEMBERED

SEPT. 30 — The 13th annual Joint Memorial Service (JMS), will honor Japanese American Soldiers who served in World War II. The theme is “Remember their sacrifice by challenging ourselves.” The ceremony will take place Sunday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Tom Coffman, author of books on the history and political development of Hawaii, will be the keynote speaker. For more information, contact Larry Enomoto at 255-8971 or visit www.nvlchawaii.org.

ASIST WORKSHOPS

OCT. 2 AND 3 — The next Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) Workshops are Oct. 2-3 aboard the USS Port Royal, and Oct. 16-17 at Barber’s Point. The emphasis of the ASIST workshop is on suicide first aid as well as helping a person at risk stay safe and to seek further help. This two-day workshop teaches you how to:

• Recognize invitations for help

• Reach out and offer support

• Review the risk of suicide

• Apply a suicide intervention model

• Link people with community resources

For more information, email credo_hawaii@ navy.mil, visit www.facebook.com/hawaii-credo or call 473-1434.

MEET ALPHA WARRIORS

OCT. 4 — The Navy Exchange and Morale, Welfare and Recreation have teamed up to bring two pro athletes: Tawnee Leonardo and Kevin Klein of Alpha Warrior, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange (NEX). Both are competitors on NBC’s show, “American Ninja Warrior.” They will be at the NEX to sign autographs, take pictures and talk with fans. For more information, call 423-3287.

UPCOMING CREDO EVENTS

SEPT. 28-30 — The next CREDO Marriage Enrichment Retreat (MER) is scheduled for Sept. 28-30 in Waikiki. The next CREDO Dinner Date Night is scheduled for Oct. 25 at Honolulu Country Club. The next safeTalk Workshop is scheduled for Oct. 10 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel. The MER is a free, all-inclusive weekend away for any couple that wants to reconnect after a deployment, enhance couple communication or understand your partner better. Dinner Date Nights vary in duration and content, but are all designed to enhance a couple’s marriage on various topics. The safeTALK Workshop prepares anyone over the age of 15 to identity persons with suicidal thoughts and connect them to first aid resources. As a safeTALK-trained suicide alert helper, you will be better able to move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide, identify people who have suicidal thoughts, and apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe) to connect them with suicide first aid caregivers. Preregistration is required for all CREDO events. To sign up for a CREDO event, registration can be done on the Facebook page. For more information, email credo_hawaii@navy.mil.

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS RUN

OCT. 5 — Naval Health Clinic Hawaii’s Health Promotion Department invites you to the 2-mile Pink Day Fun Walk/Run for Breast Cancer Awareness Friday, Oct. 5. Check-in will be from 6:15 to 6:45 a.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange parking lot with the walk/run beginning at 7 a.m. Bring the registration form, located on the flier, with you on the day of the event. The flier and waiver are accessible at www.facebook. com/nhchawaii. For more information, call the NHCH Health Promotion Office at 471-2280.

MILITARY SPOUSE EMPLOYMENT SYMPOSIUM

OCT. 15 — The Military Spouse Employment Symposium is scheduled at Historic Hickam Officers’ Club Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit hiringourheroes.org/events.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

The Meg — A deep-sea submersible has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific … with its crew trapped inside.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 21

7 p.m. • Mile 22 (R)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 22

2:30 p.m. • Alpha (PG-13)

4:40 p.m. • The Meg (3-D) (PG-13)

7:10 p.m. • Happytime Murders (R)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 23

1:30 p.m. • Alpha (PG-13)

3:40 p.m. • Crazy, Rich, Asians (PG-13)

7 p.m. • Mission Impossible: Fallout (PG-13)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 27

7 p.m. • BlacKkKlansman (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 21

7 p.m. •Alpha (PG-13)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 22

3 p.m. •Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation (PG)

5:30 p.m. • Mission: Impossible Fallout (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 23

2 p.m. •Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation (PG)

4:30 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 27

6:30 p.m. • BlacKkKlansman (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.