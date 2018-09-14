Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 14, 2018

NOW — Tickets for the 2018 Navy Ball are on sale. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. This year’s theme is “Forged by the Sea.” Costs for individual ticket prices are $90 through today and $100 from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12. The Navy Ball tickets are available at http://buytickets. at/hawaiinavyball2018/165458.

MAILI STREAM MOUTH UNDERGOING SAND PLUG REMOVAL

NOW — The Department of Facility Maintenance is utilizing heavy equipment to remove the sand plug at the mouth of Ma‘ili Stream at Ulehawa Beach Park. The work is expected to last two to three weeks. The work is being performed in accordance with an U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit. While work is being performed, the public is asked to avoid the work area on the beach due to the heavy equipment being used, and avoid swimming in the ocean immediately outside where the sand plug will be removed as there may be strong currents resulting from the opened stream mouth. City crews will remove as much large debris and floatable litter as possible, and signs will be posted. For questions, call the Division of Road Maintenance at 768-3600.

HANAUMA BAY NOW OBSERVING WINTER HOURS

NOW — The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve has now changed to its winter hours schedule, which means the park will be closing an hour earlier through next Memorial Day weekend. Hanuama Bay will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, except on Tuesdays, which is set aside for maintenance and upkeep work. Hanauma Bay is also closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Hanauma Bay Lecture Series will continue to be held on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Call Hanauma Bay at 395-2211 for more information.

PEARL HARBOR HISTORIC SITES ANNOUNCE ‘FREE PASS DAYS’

SEPT. 15 AND 16 — Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering “free pass days” to active-duty, retired members and their dependents. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each site. Free admission is available Sept. 15 and 16 for the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, Oct. 13 and 14 for the U.S. Navy’s birthday, Nov. 10 and 11 for the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday, and Dec.15 and 16 for the U.S. National Guard’s birthday. For more information, visit www. PearlHarborHistoricSites.org.

TRANQUIL SEAS: MINDFULNESS AND SELF-CARE

SEPT. 17 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at Military Family Support Center Pearl Harbor. Self-care is a critical element in managing stress, preventing burnout and achieving a sense of fulfillment. Evaluate ways you can build self-care into your daily routine, be mindful through your activities and reach your fullest potential. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https:// jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.

COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE

SEPT. 18 — The 692nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group is hosting a blood drive at Nelles Chapel, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All donations made will directly support Tripler Army Medical Center, deployed service members, military missions and their families. For more information, call 433-6148.

HIGH TECH PARENTING

SEPT 18 — This class is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn how to parent effectively in the age of social media. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/military-family-support-center.

MOVIES AND POPCORN

SEPT 19 AND 26 — Bellows Air Force Station has free movie showings with popcorn at Turtle Cove Lanai, Wednesdays at 3 p.m. Popcorn is served from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 is a showing of “Breaking In.” Sept. 26 is a showing of “Ocean’s 8.” Events are subject to change or cancellation, due to weather and ocean conditions. For availability and details, call Turtle Cove at 259-4136 or 259-4137.

NEW MOMS AND DADS

SEPT. 19 — This class is scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. New and soon-to-be parents (or those who are thinking about becoming parents) will learn about the roles, responsibilities, demands and joys of being parents. The session will also include early childhood social, emotional and physical development, crying and consoling, and more. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/ military-family-support-center.

CONFLICT RESOLUTION

SEPT. 20 — This workshop, scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor, helps people to manage conflict by examining their attitudes and behaviors when faced with conflicting situations. Learn how to prevent conflict from escalating and how to work with others to solve problems; this allows people to grow, missions to succeed and families to strengthen. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/ support/military-family-support-center.

HELPING YOUR KIDS COPE WITH DIVORCED PARENTS

SEPT. 20 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Divorce is stressful for the entire family. This workshop focuses on how to prepare your child for this transition, establish comfort in a new routine and understand the new dynamics of their parental relationship. For more information, call 474-1999 or visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center.

AHUA REEF RESTORATION EVENTS

SEPT. 21 AND 22 — These events are scheduled for both days from 8 to 11 a.m. Help restore a coastal wetland by creating habitat for native plants and birds. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of JBPHH, near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. There is a parking lot with plenty of stalls. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy – Wellington boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Additional items to bring include sun-block, water, a hat and snacks. Navy Natural Resources will provide tools, gloves and water refills. RSVP to Noel Dunn at Ashley.n.dunn. ctr@navy.mil or by phone 224-249-2180.

HISPANIC HERITAGE EVENTS

SEPT. 21 AND 26 — National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct.

15. A fun run at the Missing Man Memorial is scheduled Sept. 21 at 7 a.m. There will also be a Cross Talk event Sept. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sharkey Theater. The Silver Dolphin Bistro will host a special meal Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The special meal is open to all active-duty personnel, escorted military family members, retirees, Department of Defense employees with a valid ID card. Please bring exact change to expedite time spent at the cashier stand. Meal price is $5.60. Cash and major credit cards accepted. For more information, call MSgt. Josephine Santana at 449-2314.

LIVING HISTORY DAY 2018

SEPT. 22 — In affiliation with Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will bring America’s history during World War II to life at its annual Living History Day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission to Living History Day for two people. Event will feature student-created exhibits, World War II themed games and activities, re-enactors, and much more. In our Museum Theater, we will hold two screenings of the award-winning film “Go For Broke: An Origin Story,” followed by Q&A panels with the cast and crew. Also in the theater, there will be a Hangar Talk with portrait photographer Shane Sato. For more information, visit www.pacificaviationmuseum.org.

UPCOMING CREDO EVENTS

SEPT. 28-30 — The next CREDO Marriage Enrichment Retreat (MER) is scheduled for Sept. 28-30 in Waikiki. A free, all-inclusive weekend away, the MER is for any couple that wants to re-connect after a deployment, enhance couple communication or understand your partner better. Preregistration is required for all CREDO events and can be done on the Facebook page. For more information, email credo_hawaii@navy.mil.

JOINT SPOUSES CONFERENCE

SEPT. 29 — The 2018 Joint Spouses Conference is scheduled for Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, located at 1801 Kalakaua Ave. The Joint Spouses’ Conference provides a forum for spouses of active duty, reserve, and retired military members of all services and ranks to learn, network, and help each other in our challenging roles as spouses, parents, professionals, and community leaders through workshops and special guest speakers. Visit jschawaii.com for more information and how to register.

NISEI SOLDIERS TO BE REMEMBERED

SEPT. 30 — The 13th annual Joint Memorial Service, honoring Japanese American Soldiers who served in World War II. The ceremony will take place Sept. 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Tom Coffman, author of books on the history and political development of Hawaii, will be keynote speaker. Call Larry Enomoto at 255-8971.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Smallfoot — A smart young yeti encounters a stranded human mountaineer, creating chaos amongst his small village of disbelievers. Desperate to prove the existence of the “small-foot,” he sets out to find the mountaineer and bring an end to the debate once and for all.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 14

7 p.m. • Crazy, Rich, Asians (PG-13)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 15

3 p.m. • An advance screening of “Smallfoot,” rated PG,

is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be

distributed at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the movie at the

Sharkey Theater ticket booth. Active-duty ID cardholders

may receive up to four tickets. Family members, retirees

and Department of Defense cardholders may receive

two tickets per ID card.

6:10 p.m. • Mile 22 (R)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 16

1:30 p.m. • Teen Titans Go: To the Movies (PG)

3:40 p.m. • Crazy, Rich, Asians (PG-13)

6:20 p.m. • Mission Impossible: Fallout (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 20

7 p.m. • Mission Impossible: Fallout (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 14

7 p.m. • Crazy Rich Asians (PG)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 15

2 p.m. • There will be free admission to a studio

appreciation advance screening of a movie rated

PG, at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at your

local exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticket holders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

5 p.m. •Alpha (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 16

2 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

4:30 p.m. •Crazy Rich Asians (PG)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 20

6:30 p.m. • Mile 22 (R)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.