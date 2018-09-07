Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 07, 2018

DOD POLICY ON ELECTIONS

NOW — The Department of Defense (DoD) has a longstanding and well-defined policy regarding political campaigns and elections to avoid the perception of DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of any political candidate, campaign or cause. The Department encourages and actively supports its personnel in their civic obligation to vote, but makes clear members of the armed forces on active duty shall not engage in partisan political activities. To mitigate the perception of endorsement or support, no candidate for civil office is permitted to engage in campaign or election-related activities while on a DoD installation or in a DoD facility. Any activity that may be reasonably viewed as directly or indirectly associating the DoD, or any component or personnel of the department, with or in support of political campaign or election events is strictly prohibited.

AIR FORCE BALL TICKETS ON SALE

NOW — Tickets for the 2018 Air Force Ball are on sale. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 14 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel in Waikiki. Costs for individual ticket prices are based on rank, starting at $25 for cadets and enlisted members ranks E1-E4 and going up to $95 for officers ranked O-6 and above. See www. pacafball.org for ticket prices for all ranks. The Air Force Ball tickets are available at https://www. eventbrite.com/e/2018-pacaf-71st-air-force-ball-tickets-47448921000.

NAVY BALL TICKETS ON SALE

NOW — Tickets for the 2018 Navy Ball are on sale. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. This year’s theme is “Forged by the Sea.” Costs for individual ticket prices are $90 through Sept. 14 and $100 from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12. The Navy Ball tickets are available at http://buytickets. at/hawaiinavyball2018/165458.

FISHER HOUSE 8K RUN, WALK OR ROLL

SEPT. 8 — This free, 8-kilometer run/walk is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to noon at the Pacific Aviation Museum and open to the public. Non-military ID cardholders must obtain a base pass. Bring your driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance to the Nimitz Visitor Control Center (Pass & ID) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Plan to arrive by 5 a.m. to ensure access to base before the bridge closes. For more information, email anita.f.clingerman@gmail.com or theresa.m. johnson2@aol.com. Information is also available at https://www.facebook.com/FisherHouseRun/.

SPECIAL DELIVERY SHOWERS

SEPT. 10 — Mothers-to-be and brand new mothers are welcome to a baby shower Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Hickam Officer’s Club. A separate shower for fathers-to-be is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., also at the club. Join USO Hawaii and Heidi Murkoff, author of the “What to Expect” series. Get your pregnancy questions answered and connect with other moms in your community. Lunch will be provided, as well as games, giveaways and more. The 11 a.m. shower is open to active duty service members/spouses who are expecting (pregnant) and new (six months postpartum or less) moms only (no guests except for your new baby) because space is limited. Register at www.uso.org/specialdelivery.

MOVIES AND POPCORN

SEPT 12 AND 19 — Bellows Air Force Station has free movie showings with popcorn at Turtle Cove Lanai, Wednesdays at 3 p.m. Popcorn is served from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12 is a showing of “Book Club.” Sept. 19 is a showing of “Breaking In.” Sept. 26 is a showing of “Ocean’s 8.” Events are subject to change or cancellation, due to weather and ocean conditions. For availability and details, call Turtle Cove at 259-4136 or 259-4137.

UPCOMING CREDO EVENTS

The next CREDO Marriage Enrichment Retreat is scheduled from Sept. 14-16 in Waikiki. A free, all-inclusive weekend away, the MER is for any couple that wants to re-connect after a deployment, enhance couple communication or understand each other better. Dinner Date Nights vary in duration and content, but are all designed to enhance a couple’s marriage on various topics. Preregistration is required for all CREDO events. To sign up for a CREDO event, registration can be done on the Facebook page. For more information, email credo_hawaii@navy.mil.

MILITARY FAMILY HIRING DAY

SEPT. 15 — A military family hiring day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Mall at Pearl Harbor. On-site interviews for various positions ranging from cashiers to warehouse with the opportunity to get a conditional job offer on the spot.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR CLEANUP

Keep the Hawaiian Islands Beautiful, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Ocean Conservancy to coordinate the 2018 International Coastal Cleanup, Sept. 15. This global event grows bigger each year as volunteers flock together to clear the coastlines from both on land and at sea. In Hawaii where the event is known locally as “Get the Drift & Bag It,” volunteers have rallied together for more than 30 years to collect and document debris found near beaches and waterways. For more information, volunteers can visit www.khib.org or http://getthedriftandbagit.org/. They may also email admin@khib.org or cwoolaway@khib.org.

34TH ANNUAL GOOD LIFE EXPO

SEPT. 21 TO 23 — This free annual event provides an array of services, programs, educational workshops and more. The three-day event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall at 777 Ward Ave.

WAIKIKI ARTFEST

SEPT. 22 TO 23 — The Waikiki Artfest is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Kapiolani Park on both days. There will be artwork, food and entertainment. Admission is free.

ANNUAL WAIKIKI HOOLAULEA

SEPT. 22 — The annual Waikiki Ho‘olaulea is Hawaii’s largest block party. Thousands of people will take to the streets along Kalakaua Avenue for food, fun and entertainment. 7 to 10 p.m. Start of Aloha Festivals. Visit alohafestivals.com.

JOINT SPOUSES CONFERENCE

SEPT. 29 — The 2018 Joint Spouses Conference is scheduled for Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center, located at 1801 Kalakaua Ave. The Joint Spouses’ Conference provides a forum for spouses of active duty, reserve and retired military members of all services and ranks to learn, network, and help each other in our challenging roles as spouses, parents, professionals and community leaders through workshops and special guest speakers. Visit jschawaii.com for more information and how to register.

ALOHA FESTIVALS FLORAL PARADE

SEPT. 29 — Kalakaua Avenue comes alive with a colorful procession of female and male pau horseback riders, floats covered with Hawaiian flowers, Hawaiian music, hula halau and local marching bands. 9 a.m. to noon. Visit alohafestivals.com.

44TH ANNUAL HONOLULU INTERTRIBAL POWWOW

OCT. 6 AND 7 — Scheduled for Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 7 at 5 p.m., this free family-friendly two-day cultural event is open to the public. The powwow will be located adjacent to one of Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island. For more information, visit http://www.honoluluintertribalpowwow.com.

TRANSITION SUMMIT

OCT. 18 — The JBPHH Transition Summit, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 850 Ticonderoga St. You’re invited to connect directly with human resources experts and hiring managers via industry-specific employment briefs, attend resume building and digital networking workshops to super-charge your transition to a civilian career, then network with dozens of companies at a free evening networking and hiring reception. This event is free and is open to active duty service members, guardsmen and reservists, veterans and military spouses. Tickets available at www. uschamberfoundation.org.

PUBLIC ACCESS DEFIBRILLATION CLASSES

OCT. 25 AND NOV. 29 — Public Access Defibrillation classes will be conducted Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. at the Federal Fire Department Headquarters at 650 Center Drive, building 284, at JBPHH. For more info, contact Douglas Asano, Battalion Chief-EMS at 471-2403.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Christopher Robin

Winnie-the-Pooh and friends help old pal Christopher Robin rediscover the joy of life.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 7

7 p.m. • Mission: Impossible Fallout (PG-13)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 8

2:30 p.m. • Christopher Robin (PG)

4:50 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

7:20 p.m. • Mission Impossible: Fallout (3-D) (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 9

1:30 p.m. • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG)

3:40 p.m. • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13)

6:10 p.m. • The Meg (3-D) (PG-13)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 13

7 p.m. • BlacKkKlansman (R)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — SEPT. 7

7 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

SATURDAY — SEPT. 8

3 p.m. • Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (PG)

5:30 p.m. • Mission: Impossible Fallout (PG-13)

SUNDAY — SEPT. 9

2 p.m. • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (PG)

4:30 p.m. • The Meg (PG-13)

THURSDAY — SEPT. 13

6:30 p.m. • Slender Man (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.