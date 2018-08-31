Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 31, 2018

NAVY BALL TICKETS ON SALE NOW

NOW — Tickets for the 2018 Navy Ball are on sale. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. This year’s theme is “Forged by the Sea.” Costs for individual ticket prices are $90 through Sept. 14 and $100 from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12. The Navy Ball tickets are available at http://buytickets.at/hawaiinavy-ball2018/165458.

AHUA REEF RESTORATION EVENTS

SEPT. 1 — An Ahua Reef restoration event is scheduled for Sept. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. Help restore a coastal wetland by creating a habitat for native plants and birds. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. Parking is available. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy – wellington boots, long sleeves and pants are recommended. Additional items to bring include sunblock, water, hat and snacks. Navy Natural Resources will provide tools, gloves and water refills. RSVP to Noel Dunn by emailing Ashley.n.dunn.ctr@navy.mil.

CONSTRUCTION GOING ON

NOW — Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii has started demolition of the tennis courts at the triangle of Mills Boulevard, 12th Street and Fox Boulevard, next to the Hickam Family Pool. There will be noise and possibly dust during this construction project. Due to this construction, Morale, Welfare and Recreation has cancelled the Aug. 31 Movie Night.

FREE KEIKI IDs

TODAY — Staff of the Navy Exchange at the Mall at Pearl Harbor will be having free keiki IDs made on the spot for all military children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor. The Keiki ID kit is a valuable tool that can be used to help recover missing children. It provides spaces for critical information about a child that law enforcement may find helpful in an event that the child goes missing. It includes spaces for fingerprints, photo, dental chart (for a dentist to fill in), and a DNA sample (for a strand of hair from the child’s hairbrush).

LABOR DAY HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

SEPT. 3 — City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day, a federal holiday. There are a few things to remember about the city’s holiday schedule. Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, visit www.thebus.org. Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. The People’s Open Markets will not be held. All Satellite City Halls and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed. Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

HOSC SEEKS VOLUNTEERs

NOW — The Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club needs volunteers for its thrift shop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are eligible for discounts on days they work two

or more hours. For safety and liability reasons, no children under the age of 10 may attend volunteer work functions held in the store even if the function takes place on a day the shop is closed. The thrift shop is located in building 1723, between the car wash and Kuntz Gate. For more information, visit https://hickamosc.wildapricot. org/thriftshop/.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — There are volunteer opportunities at Special Olympics Hawaii, whether you’re an individual or a member of a school, church or other group; whether you can volunteer for just a few hours on a single day as a scorekeeper, several hours a week or year-round. More than 6,500 volunteers are needed every year. Visit http://www.specialolympicshawaii. org/get-involved/volunteers.html for more information.

HELPING HANDS HAWAII NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — Helping Hands Hawaii, a nonprofit organization that serves families in need, seeks volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include human services volunteer, behavioral health volunteer and receptionist. Send a signed and completed volunteer application form to James Li at jamesli@helpinghandshawaii.org. For more information, email Li or call 440-3812. For more information, visit http:// helpinghandshawaii.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/.

FISHER HOUSE 8K RUN, WALK OR ROLL

SEPT. 8 — This free, 8-kilometer run/ walk is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to noon at the Pacific Aviation Museum and open to the public. Non-military ID cardholders must obtain a base pass. Bring your driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance to the Nimitz Visitor Control Center (Pass & ID) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Plan to arrive by 5 a.m. to ensure access to base before the bridge closes. For more information, email anita.f.clingerman@gmail.com or theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com. Information is also available at https://www.facebook. com/FisherHouseRun/.

MILITARY FAMILY HIRING DAY

SEPT. 15 — Military family hiring day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on the second floor of the Mall at Pearl Harbor. On-site interviews for various positions ranging from cashiers to warehouse with the opportunity to get a conditional job offer on the spot.

Pearl harbor historic sites aNNouNce ‘Free Pass days’

SEPT. 15 AND 16 — Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering “free pass days” to active-duty, retired members and their dependents. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each site. Free admission is available Sept. 15 and 16 for the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, Oct. 13 and 14 for the U.S. Navy’s birthday, Nov. 10 and 11 for the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday, and Dec.15 and 16 for the U.S. National Guard’s birthday. For more information, visit www.PearlHarborHistoricSites.org.

34TH ANNUAL GOOD LIFE EXPO

SEPT. 21 TO 23 — This free annual event provides an array of services, programs, educational workshops and more. The three-day event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall at 777 Ward Ave.

