Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 24, 2018

AIR FORCE BALL TICKETS ON SALE

NOW — Airmen with Pacific Air Forces will be celebrating the Air Force’s 71st birthday at the 2018 Air Force Ball and Stand-up Gala at the Royal Hawaiian Resort in Waikiki, Sept. 14 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Special guests of honor include retired Air Force Col. Jack DeTour, retired Air Force Col. Charles Rushforth and Senior Master Sgt. Thomas Case. Ticket prices range from $25 to $95. For more information, email pacaf.afball@gmail.com or visit www.pacafball.org.

NAVY BALL TICKETS ON SALE NOW

NOW — Tickets for the 2018 Navy Ball are on sale. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki. This year’s theme is “Forged by the Sea.” Costs for individual ticket prices are $90 through Sept. 14 and $100 from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12. The Navy Ball tickets are available online at http://buytickets. at/hawaiinavyball2018/165458.

CONSTRUCTION GOING On

NOW — Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii has started demolition of the tennis courts at the triangle of Mills Blvd., 12th Street and Fox Blvd., next to the Hickam Family Pool. There will be noise and possibly dust during this construction project. Due to this construction, Morale, Welfare and Recreation has cancelled the Aug. 31 Movie Night.

HOSC SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — The Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club needs volunteers for its thrift shop every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For safety and liability reasons, no children under the age of 10 will be allowed to attend volunteer work functions held in the store even if the function takes place on a day the shop is closed. The thrift shop is located in building 1723, between the car wash and Kuntz Gate. The warehouse style building is located behind GSA.. For more information, visit https://hickamosc.wildapricot.org/ thriftshop/.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — There are volunteer opportunities at Special Olympics Hawaii, whether you’re an individual or a member of a school, church or other group; whether you can volunteer for just a few hours on a single day as a scorekeeper, several hours a week or year-round. More than 6,500 volunteers are needed every year. Visit http://www.specialolympicshawaii.org/get-involved/volunteers.html for more information.

HELPING HANDS HAWAII NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

NOW — Helping Hands Hawaii (HHH), a nonprofit organization that serves families in need, seeks volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include human services volunteer, behavioral health volunteer and receptionist. Send a signed and completed volunteer application form to James Li at jamesli@helpinghandshawaii. org. For more information, email Li or call 440-3812. For more information, visit http:// helpinghandshawaii.org/volunteer/volunteer-opportunities/.

ANGER MANAGEMENT

AUG. 27 — This class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This class is designed to help you better understand, channel and control your anger. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

MILLION DOLLAR SERVICE MEMBER

AUG. 27–28 — This class is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This two-day class is designed for junior Navy and Air Force personnel to learn about proper budgeting techniques, insurance, military pay and allowances, consumer rip-offs, how to obtain a loan, credit scores, report, and new and used car purchasing techniques. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

UNPLUG YOUR RELATIONSHIP

AUG. 28 — This class is from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. Learn about yourself and your partner by spending a few hours together, technology-free. “Unplug Your Relationship” by having fun and creating art without interruptions. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/ military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

TRANSITION GPS: BOOTS TO BUSINESS

AUG. 28 — This class is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. This two-day seminar, provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration, will assist participants in understanding the steps, stages, and activities related to launching and growing a business as a post-military career and provide training and orientation to the fundamental tools and strategies associated with executing plans to launch a new business. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/ military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

CAR BUYING STRATEGIES

AUG. 30 — This class is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. at MFSC Hickam. Thinking of buying a car? Learn all the important do’s and don’ts before you step onto the car lot. For more information, visit https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

AHUA REEF RESTORATION EVENTS

AUG. 31 AND SEPT. 1 — Ahua Reef restoration events are scheduled for Aug. 31, from 8 to 11 a.m. and Sept. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. Help restore a coastal wetland by creating habitat for native plants and birds. Activities include pulling invasive weeds and trash pickup. Ahua Reef Wetland is located on the Hickam side of JBPHH, near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. Parking is available. Closed-toe shoes are required. Expect to get wet and muddy – WINDWARD CHORAL SOCIETY OPEN HOUSE

SEPT. 4 — Artistic Director Susan McCreary Duprey and the Windward Choral Society welcomes singers to their open house rehearsal, Tuesday, Sept. 4, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Holman Hall at Kailua United Methodist Church. No audition is required. Rehearsals take place at Kailua United Methodist Church, Holman Hall, located at 1110 Kailua Road. Rehearsals are on Tuesday nights, from 6:45 to 9 p.m. For more information, email windwardchoralsociety@gmail.com.

FISHER HOUSE 8K RUN, WALK OR ROLL

SEPT. 8 — This free, 8-kilometer run/ walk is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to noon at the Pacific Aviation Museum and open to the public. Non-military ID cardholders must obtain a base pass. Bring your driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance to the Nimitz Visitor Control Center (Pass & ID) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Plan to arrive by 5 a.m. to ensure access to base before the bridge closes. For more information, email anita.f.clingerman@gmail.com or theresa.m.johnson2@aol.com. Information is also available at https://www.facebook.com/ FisherHouseRun/.

SPECIAL DELIVERY SHOWERS

SEPT. 10 — Mothers-to-be and brand new mothers are welcome to a baby shower Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Hickam Officer’s Club. A separate shower for fathers-to-be is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m., also at the club. Join USO Hawaii and Heidi Murkoff, author of the “What to Expect” series. Get your pregnancy questions answered and connect with other moms in your community. Lunch will be provided, as well as games, giveaways and more. The Special Delivery Shower at 11 a.m. is open to active duty service members/spouses who are expecting (pregnant) and new (six months postpartum or less) moms only (no guests except for your new baby) because space is limited. Register at www.uso.org/specialdelivery.

PEARL HARBOR HISTORIC SITES ANNOUNCE ‘FREE PASS DAYS’

SEPT. 15 AND 16 — Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each branch of the U.S. military by offering “free pass days” to active duty service members, retirees and their dependents. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the Ticket and Information Booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or onsite at each site. Free admission is available Sept. 15 and 16 for the U.S. Air Force’s birthday, Oct. 13 and 14 for the U.S. Navy’s birthday, Nov. 10 and 11 for the U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday, and Dec.15 and 16 for the U.S. National Guard’s birthday. For more information, visit www. PearlHarborHistoricSites.org.