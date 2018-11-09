Community Calendar

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 09, 2018

NOV. 10 — Volunteer to help restore a coastal wetland and create habitat for native plants and birds from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ahua Reef Wetland, located near Hickam Harbor and Hawaii Air National Guard. Bring closed-toe shoes, sunblock, hat, reusable water bottle and snacks. RSVP to Noel Dunn at 224-249-2180 or ashley.n.dunn.ctr@navy.mil.

RAIL CLOSURES

NOW TO NOV. 16 — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation would like to notify area residents and businesses of alternating lane closures associated with work to upgrade the Honolulu Rail Transit Project’s utility infrastructure in the area. The affected area covers Arizona Street from Halawa Gate to Center Drive. For the safety of work crews and the traveling public, please observe construction signage. Intermittent overnight closures will take place from Sunday through Saturday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information, contact HART’s 24-hour project hotline at 566-2299 or visit www. honolulutransit.org.

PEARL HARBOR HISTORIC SITES ANNOUNCE ‘FREE PASS DAYS’

NOV. 10-11 — Pearl Harbor Historic Sites will commemorate the official birthdays of each U.S. military branch by offering free admission to active duty service members, retirees and their dependents. A valid military I.D. must be presented at the ticket and information booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center or at each of the historic sites.

U.S. Marine Corps: Nov. 10 and 11 For more information, visit www.PearlHarborHistoricSites.org.

VETERAN COIN GIVEAWAY

NOV. 10 — To honor the service of veterans, the NEX has commissioned a limited edition commemorative coin to be given free to retired veterans at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The coins will distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis (only 225 coins available). Retired veterans are required to present their retired ID card; U.S. Uniformed Services DD Form 2 (retired) to receive a coin.

PET ADOPTION EVENT WITH HHS

NOV. 11 — Authorized patrons may attend a monthly pet adoption event at the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor Pet Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Stephanie Lau at 423-3287.

EXPLORING CAREER CHOICES

NOV. 13 — This class is scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at MFSC Wahiawa. Understand your personality type, focus on your strengths and see what paths may lead you to your dream career. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii. com/support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

BUDGET FOR BABY WORKSHOP

NOV. 13 AND DEC. 6 — The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is hosting a free Budget for Baby Workshop Nov. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the NMCRS building on 11514 Makalapa Drive. NMCRS Budget For Baby Workshops strives to teach you everything you need to know about managing life after a newborn. Each workshop shows you how to manage:

• Finances after having a newborn

• Consumer pressures targeting new parents

• Available entitlements via government and private sources

While this is a workshop about babies, the workshop itself is for adults only. Exceptions are made for babies ages 1 to 3 months old who are held in one’s arms. If necessary, call to schedule a one-on-one appointment if needed due to childcare concerns. Call to RSVP at 473-0282.

ONWARD 2 OPPORTUNITY

NOV. 13-16 — Scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor, this class supports transitioning service members or military spouses interested in obtaining a professional certification. Check out onward2opportunity-vctp.org to register for a cohort hosted by JBPHH MFSC. Call 474-1999 for more information.

CREDO HAWAII SAFETALK SCHEDULE

NOV. 14 — Below is the upcoming schedule for safeTALK Classes. Personnel may register for the classes either via the registration links, or by emailing Religious Program Specialist 2nd Lester Williams at lester.j.williams@navy. mil. One safeTALK class is scheduled for Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, at the JBPHH Chapel Fellowship Hall. Register at http://events. constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=fmrfly9ab&oeidk=a07efpegg1q3f78156b. A second safeTALK class is scheduled at Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon, at the JBPHH Chapel Fellowship Hall. Register at http://events. constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=fmrfly-9ab&oeidk=a07efm9bpkje8f0d313. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiCREDO/.

TEAM BUILDING WORKSHOP

NOV. 14 — The next CREDO Team Building Workshop (TBW) is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Camp Erdman. The TBW is a one-day event designed to enhance resiliency and morale, and strengthen cohesion amongst individuals in commands. All costs associated with the TBW are paid for by CREDO, including meals, activities, materials and lodging when applicable. TBWs are command specific. For more information, contact CREDO Hawaii at credo_hawaii@ navy.mil or 473-1434.

FLU SHOTS FOR CIVILIAN EMPLOYEES

NOV. 14 — Kaiser Permanente is offing free flu shots to civilian employees aboard JBPHH Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Location is the JBPHH MWR training room at Bloch Arena. Employees must have a common access card and/or a picture ID. This is only for civilian employees. For more information, call Cheryle Puu at 422-3776.

CREDO SAFETALK WORKSHOP

NOV. 14 — The next CREDO safeTALK Workshop is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel. The workshop prepares anyone older than 15 to identify persons with suicidal thoughts and connect them to resources. As a safeTALK-trained suicide alert helper, you will be better able to:

• Move beyond common tendencies to miss, dismiss or avoid suicide

• Identify people who have thoughts of suicide

• Apply the TALK steps (Tell, Ask, Listen and KeepSafe) to connect a person with suicide thoughts to suicide first aid caregivers. CREDO retreats are open to all active-duty military, active reservists and their immediate family members. For more information, contact credo_hawaii@navy.mil or 473-1434.

POSITIVE PARENTING

NOV. 15 — Positive Parenting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. Enhance your parenting skills and make your parenting goals attainable. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/ support/military-family-support-center or call 474-1999 for more information.

IMMIGRATION AND NATURALIZATION

NOV. 16 — This workshop is scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at MFSC Pearl Harbor. It is designed to provide step-by-step instructions and help you understand and navigate the U.S. citizen immigration application process. Register at https://jbphh.greatlifehawaii.com/support/ military-family-support-center or call 474-1999.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SOHI

NOV. 16-18 — The Special Olympics Holiday classic will be held across JBPHH from Nov. 16-18. This event is one of four held throughout the year for Special Olympics Hawaii. Due to local security measures SOHI is trying to get as many military and/or Department of Defense ID cardholders as possible. Contact Master Sgt. Josephine Santana at 449-2314 or Josephine. santana@us.af.mil.

PRESTON SHARP

NOV. 23 — Preston Sharp will be in Hawaii Nov. 23 at 8 a.m., at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. The 13 year old has traveled to numerous places to decorate each grave at veteran cemeteries. Flags and flowers are provided. Please wear weather-appropriate clothing.

SNACKS WITH SANTA

DEC. 1 — The Hickam Officers’ Spouses’ Club (HOSC) will host its annual free Snacks with Santa event, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ka Makani Community Center on the Hickam side of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Registration is required since space is limited. The registration link will go live Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. at: https:// hickamosc.wildapricot.org/santa. Activities will include a visit with Santa, face painting, crafts, games, cookies and drinks. Attendees will need to present proof of registration via print out or cellphone when checking in the day of the event. Attendees must also have base access. For more information, email Lisa Jansheski, event chairperson, at hoscsnackswithsanta@gmail.com.

MOVIE SHOWTIMES

Creed

Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, newly crowned boxing champion Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago.

An advance screening of “Creed II,” rated PG-13 starts at 7 p.m. It is free to the first 400 authorized patrons. Tickets will be distributed on the day of the showing at the ticket booth at 5:30 pm. Active-duty military ID cardholders can receive up to four tickets per ID card. Military retirees, military family members and Department of Defense cardholders may receive two tickets per ID card. Doors to the theater will open at 5:30 pm.

SHARKEY THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 9

7 p.m. • First Man (PG-13)

SATURDAY — NOV. 10

2:30 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

7 p.m. • Advance screening of Creed II (PG-13 )

SUNDAY — NOV. 11

1:30 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

6 p.m. • Advance screening of Fantastic Beasts: The

Crimes of Grindelwald (PG-13)

THURSDAY — NOV. 15

7 p.m. • Venom (PG-13)

HICKAM MEMORIAL THEATER

FRIDAY — NOV. 9

7 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

SATURDAY — NOV. 10

3 p.m. • A free studio appreciation advance screening of a PG-13 movie is scheduled at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at your local exchange food court. Seating open to non-ticketholders 30 minutes prior to showtime.

6 p.m. • Venom (PG-13)

SUNDAY — NOV. 11

2 p.m. • Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG)

4:30 p.m. • Smallfoot (PG)

THURSDAY — NOV. 15

6:30 p.m. • First Man (PG-13)

*Movie schedules are subject to change without notice.